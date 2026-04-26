2026 NFL Draft Grades: Buccaneers Ace the Weekend as Jaguars Disappoint

The 2026 NFL Draft is officially over, which means it’s time for everyone’s grades. There were some teams that mashed it out of the park, but there were also some teams that made head scratching decision after head scratching decisions this weekend.

My colleague, Daniel Rios, and I collaborated on this article where we graded all 32 NFL team’s draft. For the analysis piece, I broke down the NFC, and he broke down the AFC, but we both provided out grades for every team.

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Now, let’s hop into the draft grades. We’re giving them number grades on a scale of 1 to 100.

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 96 Overall Grade

Imago November 29, 2025: Miami Hurricanes defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. 4 rushes the quarterback during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Pitt Panthers and the Miami Hurricanes at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. /CSM Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_093 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

Daniel’s Grade: 98

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Luke’s Grade: 94

Luke’s Take: Tampa Bay had one of the best draft classes this year. Rueben Bain Jr., Josiah Trotter, Ted Hurst and Keionte Scott should all help their team right away, and as a Saints fan, that hurts me to say. Great draft for Tampa.

2. Cleveland Browns: 93 Overall Grade

Daniel’s Grade: 92

Luke’s Grade: 94

Daniel’s Take: We aren’t in a real world when the Browns get a good draft grade. They killed the first round and the second day as well. Great value, but on Day 3 they took players with upside in Parker Brailsford, Justin Jefferson, Joe Royer and Carsen Ryan. They added power on the offensive line in free-agency, but added athleticism in the draft which was interesting.

3. Indianapolis Colts: 91.5 Overall Grade

Daniel’s Grade: 93

Luke’s Grade: 88

Daniel’s Take: Chris Ballard the king of taking best player available. He bolstered his defender a ton in this draft, but added impact players in CJ Allen, A.J. Haulcy and Bryce Boettcher. He got more athletic on the offensive side of the ball with players like Jalen Farmer and Deion Burks which I loved.

4. Miami Dolphins: 91.5 Overall Grade

Daniel’s Grade: 95

Luke’s Grade: 88

Daniel’s Take: When you got 13 draft picks and the amount of holes Miami had it’s hard for me to not hate what they did. They filled a ton of holes, but got great scheme fits at the same time. The additions of Chris Johnson, Jacob Rodiguez, WIll Kacmarek and Kevin Coleman Jr. are all really fun additions.

5. Dallas Cowboys: 89 Overall Grade

Imago December 6, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs 2 before the NCAA, College League, USA Big Ten Championship football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM. Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_558 Copyright: xDarrenxLeex

Daniel’s Grade: 87

Luke’s Grade: 91

Luke’s Take: I love what Dallas accomplished in this draft. They got a bona fide superstar for their defense in Caleb Downs and brought in two edge rushers with a ton of upside in Jaishawn Barham and Malachi Lawrence. Devin Moore was also a great addition in the later rounds. This was exactly the kind of draft they needed.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: 89 Overall Grade

Daniel’s Grade: 94

Luke’s Grade: 84

Daniel’s Take: I wish this team attacked receivers earlier, but the overall floor of the defense just rose tremendously throughout this process. The entire defensive back room got an overhaul and the additions of Keyron Crawford and Brandon Cleveland are good additions to the defensive line. Add Fernando Mendoza on top of it all and this is a great draft.

7. New Orleans Saints: 89 Overall Grade

Daniel’s Grade: 90

Luke’s Grade: 88

Luke’s Take: The New Orleans Saints told Brandon Staley to suck it and just piled on with the offensive picks. I would’ve loved to see them come away with a cornerback in the first four rounds, but man, this offense could be lethal in 2026.

8. New York Jets: 87.5 Overall Grade

Daniel’s Grade: 84

Luke’s Grade: 91

Daniel’s Take: The Jets started off this draft well, I just wish they took Arvell Reese over David Bailey. Day 3 was good, but the process of taking Cade Klubnik (trading up for him) was head scratching. Still, they found tremendous value in Anez Cooper and VJ Payne in the late rounds.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: 87 Overall Grade

Imago August 30, 2025: LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane 4 celebrates an interception against the Clemson Tigers during the second half of the NCAA, College League, USA Football matchup at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC. /CSM Clemson United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250830_zma_c04_541 Copyright: xScottxKinserx

Daniel’s Grade: 91

Luke’s Grade: 83

Daniel’s Take: The Chiefs had a home run draft in my opinion. Mansoor Delane and Jadon Canady are great defensive scheme fits. Loved how they got more athletic along the defensive line. They also added tremendous playmakers on the offense late in Emmett Johnson and Cyrus Allen. General manager Brett Veach nailed this process.

