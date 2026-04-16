2026 NFL Draft Fit Index: Best and Worst Landing Spots For Fernando Mendoza, Jeremiyah Love and Other Top-10 Prospects

Every kid that grows up playing football one day dreams of making it to the NFL. This Thursday, that dream is going to come true for 32 of those kids. In just over a week, some of college football’s top prospects will hear their name called in Pittsburgh and will quickly jet off to their new teams, but it’s not always sunshine and rainbows.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

If you land in the wrong spot, your career could be over before it even started. The situation you walk in to could determine whether you’re a future Hall of Famer or the next big bust. Even if players say they have no preference of where they go, everyone has teams they want to go to and don’t want to go to.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, I took the 10 best draft prospects in this class and determined where their best and worst landing spots would be.

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Imago Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 is interviewed after the Hoosiers defeated the Miami Hurricanes 27-21 in the NCAA, College League, USA College Football Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on Monday, January 19, 2026. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA MIA20260119884 AARONxJOSEFCZYK

Best Landing Spot: Las Vegas Raiders

ADVERTISEMENT

Worst Landing Spot: New York Jets

Fernando Mendoza is clearly going to go No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, and I think that’s the perfect situation for him. Klint Kubiak is one of the hot, young play callers in the NFL, and now he’ll have the chance to work the same wonders he did with Sam Darnold with Mendoza. Plus, the Raiders upgraded their roster heavily in free agency, and will continue to do so in the draft. It’s the perfect landing spot for Mendoza.

If for some wild reason the Raiders don’t take Mendoza, his worst case scenario is ending up with the New York Jets. The Big Apple is where quarterback’s dreams go to die, and I don’t see them having a whole lot of success next year regardless of who is under center. His career would start and end in New York. Luckily, he won’t have to worry about that.

Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Imago September 27, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese 8 ready for a play during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Washington Huskies in Seattle, WA. Ohio State defeated Washington 24-6. / CSM Seattle United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250927_zma_c04_781 Copyright: xStevexFaberx

Best Landing Spot: New York Jets

Worst Landing Spot: Arizona Cardinals

While the Jets are the worst landing spot for Mendoza, I think they’re the perfect landing spot for Arvell Reese. I know he wants to be an edge because they make more money, but he’s going to end up being a do-it-all linebacker, and who better to learn from than Demario Davis? He’s one of the best in the business and knows how to take care of his body. Reese could learn a lot under his tutelage.

Reese’s worst case scenario is the Arizona Cardinals scooping him up at No. 3. Arizona’s defense is horrible, so he’ll have no help from the defensive line or secondary. The Cardinals are also retaining Nick Rallis as defensive coordinator, who helped them field one of the worst defenses in the league. I would want no part of Arizona if I were Reese.

David Bailey, DE, Texas Tech

Imago December 06, 2025 Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey 31 during the 1st half of the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between BYU Cougars the and Texas Tech Red Raiders at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. /CSM Arlington US – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_889 Copyright: xMatthewxLynchx

Best Landing Spot: Dallas Cowboys

Worst Landing Spot: Cleveland Browns

If I’m David Bailey, I’m praying the Dallas Cowboys make a dumb move and trade up for me. One, he’d instantly be the best edge rusher on the team and would have next to no competition for playing time. Two, the Cowboys are the biggest team in the league and would bring the most eyes. If he balls out on his rookie deal in Dallas, everyone will want a piece of him when he hits the market.

Cleveland would probably be Bailey’s worst case scenario. Even if he’s really good, Myles Garrett, who just set the NFL record for the most sacks in a single season, would get all of the shine, because he will certainly outperform Bailey. Plus, it’s Cleveland. Garrett is like the only player that hasn’t had their career ruined by the Browns.

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Imago November 30, 2024 Los Angeles, CA.Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love 4 hurdles USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey 7 on the run in action in the second quarter during the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the USC Trojans at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, California..Mandatory Photo Credit: /Cal Media Los Angeles United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20241130_zma_c04_384 Copyright: xLouisxLopezx

Best Landing Spot: Tennessee Titans

Worst Landing Spot: New Orleans Saints

If I’m Jeremiyah Love, I’m praying the Tennessee Titans take me at No. 4. Cam Ward has this team trending up, and with Brian Daboll calling plays, can you imagine how dynamic this offense would be with someone like Love in the backfield? Not only does it give him the clearest path to a lot of playing time right away, but it gives him the chance to join a team that could be contending in a couple of years if they play their cards right.

As a New Orleans Saints fan, this pains me, but I wouldn’t want to go to the Saints if I were Love. They just signed Travis Etienne to a pretty big contract, and Etienne can run and catch passes, it’s not like he’s a specialist at one of those things. He would be in a split backfield, so I’d avoid the Big Easy if I were Love.

Rueben Bain Jr., DE, Miami

Imago November 29, 2025: Miami Hurricanes defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. 4 rushes the quarterback during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Pitt Panthers and the Miami Hurricanes at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. /CSM Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_093 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

Best Landing Spot: New Orleans Saints

Worst Landing Spot: Arizona Cardinals

While Love shouldn’t want to find himself in New Orleans, Rueben Bain Jr. absolutely should. Brandon Staley’s defense was already really good last season, but the Saints are missing an impact pass rusher opposite of Chase Young, who is coming off a career year and will draw a lot of double teams next year. Bain could step in as a rookie and face one-on-one blocks most of the time, and probably be pretty successful in New Orleans.

