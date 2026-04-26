2026 NFL Draft NFC Report Card: Grading Every Team as Cowboys Land a Steal & Rams Face Hard Questions

The books are now closed on the 2026 NFL Draft, and there will be much analysis as to what took place over the three-day event, albeit on paper. The true results of the seven-round draft won’t be felt until the start of the season and the years that follow, but let’s grade out the drafts based on our expectations going into the event.

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Here are the grades for teams in the NFC.

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Arizona Cardinals – The Cardinals were in a holding pattern, waiting to see what the New York Jets would do with the pick prior to theirs. When David Bailey, the edge rusher they desired, was off the board, they chose running Jeremiyah Love, the smart selection that I’ve reported was favored by the owner. While people will debate positional value, the Cardinals need to collect good football players, and that’s exactly what Love is. Guard Chase Bisontis was good value in Round 2, while Carson Beck was a bit of a reach in the third round. The quarterback brings tools to work with, but he needs a lot more gameday consistency. Seventh-round choice Jayden Williams is the sleeper of the group.

Grade: C+

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Atlanta Falcons – The Falcons had limited picks this year, in large part due to the trade that netted them James Pearce Jr. in the 2025 draft. Selecting Avieon Terrell with the 48th pick was great value, as he fits a need, is a terrific cover corner, and will now be paired with his brother A.J.

Receiver Zachariah Branch was flagged by a few teams with a knee issue, but the Falcons were fine with his medicals, and he was another value pick at No. 79. Branch will be a great complement to the team’s No. 1 wideout, Drake London. Linebackers Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins were both good selections, and offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa, selected in the final round, could end up a steal.

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Grade: B

Carolina Panthers – The Panthers had a terrific free-agency period and plugged major gaps with talented players, but I was surprised with their first selection of the draft, Monroe Freeling, whom they picked 19th. The left tackle has terrific upside, yet he needs a lot of polish on his game. After losing Ikem Ekwonu in the playoffs last year to a serious knee injury that could keep him out most of this season, the team signed Rasheed Walker as his short-term replacement.

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My question is, what do they plan to do with Freeling after this season? Keep him at left tackle and move Ekwonu to guard? Move Freeling to right tackle, which is a risky proposition? Second-round choice Lee Hunter adds depth to the interior of the defensive line and will be a terrific rotational lineman, then eventually a starter. Chris Brazzell II was great value in the third round and will develop into a productive second receiver. Sam Hecht in the fifth round was excellent value and potentially a future starter for the team at center.

Grade B-

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Chicago Bears – The Bears are looking for the final pieces to push them into the next round of playoffs, and they hope first-round pick Dillon Thieneman does exactly that. He’s an explosive safety who is best playing between the numbers, but he comes with terrific upside. I mentioned several times during our pro-day coverage that the Bears would take a center on Day 2, and that’s exactly what they did, choosing Logan Jones in the second round. The Iowa product is an athletic and nimble blocker who must get bigger, but he’s very effective in motion. There were better tight ends available when Chicago selected Sam Roush in the third round, and it is surprising they took a player at that position so early after drafting Colston Loveland with the 10th pick in 2025.

An interior defensive lineman like Chris McClellan or one of the off-ball linebackers would’ve been a smarter pick. While Zavion Thomas was selected earlier than most expected, he is a tremendous receiver who did a great job on an LSU team stacked at the position. The fact that he ran 4.28 seconds in the 40 at the combine also made him attractive on Day 2. He could be a surprise pick for Chicago. The pick I loved was fourth-round choice Malik Muhammad, who should see significant playing time as a rookie. Seventh-round pick Jordan van den Berg is a terrific player with a real chance of making the roster.

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Grade B

Dallas Cowboys – The Cowboys got one of the steals in the draft, selecting Caleb Downs with the 11th selection. He’s a versatile safety with a complete game who can be used in a variety of roles. I’m not sold on the team’s other pick in Round 1, Malachi Lawrence, and feel he’ll need a bit of time before he’s NFL-ready. His upside is enormous, but the production and consistency were concerns for me last season. Jaishawn Barham is a terrific player, and I was glad to see him land in the third round. He’ll be a great fit in the Dallas defense. Fourth-round selections Drew Shelton and Devin Moore both have great upside and were terrific picks. Seventh-round pick Anthony Smith is a speedy wideout with big-play ability. He could make the roster.

