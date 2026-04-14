2026 NFL Draft Prospect Tier Rankings: Caleb Downs and Jeremiyah Love Lead the Way as Bona Fide Superstars

The NFL Draft is right around the corner. Right now, everyone’s working on their final mock drafts and big boards, and while we’ll have plenty of those over at EssentiallySports, I wanted to change things up and do a tier ranking of some of the top prospects in this draft class.

I divided 53 of the top prospects in this class into 10 different tiers, with the best being “Bona Fide Superstars” and the worst being “Borderline Starter.” Remember, these tiers do not take positional value into account. These tiers are straight up based on how good I think the player is.

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But before we get into the tier rankings, make sure you tune into the latest edition of the DraftCast with Tony Pauline, where he talks about Rueben Bain’s car crash, Dexter Lawrence’s future and more.

Alright, let’s get into the tier rankings.

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Note: The players in each tier are listed in alphabetical order, not by rank.

Tier 1: Bona Fide Superstars

Imago December 6, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs 2 during the NCAA, College League, USA Big Ten Championship football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM. Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_575 Copyright: xDarrenxLeex

Caleb Downs

Jeremiyah Love

There are two players in this draft that I believe are bona fide superstars. I’m talking perennial Pro Bowlers and multiple time All-Pros. Maybe even a gold jacket one day, if they can stay healthy.

The first bona fide superstar is Caleb Downs, who is my No. 1 player in this draft class. My colleague Daniel Rios said it best; it feels like everyone is getting prospect fatigue with Downs. We’ve been talking about him as this generational talent for three years now, so everyone’s tired of talking about him, but he is an incredibly talented player. He can do everything you want a safety to do, and will likely be a top-five safety in the league by the time his rookie season is over. Whoever gets him is going to be extremely happy.

The only other bona fide superstar in this draft is Jeremiyah Love. I think he’s a better prospect than Ashton Jeanty. I don’t think he’s quite on Saquon Barkley’s level, but he’s a top-five running back prospect in the past decade. He’s a gifted runner, but can also catch passes out of the backfield. Whatever teams gets him is getting a dynamic playmaker out of the backfield.

Tier 2: Can’t Miss Prospects

Imago September 27, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese 8 ready for a play during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Washington Huskies in Seattle, WA. Ohio State defeated Washington 24-6. / CSM Seattle United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250927_zma_c04_781 Copyright: xStevexFaberx

Mansoor Delane

Olaivavega Ioane

Arvell Reese

Sonny Styles

Dillon Thieneman

Outside of my two bona fide superstars, there are only five guys in this draft class that I view as can’t-miss prospects. This doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll be All-Pros, but their floor is an above-average starter.

Going in alphabetical order, Mansoor Delane is the first guy on this list. Many don’t have him this high, but I’m an LSU alum and have watched a ton of great cornerbacks walk through the building, and Delane is up there with the best of them. He was great at Virginia Tech, but came to LSU and was an absolute stud against SEC talent, giving up a 40 percent completion rate and zero touchdowns while breaking up or picking off nearly a third of his targets. He’s going to be a star.

I think Olaivavega Ioane is the best offensive lineman in this draft class. If he played tackle, he’d be a top-five pick, but because he’s a guard, he’s probably going to go somewhere in the 14-25 range. He’s an elite pass and run blocker, so I have a hard time seeing him not succeed in the league.

Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles are also in my can’t miss tier. The Ohio State linebacker duo led one of the best defenses in the nation last season. Reese is a do-it-all guy that can come off the edge, play off the ball and defend the run. Styles isn’t quite as versatile, but he’s an incredible athlete that should find a ton of success in the league.

Finally, Dillon Thieneman is my final can’t-miss prospect. This might be a hot take, but I don’t think the gap between him and Downs is that big. He allowed just 15 receptions for 140 yards last year with two picks and four pass breakups – and that’s on 26 targets. He also missed just eight percent of his tackle attempts last year. Downs is a better run defender, but Thieneman can keep up in coverage.

Tier 3: Future Stars

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Miami at Southern Methodist Nov 1, 2025 Dallas, Texas, USA SMU Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. 4 warms up before the game against the SMU Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Dallas Gerald J. Ford Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeromexMironx 20251101_jpm_an4_4345

David Bailey

Rueben Bain Jr.

Makai Lemon

Francis Mauigoa

Fernando Mendoza

My future stars tier is very similar to my can’t miss tier. I think all of these guys have the makings of a really good player, but their floor is just a bit lower than some of the others in the can’t miss tier.

