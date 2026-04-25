2026 NFL Draft Day 2 Winners & Losers: Colts Come Out on Top as Cardinals Stumble

Day two of the 2026 NFL Draft is over. It wasn’t quite as crazy as Thursday night, but there were still some surprising picks and shocking tumbles by some guys we thought of as potential first round prospects.

Our NFL Draft Expert Tony Pauline gave his winners and losers from day one, but tonight, it’s my turn. Some teams made some really good picks, while others made some pretty big head scratchers.

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Here are my winners and losers from day two.

Winner: Indianapolis Colts

Imago January 4, 2026: Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen prior to a game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. .. /CSM – ZUMAc04_ 20260104_zma_c04_162 Copyright: xTraskxSmithx

The Indianapolis Colts didn’t make a pick on day one of the draft, but they’re easily my biggest winners of day two. In a draft this thin, you’re not going to be able to get too many great players without a first rounder, but the Colts got two guys that I believe will be massive players on their defense.

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CJ Allen was my third-highest ranked linebacker in this draft behind only Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles. He put some of his speed concerns to rest, running in the 4.4s, and is one of the best run defenders in this draft class. He’s a guy that can develop into an every down linebacker, and the Colts really needed to improve the center of their defense.

A.J. Haulcy was my third-highest ranked safety in this class, above Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, who went nearly 20 picks before him. Haulcy isn’t the greatest athlete, but his instincts are so good, which helped him pick off eight passes over the last two seasons. He’s also one of the best run defending safeties in this draft.

I can’t say enough good things about Indy’s draft class, and they didn’t even have a first rounder.

Loser: Arizona Cardinals

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Louisville at Miami Oct 17, 2025 Miami Gardens, Florida, USA Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck 11 looks for a passing option against the Louisville Cardinals during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20251017_SNV_na2_00154

Let me preface this by saying I loved the Chase Bisontis pick, but man, the Arizona Cardinals reached on Carson Beck in round three. After Ty Simpson, there was no quarterback worth better than a fourth round pick. I understand they have a big need at quarterback, but when you have a roster with so many needs and you already spent a first rounder on a running back, why would you take a quarterback that’s never going to be a long-term starter in round three?

I love Jeremiyah Love as a player, but this team needs so much more than a running back and a backup quarterback. They could’ve got two quality starters at premium positions, but instead, they wasted them.

Winner: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Imago October 19, 2024, Morgantown, Wv, USA: October 19, 2024: Josiah Trotter during the West Virginia University Mountaineers WVU vs the Kansas State Wildcats in Morgantown, WV at Milan Puskar Stadium. Bradley Martin/Apparent Media Group. Morgantown USA – ZUMAa234 20241019_zsa_a234_072 Copyright: xAMGx

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were big winners on day one with Rueben Bain Jr. falling to them at No. 15, and they came back on day two and had another really good day.

With their second rounder, the Buccaneers got Josiah Trotter, who is one of the best off-ball linebackers in this class. He’s an excellent run defender, and while there’s work to do in coverage, he’s got loads of upside. With Lavonte David leaving, this pick just made a ton of sense.

Then in round three, the Bucs made one of my favorite picks of the round with Ted Hurst. The Georgia State product caught 71 passes for 1,004 yards and six touchdowns last season and has averaged 15.5 yards per catch in his career. On top of that, Hurst ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4. He has to polish a few things, but he has tremendous upside.

Loser: Jermod McCoy

Imago October 19, 2024: Jermod McCoy 3 of the Tennessee Volunteers intercepts a pass intended for Ryan Williams 2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the University of Tennessee Volunteers and the University of Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville TN /CSM Knoxville United States – ZUMAc04_ 20241019_zma_c04_373 Copyright: xTimxGangloffx

I feel awful for Jermod McCoy. He’s easily a top-15 talent in this draft class, but he torn his ACL in January of 2025, had surgery on it and thought he would be good for the draft this year, but after further medical tests, it appears something went wrong with his surgery and he may have to get another one before he even steps foot on the field again.

Before round two even started, Tony Pauline broke the news that McCoy might not get selected on Friday. Many thought McCoy would go at some point in round two or three, but his medicals are just too scary for a team to use a top-100 pick on him.

McCoy is a terrific player when he’s on the field, and I hope this knee stuff ends up not being a big deal after he gets it fixed. You have to feel for the kid, who a week ago thought he’d be a first round pick. Now, there’s no guarantee he even gets drafted.