10. Houston Texans: 87 Overall Grade

Daniel’s Grade: 84

Luke’s Grade: 90

Daniel’s Take: Loved how the Texans have revamped their entire offensive line and they finalized this by adding Keylan Rutledge and Febechi Nwaiwu. Defense got even better with the additions of Kayden McDonald and Kamari Ramsey. Solid draft by the Texans.

11. New York Giants: 86 Overall Grade

Daniel’s Grade: 85

Luke’s Grade: 87

Luke’s Take: I’m curious to see how Arvell Reese fits into this defense (will he come off the edge or play off-ball), but I think the New York Giants hit on all of their first four picks. Plus, I think J.C. Davis could be a sneaky good offensive lineman.

12. Buffalo Bills: 85 Overall Grade

Daniel’s Grade: 90

Luke’s Grade: 80

Daniel’s Take: The Bills killed the draft in the mid rounds. Didn’t like the Davison Igbinosun pick as much, but picks like Skyler Bell, Kaleb Elarms-Orr, Jalon Kilgore and Zane Durant can all be impact players for the Bills in 2026. That’s all you can ask for in those later round picks.

13. Baltimore Ravens: 84.5 Overall Grade

Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 28: Penn State offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 28, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 28 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602280244

Daniel’s Grade: 87

Luke’s Grade: 82

Daniel’s Take: Man what a great daft overall for the Ravens. Landing Olaivavegae Ioane and Zion Young is a great start to it all. The pairing of Ja’Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt was great, then a ton of value on Day 3. Chandelier Rivers, Josh Cuevas and Rayshaun Benny were some of my favorites.

14. Philadelphia Eagles: 84 Overall Grade

Daniel’s Grade: 85

Luke’s Grade: 83

Luke’s Take: The Philadelphia Eagles hit it out of the park with Makai Lemon and Eli Stowers in the first two rounds, but after that, it was a pretty mediocre class. Those two will instantly improve their offense, which is what they really needed in this draft, but I would’ve liked to see them get a better tackle than Markel Bell.

15. Chicago Bears: 81.5 Overall Grade

Daniel’s Grade: 79

Luke’s Grade: 84

Luke’s Take: The Chicago Bears knocked it out of the park with Dillon Thieneman in the first round, and I really liked their late-round selections of Keyshaun Elliott and Malik Muhammad. I also like Zavion Thomas a lot, but they did reach for him a bit. Overall, a really solid draft class.

16. Washington Commanders: 81.5 Overall Grade

Daniel’s Grade: 86

Luke’s Grade: 77

Luke’s Take: Getting Sonny Styles and Antonio Williams with their first two picks is really propping this grade up. I like Joshua Joseph too, but after that, I don’t see many game changers in their draft. But getting Styles at No. 7 was an absolute steal.

17. Minnesota Vikings: 78.5 Overall Grade

Imago Syndication: Ocala StarBanner Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks 88 hypes the crowd during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMattxPendleton/GainesvillexSunx USATSI_21596620

Daniel’s Grade: 81

Luke’s Grade: 76

Luke’s Take: I like Caleb Banks, but taking him at No. 18 was definitely a reach. However, they made up for that with some great mid-round selections like Domonique Orange, Jakobe Thomas and Charles Demmings, so overall, not a bad class.

18. Carolina Panthers: 77 Overall Grade

Daniel’s Grade: 83

Luke’s Grade: 71

Luke’s Take: The Carolina Panthers had a solid draft, but it didn’t really move me. Monroe Freeling, Lee Hunter, Chris Brazzell II and Sam Hecht are all solid players, but I don’t know that any of them will ever achieve a Pro Bowl.

19. New England Patriots: 75 Overall Grade

Daniel’s Grade: 81

Luke’s Grade: 69

Daniel’s Take: The Patriots started off this draft well, but it took a turn in on Day 3. I just didn’t like the process of taking Karon Prunty and I wasn’t that big of a fan of the rest of their picks (except Quintayvious Hutchins). Still, I loved how the draft started for them which earned them a B-.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: 70.5 Overall Grade

Daniel’s Grade: 68

Luke’s Grade: 73

Daniel’s Take: I hate giving this grade cause they got one of my favorites in Max Iheanachor. Drew Allar and Daylen Everette were interesting picks and especially Kaden Wetjen in the fourth round, he was legit on the golf course cause he didn’t think he’d be drafted that high. Still the first two rounds for Pittsburgh were very solid.

21. Los Angeles Chargers: 70.5 Overall Grade

Imago November 1, 2025: Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor 3 rushes the quarterback during a game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas. /CSM Dallas United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251101_zma_c04_853 Copyright: xFreddiexBeckwithx

Daniel’s Grade: 76

Luke’s Grade: 65

Daniel’s Take: Love the fits overall of Akheem Mesidor and Brenen Thompson. Just didn’t understand the Jake Slaughter or Nick Barrett pick. Genesis Smith is a fine addition in the mid rounds. Didn’t hate getting more offensive line depth (especially after last season), but if everything works out (health wise) this class won’t have much impact in 2026.