David Bailey and Rueben Bain Jr., the top-two edge rushers in this class, fall in this tier. Bailey has all the production you could want in a defensive end, but his agility is a bit of a concern. As for Bain, we all know about his arm length concerns, but there’s no denying he’s not gifted as a pass rusher. I think both guys will be really good in the league, but I can see why there could be some concern picking them so high.

Makai Lemon also falls in this tier. I think he could be the best receiver in this draft class, and I’d take him over Carnell Tate. The only reason he isn’t going higher in mocks is because he plays in the slot and not outside. I know the Amon-Ra St. Brown comparisons are a bit lofty, but I believe he could actually be that good.

Francis Mauigoa is the best tackle in this draft class. He’s got the size, athleticism and production you want out of a top-10 tackle, but there are concerns over how he’ll hold up off the edge. A move to guard can’t be ruled out, which would make spending a top-10 pick on him a little concerning.

Finally, Fernando Mendoza also falls into this tier. I don’t think he’s as good as most first overall picks, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be an above average quarterback in this league. To me, he’s a more mobile Jared Goff. He’ll be good most places, but if he gets into the right system (like Klint Kubiak’s system), the sky is the limit for him.

Tier 4: Potential Super Star With Scary Medicals

Imago October 18, 2025: Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson 0 on the line during the game between Texas Tech University and the Arizona State University Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. . /CSM. Tempe United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251018_zma_c04_833 Copyright: xMichaelxCazaresx

Caleb Banks

Jermod McCoy

Jordyn Tyson

These three players would either be in the can’t miss tier or the future star tiers if it weren’t for some scary medicals.

I said I think Makai Lemon could be the top receiver in this class, but I think Jordyn Tyson is the best receiver in this draft class if you remove his medicals. He’s got all the tools you could want in an outside receiver, but his injury history is LONG. If he can stay healthy, he could be a top-10 receiver in the league one day, but that’s a big if.

If Jermod McCoy didn’t tear his ACL last January, he would’ve battled with Mansoor Delane to be the CB1 in this class. He’s extremely talented and just showed off with a 4.38-second 40-yard dash and a 38-inch vertical at his pro day. Of this group, he’s the one I’m least concerned about medically. A torn ACL isn’t what is used to be 10 years ago, and he’s over a year removed from the injury. He could be a stud one day.

Caleb Banks is the one I’m most concerned about in this tier. He hasn’t played a lot of football because of multiple foot injuries, and now he’s rehabbing another broken foot. But when he’s on the field, he’s a disruptive pass rusher who is incredibly athletic for his size. Someone will take the risk, but I hope it’s not my team.

Tier 5: Future Pro Bowlers

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Oregon State at Oregon Sep 20, 2025 Eugene, Oregon, USA Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq 18 makes a reception Oregon State Beavers defensive back Tyrice Ivy Jr. 12 of the game at Autzen Stadium. Sadiq scored a touchdown on the play. Eugene Autzen Stadium Oregon USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTroyxWayrynenx 20450506_hlf_wb2_031

CJ Allen

Chase Bisontis

Spencer Fano

A.J. Haulcy

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Emmanuel Pregnon

Jacob Rodriguez

Kenyon Sadiq

Carnell Tate

The future Pro Bowler tier is the longest one on this list with nine players. These are guys that I believe will make at least one Pro Bowl during their time in the league, but don’t quite have the upside of the guys above them.

CJ Allen is first on this last because of his last name, but also in rank. He’s a two-year starter for the Georgia Bulldogs, who constantly put out NFL talent. He’s one of the best run defenders in this draft class and he’s coming off a 3.5-sack season, but he does lack a bit in coverage. If he can take a step up in coverage, he could be a 5x Pro Bowler.

I have two guards in this tier: Chase Bisontis and Emmanuel Pregnon. Guards are always underrated when it comes to draft night, which is why so many guys picked on day two and three become long-time starters. Both of these guys will likely be second rounders, but have the potential to be Pro Bowl guards in the NFL.

Spencer Fano is the only offensive tackle in this list. For a while, he was considered the top tackle in the class before his arms measured in pretty short at the combine. Then, at his pro day, he measure in a couple eighths off the 33-inch mark, and now he’s one of the top tackles in the class again. I don’t think he’s as good as Mauigoa, but he can be a long-time starter in the league.

