2026 NFL Draft: What Should the Cardinals, Titans, Browns and More Do With Their Picks?

Draft season brings up plenty of questions and scenarios that could happen in round 1. It’s impossible to predict who will go where or which teams will ultimately decide in the first round. This year is no different, and the top-10 could go in a plethora of different ways. Teams with multiple needs face a decision. Do they trade down? Which area of need is more important to fill? Which players will fit certain teams better?

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These are all questions that front offices will be figuring out during their final draft meetings next week. I listed some interesting questions about the first round this year, and I answered them by explaining what I would do in that front office.

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What should the Arizona Cardinals do with the No. 3 pick? Trade out or stay and pick

Arizona is in a tough situation with the third overall pick. There isn’t a clear blue-chip prospect that makes sense for them. Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles is talented enough, but positional value plays a role when selecting in the top-5 of any draft.

It’s become the hardest selection to mock because there’s a multitude of ways the Cardinals could go. Selecting an offensive lineman is a real option, but are any worth taking at No. 3 overall? Taking either Arvell Reese or David Bailey is another; whoever the New York Jets pass on at No. 2, Arizona could just take the other. It’s not a bad option, but neither Reese nor Bailey is a true need for the Cardinals right now if they were to both play out on the edge.

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That raises the question of whether the team should trade down from the third overall pick, and it’s a simple answer for me. If someone comes calling on draft night looking to move up, the Cardinals should trade down and pick the best offensive lineman available with their new first-round selection.

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Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Rams Training Camp Jul 23, 2025 Los Angeles, CA, USA Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Los Angeles Loyola Marymount University California United States, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250723_lbm_al2_315

It’s head coach Mike LaFleur’s first draft with the team, and barring the team drafting a quarterback, the projected starter is Jacoby Brissett heading into next season. It’s clear the Cardinals are building for the future and not trying to win this season.

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The first draft pick is important; it sets the culture for a new head coach. There’s no better way to set the tone than picking an offensive lineman. The team needs upgrades along the right side of the offensive line, and realistically, the top prospects in Francis Mauigoa, Spencer Fano and Olaivavega Ioane aren’t worth taking third overall.

Is it offense or defense for the Tennessee Titans at No. 4 overall?

For this selection, it boils down to this for general manager Mike Borgonzi and head coach Robert Saleh. Do we want to help out our young quarterback or build the defense?

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It should be helping second-year quarterback Cam Ward. The No. 1 overall pick a year ago showed flashes in a dysfunctional offense with realistically no weapons in 2025. That’s all you can ask for out of a rookie quarterback, and knowing you might have something in Ward, Tennessee, needs to invest everything they can by helping him take a leap in 2026.

Imago NASHVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 28: Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward 1 runs through white smoke onto the field during player introductions prior to a game between the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints, December 28, 2025, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 28 Saints at Titans EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251228071

Whether it’s drafting Jeremiyah Love, Carnell Tate or even addressing the offensive line. Borgonzi needs to get Ward more stability on the offensive side of the ball, especially after addressing the defense heavily in free agency.

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Which position do the Cleveland Browns target at No. 6? Offensive Tackle or Wide Receiver?​

It’s clear that the Browns’ two biggest needs are offensive tackle or receiver throughout this draft process, but when the time comes, and the team is on the clock, who should they target? The debate in my mind is between Tate and Fano for the sixth pick.

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The team addressed the offensive line in free agency, but realistically, Fano has the athleticism and potential to take over at right tackle or in the interior. They didn’t address wide receiver as heavily, and behind Jerry Jeudy, the next names on the projected depth chart are Cedric Tillman and Isaiah Bond.

Knowing this, the Browns should take Tate with the sixth pick if he’s available. There is good enough tackle depth within this class to be taken later in the first round when Cleveland is back on the clock with the 24th overall pick.

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Should the New Orleans Saints target a Wide Receiver if Carnell Tate is taken before they pick in Round 1​

Tate’s true range is hard to predict. Some have said he’s going top-5, and others have said he can make it to the Saints with the eighth overall pick. If he’s gone, what are the Saints’ options at receiver with the eighth pick?

USC’s Makai Lemon has drawn a lot of buzz throughout this process and for good reason – he had great production with over 1,100 yards and 11 touchdowns, isn’t scared to make plays in the middle of the field, and offers some YAC ability as a runner. He lines up mainly in the slot, but can go out wide if needed on occasion.

Imago ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 04: New Orleans quarterback Tyler Shough 6 throws a pass during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons on January 4th, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Saints at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104111

Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson is the next real option, my No. 1-ranked receiver in this draft. Tyson can line up inside out, push the field vertically, and has excellent body control and is a fluid route runner. The red flag for him is injuries. He’s never played a full college football season, missing time due to multiple injuries.

