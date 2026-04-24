2026 NFL Draft Round 1 Report Card: Full Grades for All 32 Picks as Fernando Mendoza, Sonny Styles Get an A

Round one of the 2026 NFL Draft is officially done and dusted. We’ve been hyping this draft up for the past couple of months, calling it one of the most unpredictable drafts in recent memory, and it lived up to the hype. After David Bailey at No. 2, nobody had any idea what was going to happen, so it was fascinating to see it play out in real time.

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With the first round over, it’s time to go over my grades for every single first round pick. From Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 to Jadarian Price at No. 32, here’s how I graded every first round selection.

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1. Las Vegas Raiders, QB Fernando Mendoza: A

Imago January 19, 2026: Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. /CSM. Miami Gardens United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260119_zma_c04_372 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Ever since the Las Vegas Raiders locked down the first overall pick, we knew Fernando Mendoza would go first overall. He is clearly the best quarterback in this draft class and fills the biggest position of need on the Raiders’ roster.

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Mendoza is big, has a great arms and can make every throw on the field. He’s not a huge rushing threat, but he can get out of the pocket and pick up first downs with his legs when he needs to. The only thing keeping this from being an A+ is the fact that I don’t think he’s as talented as some of the other No. 1 overall picks in recent drafts, but he’s still a great prospect.

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2. New York Jets, ED David Bailey: B

David Bailey is a great player, don’t get me wrong, but I would’ve taken Arvell Reese at No. 2. Bailey’s ceiling is a top-10 edge rusher in the league, but his floor is very low given he isn’t much of a run defender and can’t play linebacker. Reese’s ceiling is also a top-10 edge rusher in the league, but his floor is an above average middle linebacker. Reese is the much safer pick, but New York likes Bailey, and I can’t fault them too much. He’s one of the best players in this draft class, but if they wanted an A grade, they should’ve taken Reese. But that’s just my opinion.

3. Arizona Cardinals, RB Jeremiyah Love: C+

This grade is in no way representative of Jeremiyah Love the player. He is a fantastic running back and could immediately be a top-10 running back in the league. But if you didn’t think the Raiders were ready to take a running back last year, the Arizona Cardinals certainly aren’t ready to take one at No. 3 this year. They have so many holes on their roster, and I know they want to give Mike LaFleur a weapon, but Arvell Reese was sitting right there.

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I’d be interested to know what offers they got for that pick, though. They were shopping it for a while, but obviously they didn’t get a big enough haul to move back.

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4. Tennessee Titans, WR Carnell Tate: C+

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Big Ten Championship Indiana Vs Ohio State DEC 06 December 06, 2025: Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate 17 during NCAA football game action between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. John Mersits/CSM Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media Indianapolis Indiana United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251206_zma_c04_733.jpg JohnxMersitsx csmphotothree453410

Wow. With Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles still on the board, I was fully expecting Robert Saleh’s voice to reign supreme and land one of those two guys, but the Tennessee Titans pull off the first big shocker of the draft by taking Carnell Tate. I understand it. Cam Ward needs weapons, but he’s my WR3 in this draft (unpopular opinion, I know). Many will have this grade higher, but I’m sticking to my guns. I would’ve taken Jordyn Tyson if I went receiver.

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5. New York Giants, LB Arvell Reese: A+

I love Arvell Reese, so the fact that the New York Giants were able to get him at No. 5 is a huge steal. He has Micah Parsons upside, but the best part about him is his floor. At his worst, he’s going to be an above average off-ball linebacker for a long time. One of the safest picks in the draft.

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6. Kansas City Chiefs, CB Mansoor Delane: A-

I love Mansoor Delane. As an LSU alum, I’ve seen a lot of good corners walk through the building, and Delane is one of the best. If they were able to get him at No. 9, I would’ve given them an A or maybe even A+, but they did have to give up a top-100 pick to get him, which knocks the grade to an A-. Still a great pick, and if I were a Chiefs fan, I would be giddy.

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7. Washington Commanders, LB Sonny Styles: A

Imago September 13, 2025, Columbus, Ohio, U.S: Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles 0 reacts after a defensive stop during the game between the Ohio Bobcats and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio. Columbus U.S – ZUMAs304 20250913_zaf_s304_038 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

The Washington Commanders have not been shy about wanting Sonny Styles, and they got him. He’s a freak athlete, but he also has the production to match. Arvell Reese was one of the best linebackers in college football last season, and Styles was still able to shine next to him. Dan Quinn got arguably the most dynamic defender in this draft class.