A.J. Haulcy and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren are two safeties that I think will have long careers in the league. They’re both extremely good in coverage, and Haulcy is probably the best run defending safety in this class, but they both have some speed concerns. If they can find a way to manage that, they’ll both be great. It’s a great year to need a safety.

Jacob Rodriguez is being undervalued because of his size. He’s only 6-foot-1, 231 pounds, but this kid can ball. There’s a reason he was almost a Heisman finalist and logged 128 tackles, seven forced fumbles, four interceptions and six pass breakups. He’s going to slide into round two because of his size, but he might be the best player in this tier alongside CJ Allen.

Carnell Tate and Kenyon Sadiq are the final two players in this tier. Sadiq is obviously a tight end, but he might as well be a receiver. Both of these guys are great downfield threats, but I don’t know if they’re as well rounded as Tyson and Lemon when it comes to receiving.

Tier 6: Above Average Starter

Imago January 09, 2025: Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. 3 during pregame of NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Oregon Ducks and the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. /CSM Atlanta United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260109_zma_c04_177 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Omar Cooper Jr.

Monroe Freeling

Anthony Hill Jr.

Colton Hood

Max Iheanachor

Chris Johnson

Blake Miller

D’Angelo Ponds

Avieon Terrell

My above average starter tier is just what it sounds like. It’s guys that I think will be above average starters in the league, and could even be a Pro Bowler, but will be a really solid player for a long time.

Omar Cooper Jr. is the first guy in this tier. He’s projected to go much lower than Carnell Tate, but I don’t think there’s a huge gap between them. They’re obviously very different receivers with Cooper playing over 80 percent of his snaps in the slot, but I think he could be a 1,000-yard receiver in the league.

I have three offensive tackles in this tier: Monroe Freeling, Max Iheanachor and Blake Miller. Freeling and Miller were both combine standouts that shot up draft boards after their performance in Indianapolis, while Iheanachor is just a beast in pass protection. They all do different things well, but they don’t have one area that’s a true weak spot. They should all be starters for a long time.

I also have four cornerbacks in this tier: Avieon Terrell, Chris Johnson, Colton Hood and D’Angelo Ponds. Terrell has a ton of college production for his age (21 years old) and would be a really fun project for a defensive coordinator. Hood is also very young and played well in the SEC before putting up big numbers at the combine (4.44-second 40-yard dash, 40.5-inch vertical). Johnson played in the Mountain West, but was as productive as any corner in this draft class. And Ponds is only 5-foot-9, but is probably the best athlete at corner in this class. All four of these guys should be long-term starters in the league.

And finally, there’s Anthony Hill Jr. The former Longhorn is 21 years old, but has 250 tackles, 17 sacks, eight forced fumbles and three interceptions in his career while playing in the SEC. You don’t get that kind of youth and production very often, and he’s a pretty good athlete.

Tier 7: A Ton of Potential, But Some Risk

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Louisville at Miami Oct 17, 2025 Miami Gardens, Florida, USA Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell 0 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20251017_SNV_na2_00093

Chris Bell

Keldric Faulk

Akheem Mesidor

Cashius Howell

T.J. Parker

Kadyn Proctor

R Mason Thomas

Peter Woods

These players could be put in either the future pro bowl or above average starter tiers, but for one reason or another, there’s some risk surrounding them.

Starting with Chris Bell, who likely would’ve been viewed as a consensus first round pick if he hadn’t torn his ACL in November. He’s currently rehabbing the injury, but has all the traits you want in an NFL wideout. He’s 6-foot-2, 222 pounds, was on pace for a 1,000-yard season before his injury and is very versatile. If he comes back 100 percent, he’ll be a very good wideout in the NFL.

I have a whopping five pass rushers in this tier. The first is Keldric Faulk, who has the prototypical build for a defense end and is extremely athletic, but he did not play well in 2025. Akheem Mesidor is 25 years old, but was a top-five defensive end in college football last year. Cashius Howell is in first round conversations, but his arms are even shorter than Bain’s and were the shortest of any DE at the combine this century. T.J. Parker struggled a bit in 2025, but his 2024 tape is incredible, so he has to answer for why he didn’t produce last year. And then there’s R Mason Thomas, who is an explosive athlete, but is just 6-foot-2, 241 pounds. All five guys have their defects, but could also be pretty good pass rushers in this league.

Kadyn Proctor also falls in this tier. He is absolutely massive at 6-foot-7, 352 pounds, but that can also play to his detriment. I don’t know if he’s someone you plug and play as a rookie, but his potential is through the roof, especially as a pass blocker.