Just like Reese, I wouldn’t want to end up in Arizona if I were Bain. Like I said earlier, I don’t believe in their defensive coordinator and their defensive line is one of the worst in the league. There’s nobody to take the pressure off of Bain, so he would face double team after double team in the desert.

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Imago December 6, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs 2 during the NCAA, College League, USA Big Ten Championship football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM. Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_575 Copyright: xDarrenxLeex

Best Landing Spot: New York Giants

Worst Landing Spot: Miami Dolphins

If I’m Caleb Downs, I would love to go to the New York Giants. They already have a really strong defensive line, they added Tremaine Edmunds to their linebacking core, and adding someone like Downs could take their secondary to the next level. Plus, John Harbaugh knows how valuable a safety like Downs can be after seeing first hand what Kyle Hamilton meant to Baltimore’s defense.

My worst case scenario for Downs is landing with the Miami Dolphins. They have absolutely nothing going for them right now, and I don’t think Jeff Halfey’s that great, he just had friends in the building. Adding a safety isn’t going to change how good their defense is, so I hope Downs goes in the top-10 (which he most likely will).

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Imago September 13, 2025, Columbus, Ohio, U.S: Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles 0 reacts after a defensive stop during the game between the Ohio Bobcats and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio. Columbus U.S – ZUMAs304 20250913_zaf_s304_038 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

Best Landing Spot: Cincinnati Bengals

Worst Landing Spot: New York Giants

The Cincinnati Bengals have made a lot of big additions to their defense. They beefed up their safety room with Bryan Cook – a move that I loved – and added Boye Mafe to their pass rush. The one big need they have right now is linebacker, so if Sonny Styles can slide to No. 10, it would be a match made in heaven. He’d get to start right away and put his elite athleticism to good use on a potential playoff contender.

If I’m Styles, I do not want to go to the Giants, though. They just signed Tremaine Edmunds, who is a very good middle linebacker, so he wouldn’t get to be the No. 1 guy right away. I don’t necessarily think there’s a bad landing spot for Styles because he’d fit into most defenses, but if he wants to be the top guy, New York isn’t his best option.

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Imago August 30, 2025: LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane 4 celebrates an interception against the Clemson Tigers during the second half of the NCAA, College League, USA Football matchup at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC. /CSM Clemson United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250830_zma_c04_541 Copyright: xScottxKinserx

Best Landing Spot: Kansas City Chiefs

Worst Landing Spot: Miami Dolphins

Who wouldn’t want to go play for a team a year removed from a Super Bowl appearance and two years removed from a Super Bowl victory? And who wouldn’t want to go play for that team and fill arguably their biggest need and be one of their best defensive players? Not many, and I’m sure Mansoor Delane would be thrilled to end up in Kansas City. He would fit in seamlessly, and I truly believe he can be a top-five corner in the league one day.

For many of the same reasons as I said with Downs, I wouldn’t want to end up in Miami if I were Delane. I just don’t see any bright spots on that team, and once again, I don’t believe in Jeff Hafley as a head coach. As an LSU alum, I pray he ends up anywhere else.

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Imago December 31, 2025, Arlington, Texas, U.S: Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa 61 hits Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Caden Curry 92 on the facemark on a block during the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas. Arlington U.S – ZUMAs304 20251231_zaf_s304_007 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

Best Landing Spot: Cleveland Browns

Worst Landing Spot: New Orleans Saints

Francis Mauigoa is the top tackle in this draft class, and if I were him, I would want to go to Cleveland (I can’t believe I just said that). The Browns need a ton of offensive line help, and if Mauigoa were to land with the Browns at No. 6, he would immediately be the starter at one of the tackle positions. The Giants would also be a really good landing spot given their deficiencies up front, but Cleveland has the clearest path to starting as a rookie.

I know a lot of you are probably asking why the Saints would even consider Mauigoa given they have their two tackles in place, but I know how Mickey Loomis likes to draft, and he would take an offensive lineman any day of the week in round one. Even though he has Taliese Fuaga and Kelvin Banks, Loomis could very well take Mauigoa at No. 8 and move him to guard to fill their biggest hole on the offensive line. There are already questions about whether or not Mauigoa will end up moving inside at the NFL level, so if he lands in New Orleans, his fate would already be sealed.

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Big Ten Championship Indiana Vs Ohio State DEC 06 December 06, 2025: Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate 17 during NCAA football game action between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. John Mersits/CSM Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media Indianapolis Indiana United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251206_zma_c04_733.jpg JohnxMersitsx csmphotothree453410

Best Landing Spot: Tennessee Titans

Worst Landing Spot: Cleveland Browns

New Orleans, Tennessee and Washington would all be great landing spots for Carnell Tate, but if he goes to Tennessee, he will be the unquestioned No. 1 option outside. New Orleans has Chris Olave and Washington has Terry McLaurin, but Tennessee has pretty much nobody. He’d step in and build a quick connection with Cam Ward, and they could lead this Titans offense for the next decade if they both pan out.

Tate’s worst case scenario is landing with the Cleveland Browns. They don’t have anybody to throw the ball in Cleveland, and their entire offensive line has been revamped this offseason. I think they’ll be good enough up front, but as a receiver, you need a quarterback that can get you the football, and they don’t have one of those right now. Anywhere but Cleveland, please.