8. New Orleans Saints, WR Jordyn Tyson: A-

It may seem like I’m handing out A’s like candy, but that’s what happens when a running back and receiver go in the top-four and knock some really good players down the board. Jordyn Tyson has been my WR1 throughout the draft process, and if the New Orleans Saints feel good enough about his medicals to draft him at No. 8, who am I to judge? They needed a second wideout next to Chris Olave, and now they got a guy who can do a ton of different things. Nobody is happier than Tyler Shough.

9. Cleveland Browns, Spencer Fano: B+

I’ve been high on Spencer Fano throughout the draft process, and I love the fact that the Cleveland Browns were able to trade down and still get their preferred offensive tackle. They’ve been busy revamping their offensive line throughout the offseason, and Fano could be the final missing link.

10. New York Giants, Francis Mauigoa: B+

Imago November 1, 2025: Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa 61 signals a touchdown during a game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas. /CSM Dallas United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251101_zma_c04_220 Copyright: xFreddiexBeckwithx

The great picks keep on rolling in. It always felt like the New York Giants were going to go offensive line with one of their top-10 picks, and adding the second-best tackle, Francis Mauigoa, to the mix to help Jaxson Dart was a great move. The only reason this is a B+ and not an A is because I would’ve taken Olaivavega Ioane, but I understand liking Mauigoa’s flexibility to play tackle and guard more.

11. Dallas Cowboys, S Caleb Downs: A+

Again, I’m sorry for flooding this with A’s, but Caleb Downs was my No. 1 player in this draft, so to get him at No. 11 is fantastic for Dallas. I know edge rusher and cornerback are bigger needs, but Downs can do so many things. He can drop back and play deep, he can come and play in the slot and he can play in the box and defend the run. His versatility will instantly make the Cowboys’ defense so much better.

12. Miami Dolphins, OT Kadyn Proctor: B+

Kadyn Proctor is a really interesting prospect. When he’s on, he’s great, but he is going to be a bit of a project. If the project works, he could be a top-10 left tackle in the league, but he could also end up being a guard if it doesn’t work out on the outside. I like the pick, but I probably would’ve taken Rueben Bain Jr. here.

13. Los Angeles Rams, QB Ty Simpson: C-

Imago January 01, 2026 Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson 15 in action during the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Pasadena United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_517 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

WOOOOOOW. I’m not a big Ty Simpson fan, but I can’t think of a better situation for the Alabama prospect. He’s not ready to start right away, but now he gets to sit behind Matthew Stafford for a year or two and play in a very QB-friendly Sean McVay system. If he’s going to succeed in the NFL, it’s going to be in Los Angeles. If he went to Arizona, I would’ve been weary.

Outside of me not loving Simpson as a prospect, another reason this pick gets a C is because this team was so close to making the Super Bowl last year. I know they made some big additions in free agency and through trades, but if they added Makai Lemon to this offense, they would’ve been unstoppable. Simpson doesn’t help them in 2026, and for a team that’s in win-now mode with an aging Hall of Famer, 2026 is what really matters.

14. Baltimore Ravens, OG Olaivavega Ioane: A+

Whenever you can get the best offensive lineman in the draft at No. 14, you’re going to get an A+ draft grade. Olaivavega Ioane is one of the safest draft prospects in this class. He does everything well and is absolutely massive. He’s going to be a cornerstone piece on this offensive line for 10+ years.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ED Rueben Bain Jr.: A

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a clear need at edge rusher coming into the draft, and if you told them they would end up with Rueben Bain Jr. without trading up, they would take that every day of the week and twice on Sunday’s. I guess his arm length and legal concerns were actually big concerns, because there’s nothing on his tape that should’ve dropped him this far.

16. New York Jets, TE Kenyon Sadiq: A-

Imago November 29, 2025: Oregon Ducks Tight End Kenyon Sadiq 18 during warm ups before the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies in Seattle WA. / CSM Seattle United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_043 Copyright: xStevexFaberx

There have been a few picks that I thought were bad, but in the first half of the draft, I could make a really strong case for most of them being the correct pick, and this is another one. I probably would’ve taken Makai Lemon over Kenyon Sadiq, but I have absolutely no problem with them taking Sadiq. He is a freak of nature at the tight end position and he can basically play wide receiver. Two tight end sets with him and Mason Taylor are going to be fun.