Finally, there’s Peter Woods. He’s a lot like Faulk. He’s a great athlete who played pretty well in 2024, but followed it up with a disappointing 2025 season. He was supposed to be a top-five pick before the season, so there’s plenty of untapped potential, but a team is going to have to bet on him unlocking it.

Tier 8: Potential Above Average Starter

Imago December 20, 2025, College Station, Texas, USA: Texas A&M wide receiver KC CONCEPCION 7 carries the ball after a catch during the CFB First Round playoff game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes on December 20, 2025 in College Station, Texas. Miami won, 10-3. College Station USA – ZUMAc201 20251220_zap_c201_056 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

Denzel Boston

Brandon Cisse

KC Concepcion

Kayden McDonald

Eli Stowers

Zion Young

This tier is comprised of guys that could be an above average starter, but I think it’s more likely that they’re just solid players for most of their careers.

Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion are two different very receivers, but both fall in this tier. I like Concepcion’s game, but I’ve seen too many speedy receivers not pan out for me to bet on him being great. As for Boston, he’s 6-foot-4, 212 pounds but he’s not a great athlete and doesn’t have top-end speed. He’s a contested catch specialist, but that doesn’t always translate to the next level.

Brandon Cisse is a great athlete, running a 4.40-second 40-yard dash with a 41-inch vertical, but he had some really bad plays this season that can’t happen in the league. If he can clean those up, he’ll be a solid player.

Kayden McDonald and Zion Young are the only two defensive linemen in this tier. McDonald is an excellent run defender – probably one of the best in the class – but he’s not much of a pass rusher, which will limit how often he’s on the field. As for Young, he never recorded more than 6.5 sacks, but he’s 6-foot-6, 262 pounds and tested pretty well at his pro day. Both guys can be solid players, but I don’t think their ceiling is super high.

Finally, there’s Eli Stowers. He is obviously a phenomenal athlete, but he really needs to cleanup his route running and contested catch ability. He’s only played tight end for three years after converting from quarterback, so there’s obviously some stuff to clean up, but he has potential as a pass catcher.

Tier 9: Average Starter

Imago November 22, 2025, South Bend, Indiana, USA: Notre Dame Running Back JADARIAN PRICE 24 breaks away from defenders during the NCAA, College League, USA Football matchup between 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Syracuse Orange at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana on November 22nd, 2025. Notre Dame defeated Syracuse 70-7. South Bend USA – ZUMAs355 20251122_zsp_s355_011 Copyright: xJustinxSickingx

Lee Hunter

Malachi Lawrence

Christen Miller

Jadarian Price

I believe the players in this tier are pretty much just as good as the six guys above them, but I just don’t see the same upside as I do in some of those in the potential above average starter tier.

Lee Hunter is a less-mobile Kayden McDonald. He’s a really solid run defender and can actually get after the quarterback better than McDonald, but he’s not very athletic, so he rarely finishes those pressures off with sacks. Same goes for Christen Miller. He’s a good run defender who doesn’t provide a whole lot as a pass rusher.

I can see the appeal to Malachi Lawrence given he ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash with a 40-inch vertical and a 10-foot, 10-inch broad jump, but there’s a reason he never had more than 7.5 sacks in the Big 12. If he can’t break that mark in the third or fourth best conference, why should I believe he can in the NFL?

I like Jadarian Price, but I don’t think he’s going to be anything super special in the league. He looked good behind Jeremiyah Love, but he only ran a 4.49-second 40-yard dash and never caught more than six passes in a season.

Tier 10: Borderline Starter

Imago January 1, 2026, Pasadena, California, USA: 15 Ty Simpson, QB f the Alabama Crimson Tide prays in the end zone prior to the 112th Rose Bowl CFP Quarterfinal Game against the Indiana Hoosiers held at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California on Thursday January 1, 2026. Indiana Hoosiers defeats Alabama Crimson Tide, 38-3. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Pasadena USA – ZUMAp124 20260101_zaa_p124_085 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

Ty Simpson

Finally, to wrap it all up, we have Ty Simpson alone in the borderline starter tier. I can understand why some people like Simpson. He’s super accurate and played well early in the year, but he has very little starting experience (which has proven to be a major factor for whether or not a rookie quarterback will be good) and he played horribly down the stretch. Someone’s going to spend a first rounder on him, but they could very well end up regretting it.