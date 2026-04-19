2026 NFL Draft Edge Rusher Rankings: Rueben Bain Jr. and David Bailey Top the List

The most sought-after position behind the quarterback is, no doubt, edge rusher. Teams dream of having a rusher who can take over the game at any moment; that’s why, during the NFL draft, we see a lot of “reaches” or “gambles” when it comes to edge rushers. Every general manager dreams of having a Myles Garrett or Micah Parsons on their team (well, except Jerry Jones).

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This year, there isn’t a true No. 1 edge rusher within this class. Many will say it’s Texas Tech’s David Bailey, but I say otherwise. It’s a fun class, with a lot of upside among most of these players, traits that teams can easily fall in love with. Here are my top-10 edge rushers heading into the 2026 NFL Draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

The conversation around Bain has been his short arms; he measured in at 30 7/8 inches at the NFL combine. That’s in the 0th percentile for arm length among edge rushers. It’s a concern, but I didn’t think it affected him as much as people assume. He doesn’t have traditional size, being 6-foot-2 and 263 pounds, but man, does he use his weight and size well. Very smart edge and knows how to be adaptable when he has to.

Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – JANUARY 19: DL Rueben Bain Jr. 4 of the Miami Hurricanes battles OL Kahlil Benson 67 of the Indiana Hoosiers during the Indiana Hoosiers versus the Miami Hurricanes College Football Playoff National Championship Game Presented by AT&T on January 19, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 19 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T Indiana vs Miami EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260119548544

Sets the edge well, has the speed and bend to win around the edge, strength to win with a simple bull rush, and just plays with energy. He’s everything you’d want in an edge rusher and in my mind the best in this draft class.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. David Bailey, Texas Tech

Bailey is another rusher who doesn’t have the preferred size at the edge, but for him, it’s weight. He comes in at 6-f00t-4 and 251 pounds, the weight is 19th percentile for edge rushers. He makes up for it with athleticism out on the edge. He’s at his best when pushing up the field vertically and using his speed with his bend to get around the edge. He’s not all speed, can win with power if he wants to, by getting his arms in the chest of tackles and just driving them back. Very versatile with his moves.

Imago December 06, 2025 Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey 31 during the 1st half of the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between BYU Cougars the and Texas Tech Red Raiders at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. /CSM Arlington US – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_889 Copyright: xMatthewxLynchx

He gives effort against the run; it’s not elite, but I felt throughout the season he got better at it. Won’t set a hard edge, but will put effort into making a stop.

3. Zion Young, Missouri

Young has great size out on the edge, being 6-foot-6 and 262 pounds with 33-inch arms. Finished with eight sacks for Missouri this past season and thrives with his elite power profile. Can transfer his power from his hips easily to his hands, letting him collapse pockets. Has a very high floor in the NFL with his strong run defense. Doesn’t have elite bend, but showed versatility on the edge with a strong inside move and the ability to use a spin move.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: SEC Media Day Jul 17, 2025 Atlanta, GA, USA Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young talks to the media during the SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel. Atlanta Omni Atlanta Hotel GA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJordanxGodfreex 20250717_jhp_th5_0212

There’s still a ton for him to learn out on the edge, but he’s strong with his hands and keeps his feet moving through reps. Lacks explosion off his first step, but the upside is there. Size and power aren’t the worst things to have when entering the NFL, and Young has them.

4. Akheem Mesidor, Miami

The age concern with Mesidor, I don’t think, matters at all; he’s 25 and has played six seasons of college football. The main reason he stayed longer in college is that he played interior defensive line with West Virginia early in his career and slowly switched to edge rusher when he transferred to Miami. He’s spent time refining his body and conditioning to rush the passer out on the edge, and it all came together this past season.

Imago November 1, 2025: Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor 3 rushes the quarterback during a game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas. /CSM Dallas United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251101_zma_c04_853 Copyright: xFreddiexBeckwithx

He had 13 sacks with 67 total pressure in 2025, and he and Bain were the spearheads of the Miami college football playoff run just months ago. Mesidor wins with an explosion off the edge and is strong enough to use his inside arm to push tackles off to his inside to win. Has elite bend on the edge; he’ll fit perfectly for any team in a win-now mode.

5. Malachi Lawrence, UCF

Lawrence flashed explosive traits throughout his tape and confirmed them at the NFL combine. 6-foot-4 and 253 pounds, he ran a 4.52 40 and 1.59 10-yard split. On top of all that, he vertical jumped 40 inches, which is 96th percentile for edge rushers.

Imago October 18, 2025: West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. 15 is sacked by UCF Knights defensive end Malachi Lawrence 51 in the first half during NCAA, College League, USA football at Acrisure Bounce House in Orlando, FL. Romeo T Guzman/CSM Orlando USA – ZUMAcg2_ 20251018_faf_cg2_002 Copyright: xRomeoxGuzmanx

First-step explosion is there off the line, and when he engages tackles with full-on speed, it’s hard for tacklers to stop him. Good mix of pass rushing moves, can stunt inside, win on the outside with pure speed, and can win using his quick or strong hands. Has all the tools to be a successful pass rusher in the league, just has to learn how to be more consistent. He only had seven sacks for UCF this past season, but had 40 total pressures.