17. Detroit Lions, OT Blake Miller: C

I have nothing against Blake Miller. He’s a great athlete and has a very bright future in the league, but he’s someone I would like to see sit for a year, and the Lions have a need at tackle right now. Plus, Max Iheanachor and Monroe Freeling, who I have rated higher than Miller, were still on the board, AND Penei Sewell is going to have to move to the left side (which he wouldn’t have had to do with either of the other two I just mentioned), unless they expect Miller to make the move. He’s going to be a good player, but I would’ve liked Iheanachor or Freeling here a lot more.

18. Minnesota Vikings, DT Caleb Banks: C+

This was one of the hardest grades for me to give. I LOVE Caleb Banks. He is a fantastic player, and for his size, he’s a very, very good athlete. But man, the medicals are concerning. He’s 320+ pounds and has suffered multiple foot injuries, including a broken foot at the NFL Combine. He’s either going to be a multiple time All-Pro, or he’s going to be injured and will be a non-factor. If this was in round two, it would’ve been an A, but in round one, the risk is too high for me.

19. Carolina Panthers, OT Monroe Freeling: B

Ikem Ekwonu’s injury has certainly scared the Carolina Panthers’ brass enough to take a tackle in round one. I like Monroe Freeling, especially as an athlete, but he is a bit of a work in progress. Of all the tackles in this first round, I feel the worst about Freeling’s floor (outside of Caleb Lomu), but his ceiling as as high as anyone’s. He just needs to be developed.

20. Philadelphia Eagles, WR Makai Lemon: A

Imago November 29, 2025 Los Angeles, CA.USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon 6 in action in the second quarter during the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, California..Mandatory Photo Credit: /Cal Media Los Angeles United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_632 Copyright: xLouisxLopezx

Makai Lemon was my WR2 in this draft, so the Philadelphia Eagles getting him at No. 20 is massive. This obviously means A.J. Brown will not be an Eagle next year, and while Lemon is a very different player, he’s such a great receiver. He has no fear working in the middle of the field, and even though he’s small and short, he plays so much faster and bigger than his size and 40 time suggest. Dallas is going to regret making this trade.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers, OT Max Iheanachor: A

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hellbent on getting an offensive tackle in this draft, and they got a great one in Max Iheanachor. He was the sixth tackle off the board, but he was the fourth one on my board. He’s only been playing football for a few years, and he’s already one of the best pass blockers in this class. His upside is higher than any tackle in this draft class, in my opinion.

22. Los Angeles Chargers, ED Akheem Mesidor: B

Akheem Mesidor is a great pass rusher, and as much as I don’t really care about him being 25 years old, it has to play a factor in this grade. He’s ready to play right away, but by the time he’s entering his second contract, he’ll be 30. Plus, in my ideal scenario, I would’ve traded down and snagged Emmanuel Pregnon or Chase Bisontis later in the first, but maybe they didn’t have anyone looking to move up. I like the pick, but I don’t love it.

23. Dallas Cowboys, ED Malachi Lawrence: B+

Imago October 18, 2025: West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. 15 is sacked by UCF Knights defensive end Malachi Lawrence 51 in the first half during NCAA, College League, USA football at Acrisure Bounce House in Orlando, FL. Romeo T Guzman/CSM Orlando USA – ZUMAcg2_ 20251018_faf_cg2_002 Copyright: xRomeoxGuzmanx

I understand the Malachi Lawrence appeal. I wasn’t high on him early, but as the draft has drawn closer, I’ve come around to him being a first rounder. He’s 6-foot-4 3/8, 253 pounds with 33 5/8-inch arms and runs a 4.52-second 40 with a 40-inch vertical and a 10-foot, 10-inch broad jump. There’s no denying he’s a fantastic athlete, but I struggle to get over the fact that he never had over seven sacks in his career despite playing in a weaker Big 12. They’re betting on upside here, but he does fill a big position of need. Given that Mesidor was gone, I’m not mad at this pick.