22. Cincinnati Bengals: 69.5 Overall Grade

Daniel’s Grade: 73

Luke’s Grade: 66

Daniel’s Take: Love the fit of Cashius Howell and the picks later in the draft of Connor Lew and Brian Parker II. Great ability to get depth on the offensive line. Don’t see how much Tacario Davis and Colbie Young will bring in 2026.

23. Detroit Lions: 69 Overall Grade

Daniel’s Grade: 67

Luke’s Grade: 71

Luke’s Take: Blake Miller wasn’t a bad pick, but he was my third-ranked OT on the board at that point in the draft. I did really like the Derrick Moore selection in round two and the Keith Abney II pick in round five, though. Solid draft, but nothing too crazy.

24. Tennessee Titans: 63 Overall Grade

Daniel’s Grade: 58

Luke’s Grade: 68

Daniel’s Take: In what was a pivotal adrift for Robet Saleh and co., it just didn’t manifest in that way. I didn’t hate the Carnell Tate pick, but man Keldric Faulk and Anthony Hill Jr., I just wasn’t the biggest fan of. Don’t love the scheme fit for either and taking Jackie Marshall in round six was interesting. Did like the pick of Pat Coogan late though.

25. Atlanta Falcons: 62.5 Overall Grade

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Florida State At Clemson Nov 08 November 8, 2025: Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell 8 walks off after warm ups for the NCAA Football matchup against the Florida State Seminoles at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC. Scott Kinser/CSM Credit Image: Scott Kinser/Cal Media Clemson Sc United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251108_zma_c04_265.jpg ScottxKinserx csmphotothree440256

Daniel’s Grade: 55

Luke’s Grade: 70

Luke’s Take: I didn’t love any of Atlanta’s picks, but I also didn’t hate any of them. It was a very solid draft class without a ton of standout picks. I expect four of their six players to be solid starters in two years.

26. Green Bay Packers: 62 Overall Grade

Daniel’s Grade: 75

Luke’s Grade: 49

Luke’s Take: I feel like I never really like Green Bay’s drafts, and this year is no different. They got some players with upside, but they didn’t have any safe picks. If Brandon Cisse and Dani Dennis-Sutton don’t pan out, this class will look ugly.

27. Seattle Seahawks: 61 Overall Grade

Daniel’s Grade: 64

Luke’s Grade: 58

Luke’s Take: I did not like the Jadarian Price pick, but I did like some of Seattle’s late-round selections, such as Julian Neal, Beau Stephens and Andre Fuller. But overall, they didn’t really get many players that’ll help them in 2026.

28. Denver Broncos: 60 Overall Grade

Daniel’s Grade: 70

Luke’s Grade: 50

Daniel’s Take: I liked what the Broncos did overall, but there wasn’t a ton of immediate impact from this class. Loved getting Kage Casey to help with offensive line depth, and Jonah Coleman and Justin Joly are great selections to further improve the offense.

29. Los Angeles Rams: 52 Overall Grade

Imago January 01, 2026 Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson 15 walks to the locker room after leaving the game during the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Pasadena United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_539 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

Daniel’s Grade: 60

Luke’s Grade: 44

Luke’s Take: The Los Angeles Rams were one game away from the Super Bowl and landed approximately one player that will actually help them in 2026 despite having three top-100 picks. Yikes.

30. San Francisco 49ers: 46 Overall Grade

Daniel’s Grade: 40

Luke’s Grade: 52

Luke’s Take: I actually don’t mind the De’Zhaun Stribling pick at No. 33. I think he’ll fit into Kyle Shannahan’s system really well, but the only pick I liked after that was Gracen Halton. Outside of that, it was a whole lot of meh selections.

31. Arizona Cardinals: 38 Overall Grade

Daniel’s Grade: 35

Luke’s Grade: 41

Luke’s take: As much as I love Jeremiyah Love, the Arizona Cardinals are not built to take a running back at No. 3 overall. I do like the Chase Bistontis and Kaleb Proctor picks, but they reached on Carson Beck and the rest of their class is uninspiring.

32. Jacksonville Jaguars: 24.5 Overall Grade

Daniel’s Grade: 30

Luke’s Grade: 19

Daniel’s Take: I’m not gonna pretend like I watched guys like Parker Hughes, Zach Durfee and CJ Willaims. James Gladstone is this age’s Bill Belichick and he didn’t care what anyone thought. Though the value on the Nate Boerkircher and Wesley Williams picks were very interesting. I did love the third round for the Jaguars, especially landing Emmanuel Pregnon.