Winner: Cleveland Browns

Imago December 13, 2025, Inglewood, California, USA: 12 Denzel Boston, WR of the Washington Huskies scores a touchdown during the Bucked Up LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk against Boise State Broncos on Saturday December 13, 2025 at SoFI Stadium in Inglewood, California. ARIANA RUIZ/PI Inglewood USA – ZUMAp124 20251213_zaa_p124_011 Copyright: xArianaxRuizx

The Cleveland Browns had a great round one, where they traded back, got the top offensive tackle on the board and added a speedy wide receiver in KC Concepcion. Those two picks immediately upgraded their offense, but they weren’t done picking on offense entering day two.

With their second round pick, the Browns took Denzel Boston, who many thought would be a first rounder. He’s 6-foot-4 and will be a perfect compliment to the speedy Concepcion. The Browns also added another offensive tackle, Austin Barber, in the third round to further reinforce their offensive line.

But their biggest pick of the night came when they traded back into the second round and selected Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. He’s got rare size at the safety position, and many thought he’d be a first rounder for that reason. The Browns needed to add an impact safety to the mix, and they got great value on McNeil-Warren.

Loser: Will Howard

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: College Football Playoff Semifinal Cotton Bowl Ohio State vs Texas JAN 10 January 10 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard 18 drops back for a pass during the 1st half of the NCAA Football game between Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at AT&T Stadium in Waco, Texas. Matthew Lynch/CSM Credit Image: Matthew Lynch/Cal Media Arlington Tx US EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20250110_zma_c04_282.jpg MatthewxLynchx csmphotothree344210

Not long ago, Will Howard was quarterbacking the Ohio State Buckeyes to the National Championship. He was later selected in the sixth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and with such a thin QB class, it felt like he was a strong candidate to be the Steelers’ starter this year with Aaron Rodgers once again drawing out his decision for as long as possible. But after tonight, I don’t know if that’ll be the case.

The coach who drafted Howard, Mike Tomlin, is no longer with the team and offensive-minded head coach, Mike McCarthy, has taken over. That already put Howard on the back foot, but for McCarthy to spend a top-100 pick on another quarterback, Drew Allar, might spell the end of any chance of Howard starting in 2026.

Even if Rodgers returns for one more year and neither of them start, it’s unlikely that Howard beats out Allar in 2027. Allar has more tools, but this coaching staff hand selected him to be their guy, while they just inherited Howard. I hate to say it, but Howard’s time in Pittsburgh might not last too much longer.

Winner: Malik Willis

Imago Jacksonville, FL – OCTOBER 27: Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis 2 walks the field after NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 27th, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL. Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 27 Packers at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241027057

After the Miami Dolphins took an offensive tackle, cornerback and linebacker with their first three picks, it felt like Malik Willis was going to be a big loser from this draft. The Dolphins’ wide receiver room, led by Tutu Atwell, was looking mighty thin, but they made up for it in the third round.

With their first third round pick, the Dolphins selected Caleb Douglas, a 6-foot-3 1/2 receiver who ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash and is coming off an 846-yard, seven-touchdown season at Texas Tech. He’s been rising up draft boards, and he’s going to immediately help Willis out.

But the Dolphins weren’t done adding receiver help. They also selected Chris Bell, who probably would’ve been a first rounder if he hadn’t torn his ACL in November. He’s 6-foot-2 and can do pretty much anything you want a receiver to do, so they got an absolute steal in round three.

Oh, and you can’t forget that the Dolphins also selected Ohio State TE Will Kacmarek. He’s not the most athletic tight end and he only had 168 yards last year, but he’s a great blocker and has room to develop into a pretty good receiver.

Malik Willis went from being very upset to very happy in a matter of an hour or so.

Winner: DeMeco Ryans

Imago January 18, 2026, Foxboro, Massachusetts, USA: Texans head coach DEMECO RYANS during the second half of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Divisional Round Playoff game between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans on January 18, 2026 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The Patriots won, 28-16. Foxboro USA – ZUMAc201 20260118_zap_c201_080 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

DeMeco Ryans has an embarrassment of riches on defense. I mean seriously, how many more players do you really need on that side of the ball? You had the best defense in the league last season, which included what is probably the best pass rushing duo in the league in Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, and the league somehow let them get the best defensive tackle in this class in Kayden McDonald. What a joke.

Houston’s defense didn’t really have any weaknesses last season, but if there was one, it was at defensive tackle. Sheldon Rankins is fine, but he’s getting older, and they needed to add a young talent next to him. McDonald will step in one day one and swallow up gaps in the run game while also getting after the passer a little bit.

I thought the Houston Texans could’ve taken McDonald in round one, so to get him in round two is great for them. If you told me they would come away with Keylan Rutledge and Kayden McDonald a couple of days ago, I would’ve given them an A+ for this draft.