6. TJ Parker, Clemson

Power and length are two things that help the most when coming into the NFL. It’s why Young is ranked high for me, and Parker is another prospect who has it. Loves to strike his arms into the chest of tackles and just drive them back, collapsing the pocket. A lot more efficient while rushing upfield and attacking the outside shoulder of tackles, not as good at attacking on the inside. Parker just lacked creativity and versatility as an edge rusher for me; I wanted to see more of a plan within his rushes.

Imago Clemson Tigers

Didn’t have the 2025 many expected, but still being 6-f00t-3 and 260 pounds, he finished the year with six sacks and 41 total pressures. He got back on the radar and into the first-round mix with teams after a good showing at the Senior Bowl in January.

7. Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Faulk is five years younger than Mesidor — he’s also 6-foot-6 and 276 pounds with over 34-inch arms. You can see why NFL teams would fall in love with a young player like this who has the measurements and already has three years of college football experience under his belt. Faulk has strong hands that let him control tackles in the run game. Has a very strong swim move, but outside of that, not much explosion as an edge rusher.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: SEC Media Day Jul 15, 2025 Atlanta, GA, USA Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Keldric Faulk answers questions from the media during SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel. Atlanta Omni Atlanta Hotel GA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJordanxGodfreex 20250715_jla_th5_049

Needs a lot of refinement as a rusher out on the edge, but has a high floor in the NFL due to his ability to defend the run.

8. R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

Thomas is a smaller edge weight-wise, only being 241 pounds, but when watching him, he had a lot more power than I anticipated. He has the explosive first step on the field, beating tackles around the edge with ease. Can win with his quick hands and swat tackles, arms out of the way and good bend around the edge as well.

Imago October 11, 2025: Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas 32 rushes the quarterback during the Allstate Red River Rivalry game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas. / CSM Dallas United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251011_zma_c04_153 Copyright: xFreddiexBeckwithx

The run game was the part of his game that struggled. Obviously, a smaller edge, so they struggled in the run game. Didn’t have the power or lower body strength to really set an edge, but was able to use momentum and hands to really gain space in the run game at times. Only finished the season with six sacks, but missed time due to injury. Thomas would thrive in a 3-4 scheme in the NFL.

9. Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

Howell again is a smaller edge at 6-foot-2 and 248 pounds. The big issue with his size is his arm length: 30 1/4 inches at the combine, the second-smallest recorded arm length for an edge rusher, according to MockDraftable. Howell and Thomas were very similar in appearance, but the main reason Thomas is higher is that he has longer arms at 31 5/8. Howell thrives on speed, and a lot of his rushers involve him going to the outside and trying to win with bend, which he’s remarkably good at.

Imago September 27, 2025, College Station, Texas, USA: Texas A&M Aggie defense gets another sack as Aggie DE 9 Cashius Howell tackles Tiger QB 11 Jackson Arnold late in the 4th quarter. College Station USA – ZUMAl187 20250927_zsp_l187_127 Copyright: xJamesxLeyvax

He’s crafty and a finesse-driven player who can win in multiple ways with agility; it’s just when tackles get their arms on him, he struggles. wasn’t much of a factor in the run game and struggled a ton there, but the pass-rush upside makes Howell an intriguing player.

10. Gabe Jacas, Illinois

Jacas was used in different ways this past season with Illinois, lining up in both a two-point and a four-point stance as an inside defensive end. He’s easily better out on the edge in a stand-up edge-type role. Fast, explosive first step, mixed with his strong hands, and you have a very intriguing edge prospect. It isn’t the strongest to just drive tackles back, but when his hips are lined up, and he attacks with speed, he can generate power to collapse the pocket.

Imago Wisconsin Badgers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Illinois Fighting Illini outside linebacker Gabe Jacas 17 sacks Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Carter Smith 5 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, on November 22, 2025. Madison Wisconsin USA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xRossxHarriedx originalFilename:harried-wisconsi251122_npbx9.jpg

Not the quickest, which caps his pass rush profile to a degree. Solid in the run game and showcased good patience in the RPO and options game. Wasn’t as dominant in setting the edge, felt like he got pushed back easily, and could’ve had a better base, but Jacas in the second round is a great pick for any team.

Player outside looking in

11. Joshua Josephs, Tennessee

Josepshs has the size and speed you’d want from a mid-round edge rusher. The upside is all there with Josephs at 6-foot-3 and 242 pounds, 10-inch hands, 34-inch arms, and a 10-yard split of 1.68. He’s very raw as an edge rusher, and it’s clear he doesn’t have a full-on plan. Pad level is all over the place and doesn’t get his feet moving throughout the entirety of reps, but when he uses his explosive first step and just flies up the field, it’s scary.

Showcased the ability to get his hands inside, just has to be more consistent with it.

Make sure to check out the latest episode of the DraftCast with Tony Pauline for notes and insight on the NFL Draft