24. Cleveland Browns, WR KC Concepcion: A-

The Browns came into this draft needing a tackle and a receiver. They got their tackle early and came back and got their receiver at No. 24. KC Concepcion is a great route runner and he’s got a ton of speed. I thought it would be Denzel Boston here, but I have no complaints about Concepcion. Drops were a bit of an issue, but if he can get those under control, he has a very high ceiling.

25. Chicago Bears, S Dillon Thieneman: A+

Dillon Thieneman was a top-15 player on my board, so getting him at No. 25 is an absolute steal. Safety isn’t the biggest need for Chicago, who signed Coby Bryant in free agency, but you couldn’t turn down the value here. Thieneman can do everything you want a safety to do. I thought he’d end up in Minnesota, but he can be a key piece for Chicago’s defense as they try to make a Super Bowl push.

26. Houston Texans, OG Keylan Rutledge: B+

Imago September 27,2025: Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge 77 blocks. NCAA, College League, USA football game between Georgia Tech and Wake Forest University, at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium, Winston-Salem, North Carolina. /CSM Winston-Salem United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250927_zma_c04_828 Copyright: xDavidxBeachx

I’m really glad the Houston Texans took an offensive guard here. I really like Keylan Rutledge as a player, but the reason this isn’t in the A’s is because I had Emmanuel Pregnon and Chase Bisontis higher on my board. But I thought all three of those guards deserved to be first rounders, so I won’t hate on the pick at all. He fills a big need for them.

27. Miami Dolphins, CB Chris Johnson: A-

Chris Johnson is another guy many had going in the second round, but I thought deserved to be a first rounder. For a while, I had him below Colton Hood as my CB4 in this draft, but as the draft drew nearer, I started to like him more and more. He was so productive in college, and I know it was at San Diego State, but I don’t care. He’s an absolute baller.

28. New England Patriots, OT Caleb Lomu: C+

The San Francisco 49ers were connected to Caleb Lomu throughout the draft process, and after they moved back to No. 30, the New England Patriots got on the phone and moved up to No. 28 to select him. This is going to be very interesting. Will Campbell is a tackle in the NFL, I truly believe that, so which one of them will move to the right side? I think it’ll be Lomu, who will sit behind Morgan Moses for a year before taking over in 2027, but that’s just my guess.

29. Kansas City Chiefs, DT Peter Woods: D

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Florida State At Clemson Nov 08 November 8, 2025: Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Peter Woods 11 celebrates after getting a first down against the Florida State Seminoles in the second half of the NCAA Football matchup at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC. Scott Kinser/CSM Credit Image: Scott Kinser/Cal Media Clemson Sc United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251108_zma_c04_241.jpg ScottxKinserx csmphotothree440242

I’m a notorious Peter Woods hater, so I have to stick to my guns and give the Chiefs a D here. He’s supposed to be this athletic freak, but he’s 300+ pounds and didn’t test that well in the tests he did partake in. He also didn’t produce a lot in college, with just five sacks over the past two years. I know the upside is there, but I just don’t see it. I’m willing to be wrong here.

30. New York Jets, WR Omar Cooper Jr.: A

Omar Cooper Jr. was my No. 4 receiver in this draft class. He’s a YAC machine and can play in the slot and on the outside. Daniel Jeremiah compared him to Deebo Samuel, and I can absolutely see it. He’s just so damn good after the catch, and will be perfect alongside Garrett Wilson. I thought he could’ve gone at No. 16, so getting him at No. 30 is huge for the Jets, who end up making three first round picks.

31. Tennessee Titans, ED Keldric Faulk: B

I’m not a Keldric Faulk fan, but even I can acknowledge getting him at No. 31 is pretty good value. He’s 21 years old and didn’t have a ton of college production, but he’s got the prototypical size and length you want in an edge rusher, and he’s a tremendous athlete. He’s not the most consistent player, but when he’s on, he’s incredibly hard to stop. I still don’t love him, but getting him this late is good value.

32. Seattle Seahawks, RB Jadarian Price: C

Maybe I’m not high enough on Jadarian Price, but I did not think he was worth a first round pick, especially when there were guys like Colton Hood, Jermod McCoy, Avieon Terrell, Chase Bisontis, Emmanuel Pregnon and Zion Young who would’ve filled a need for Seattle. I would’ve liked this pick in round two, but not in round one.