Grade B+

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Detroit Lions – The Lions needed an offensive tackle, but the lineman they wanted, Kadyn Proctor, came off the board before they were called to the clock, so the team went with Blake Miller. The right tackle is a nice prospect, but the middle of Round 1 was too early for his services in my opinion. They then came back and selected Derrick Moore in the middle of Round 2, which was an exceptional pick. Moore is a terrific edge rusher who can come out of a three-point stance or stand over tackle. His transition to the NFL should be a quick one. Jimmy Rolder is a terrific off-ball linebacker who could replace Alex Anzalone, who was lost in free agency. Fifth-round pick Keith Abney II offers potential as a dime back.

Grade C

Green Bay Packers – The Pack were without a first-round pick after the midseason acquisition of Micah Parsons, then chose cornerback Brandon Cisse with the 52nd selection, their initial choice of the draft. Cisse possesses terrific upside, but he’s raw and needs work. After losing out on Lee Hunter, the team took Chris McClellan in Round 3 to man the nose tackle position. This was an outstanding pick, as McClellan is an explosive lineman who beats opponents with quickness, power, and hustle. Dani Dennis-Sutton was a Day 2 prospect who fell into the fourth round due to a lot of inconsistency last season. If they get him to play to his potential, this will be a home-run pick. Jager Burton offers long-term potential as an interior offensive lineman.

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Grade C

Los Angeles Rams – Selecting Ty Simpson with the 13th pick will be debated at length over the next two months and into the future, depending on the results. The pessimist will say that the team should’ve selected a player who provides immediate returns in 2026. The optimist will say that trading for Trent McDuffie in the offseason did exactly that, and the team had to address their quarterback of the future. The realist will admit the relationship and friendship between general manager Les Snead and the Simpson family played a role in this pick.

Max Klare was a solid selection in Round 2 and offers the offense options in two-tight-end sets. I was not as high as others on offensive tackle Keagen Trost, in fact, I project him to guard, yet he’ll offer insurance, if not competition, for Warren McClendon, the team’s talented right tackle, who enters the final year of his rookie deal. Seventh-round pick Tim Keenan III will compete for the backup role at nose tackle.

Grade C-

Minnesota Vikings – While I feel vindicated by my report that the Vikings would not draft Dillon Thieneman in Round 1 when everyone had him slotted to the team, the safety would’ve been a better pick than Caleb Banks. The big defensive tackle struggled with a foot injury last season that limited his playing time in 2025, then looked good at the Senior Bowl, in spurts, before the injury reared its head again during combine workouts. Drafting a 325-pound lineman coming off multiple foot injuries, and one who was never consistently dominant on the college level, in the middle of the first round is a big risk, anyway you cut it.

The next two defenders, linebacker Jake Golday and nose tackle Dom Orange, were solid picks. Golday can start as a rookie, while Orange can be used as a rotational lineman. Caleb Tiernan was a late riser up boards and has an upside, but he needs to find a true position. I like the playing style of safety Jakobe Thomas, yet Round 3 was a bit early to draft him, and better safeties were still available. Cornerback Charles Demmings and running back Demond Claiborne were Day 3 steals.

Grade C-

New Orleans Saints – The Saints started with a bang, selecting Jordyn Tyson with the eighth pick of the draft and pairing him with Chris Olave. Tyson is a terrific pass catcher who runs great routes and can be the go-to guy, yet his size and injury history are concerns. Christen Miller was good value at the top of Round 2, and he’s an athletic big man the Saints need in the middle of the defensive line. Oscar Delp possesses great upside as well as athleticism and was a solid pick in Round 3. Small-school receiver Bryce Lance has the size and skill to develop into a WR3 on Sunday, but like Tyson, he struggled with injury last season. Defensive back Lorenzo Styles Jr. and receiver Barion Brown were terrific value in the later rounds.

Grade B

New York Giants – The Giants filled major needs in the draft and came away with a steal when Arvell Reese fell into their laps at pick No. 5. He’s not only the best defender in the draft, but he was the No. 1-rated player on the Essentially Sports big board. Reese is not an edge rusher; he’s a tremendous linebacker who can rush the passer, and there’s a difference. After the top two receivers came off the board, the Giants made the right choice, drafting Francis Mauigoa when many projected Olaivavega Ioane as the pick. Mauigoa offers more versatility with the ability to line up at guard or tackle.

The team wanted Kayden McDonald at the top of Round 2, but it chose cornerback Colton Hood after the Houston Texans traded ahead of them to steal the Ohio State defensive tackle. In Hood, they are getting a nice-sized cornerback with great upside who fills a need. The Giants made a big move into the third round, where they didn’t have a pick, and selected receiver Malachi Fields. He’s a big-bodied pass catcher who will be a great complement for Malik Nabers, the WR1 for the Giants, who is presently rehabbing an injured knee.

Grade B+

Philadelphia Eagles – The Eagles prepared for the expected post-A.J. Brown era by trading ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers to steal away receiver Makai Lemon. The USC wideout lacks great size and speed, yet he’s a tremendous route runner, a hands catcher, and a competitor. They took another pass catcher, tight end Eli Stowers, in the second round. Stowers is the type of athletic player at the position that the franchise has had great success developing. Markel Bell is a massive offensive tackle with great upside as the team prepares for the eventual life after Lane Johnson. Quarterback Cole Payton and safety Cole Wisniewski have a real chance to make the roster. Ditto for late-round pick Keyshawn James-Newby.

Grade B

San Francisco 49ers – The Niners moved out of Round 2 and used the first pick of Day 2 on De’Zhaun Stribling. Many will complain that this was too early for the receiver out of Mississippi, but I disagree. I reported multiple times that Stribling was soaring up draft boards, and don’t forget, he was the highest-rated senior receiver graded by scouts coming into the 2025 season. Romello Height is the smaller, explosive edge rusher the team likes to line up front. Running back Kaelon Black and offensive lineman Carver Willis, as well as cornerback Ephesians Prysock, were all reaches, according to my board. They finished strong with linebacker Jaden Dugger and offensive tackle Enrique Cruz Jr., who are both terrific developmental prospects.

Grade C

Seattle Seahawks – I mentioned several times prior to the draft that Jadarian Price was a target for Seattle with the 32nd pick, and they used that selection on the running back. Price is a skilled runner who is also an exceptional pass catcher out of the backfield. He lacks great size, yet Seattle likes to rotate their ball carriers, which is perfect for Price. The team took a pair of talented defensive backs on Day 2. Bud Clark is a skilled safety who had a terrific college career and a great predraft process. He’s instinctive and a playmaker.

Cornerback Julian Neal fits the size/speed dimensions Seattle likes at the position and has tremendous upside, but he needs to polish his game. The Seahawks did great on Day 3. Beau Stephens can fill a need on the interior offensive line. Cornerback Andre Fuller offers potential as a dime back, while Emmanuel Henderson Jr. could be a fifth receiver/return specialist. Penultimate pick Deven Eastern is big, explosive, and mobile. The issue with this draft is that Seattle may not have enough spots on the roster to accommodate them all.

Grade B+

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – The Bucs had two primary needs entering the draft: pass rusher and linebacker, and they filled both of them while adding a few more outstanding prospects. When Rueben Bain Jr. fell into their laps with the 15th pick, it was a no-brainer. Bain is slightly undersized, but he’s explosive and relentless, a perfect fit for the Todd Bowles scheme. Coming away with Josiah Trotter in Round 2 was another great selection and scheme fit. He is a terrific off-ball linebacker with upside. Ted Hurst in Round 3 doesn’t make up for the loss of Mike Evans, yet he’s a piece that softens the blow. Keionte Scott was an absolute steal in the fourth round, as he projects as a tremendous nickel corner or safety. Fifth-round pick Billy Schrauth is a good player who foolishly chose not to test before the draft.

Grade B

Washington Commanders – The Commanders entered the draft with limited picks, yet they made the most of them. The team knew they would get a good player with the seventh choice of the draft, yet it had to be ecstatic when the coach’s favorite prospect fell into their laps. In Sonny Styles, they are getting a speedy, three-down linebacker who can be used in any situation. Size, athleticism, bloodlines, and sheer football ability make Styles interchangeable at a variety of linebacker spots for several different schemes.

Third-round receiver Antonio Williams could be a huge steal if he gets back to health and builds upon his great 2024 campaign. Joshua Josephs was, in fact, a steal in Round 5, as he’s a relentless pass rusher who can come out of a three-point stance or stand over tackle. Average size/speed numbers pushed him out of Day 2. Kaytron Allen is another ball carrier who will be added to the team’s list of running backs by committee, yet in time, the sixth-round pick could be the feature runner in Washington.

Grade B+