It’s a tough spot for New Orleans, but looking at the team and how the board could fall for them if Tate’s taken, they shouldn’t target receivers. A more intriguing option is taking LSU’s cornerback Mansoor Delane, who emerged as one of the class’s top defensive backs in 2025.

Outside of Quincy Riley and Kool-Aid McKinstry, the other projected starting outside corner is Isaac Yiadom. New Orleans has a corner need, and Delane could erase it. There is plenty of receiver depth in this class, and the Saints could target one later.

Do the Los Angeles Rams take Makai Lemon at No. 13 overall if he’s there?

Lemon, like Tate, has a wide range within this first round. Some have him as their No. 1 wide receiver, and I’ve had him falling to the Vikings to pick No. 18. The team he’s been linked to most throughout this process is the Rams, and it makes sense.

Star receivers Davante Adams and Puka Nacua are great. The Rams don’t necessarily need a receiver, but the reality is that Adams has struggled to stay healthy late into his career, and Nacua is dealing with off-the-field issues this offseason.

Imago CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 18: Davante Adams 17 of the Los Angeles Rams exits the field prior to the NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Chicago Bears on January 18, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 18 NFC Divisional Round Rams at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260118002

Behind the two are Jordan Whittington, Konatae Mumpfield and Xavier Smith. No disrespect to them, but the Rams could use another receiver at some point in this draft, but should it be Lemon with the 13th pick?

For me, they should wait. If a dynamic defensive piece like Oregon’s safety Dillon Thieneman or a player who fits more of what McVay wants to do on offense, like Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq.

Lemon is a fantastic player, and even if the Rams take him, I’d like it. Just looking at this draft and how the Rams operate, Thieneman could be another versatile piece for defensive coordinator Chris Shula – a team that just saw its division rival win a Super Bowl right after selecting a versatile safety in Nick Emmanwori. Sadiq fits more of the 13 personnel looks McVay loved using last season and can fit into the slot receiver role, giving McVay the option to run more spread-out 12 personnel looks as well.

The Rams shouldn’t disregard receivers at all, though. A player I like for them in the second round is Clemson’s Antonio Williams, who plays in the slot as well. He isn’t as talented as Lemon, but he has the skill set to make an impact early in his career.

Would Jordyn Tyson or Omar Cooper Jr. better fit the Carolina Panthers at pick 19?​

I’ve seen both of these players mocked to the Panthers, but which is the better fit? Looking at the Panthers roster, the team already has Tetairoa McMillan at the X and Jalen Coker in the slot. Looking at the profiles of Tyson and Cooper, both are versatile and can operate on the inside or outside.

The better fit would be Cooper, though, for me. The Panthers ranked 27th in team yards after catch with 1,710. YAC is one of the easiest ways to generate explosive plays and get easy yardage for an offense, and the Panthers desperately need a player who can turn short gains into bigger ones from shorter passes.

Imago CHARLOTTE, NC – DECEMBER 21: Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker 18 during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers on December 21, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte N.C. Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 21 Buccaneers at Panthers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251221004

Cooper offers exactly that; his specialty is making guys miss after the catch and being explosive with the ball in his hands. In 2025, Cooper forced 27 missed tackles and totaled 494 yards after the catch.

Do the Minnesota Vikings need to take a safety in Round 1?

Every single mock on planet earth has the Vikings taking a safety in Round 1, because it just makes so much sense. Harrison Smith’s future is still up in the air, and Minnesota needs to prepare for the future. It’s the perfect time to need a safety, because this class is loaded at the position​

The short answer is they don’t exactly need to take safety. There are very good options later, like LSU’s AJ Haulcy, Arizona’s Treydan Stukes and TCU’s Bud Clark. But none are on the same level as Thieneman, who’s been mocked the most.

Imago EAGAN, MN – AUGUST 02: Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith 22 looks on during Minnesota Vikings Training Camp at TCO Performance Center on August 2, 2025 in Eagan, Minnesota. Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA AUG 02 Minnesota Vikings Training Camp EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250802004​

It’s hard to go against what every mock has, but I believe the Vikings don’t need to take Thieneman or any safety in round 1. Edge rusher is a real need for them, and even a wide receiver. Jordan Addison has had trouble staying on the field due to off-the-field issues, and the team just lost Jalen Nailor to free agency. It’s also expected that the team will have to trade Jonathan Greenard at some point, losing some real pass-rush juice on the outside.

Don’t rule out Minnesota going a different direction in Round 1.

Make sure to tune into the latest episode of the DraftCast with Tony Pauline for the latest news and notes surrounding the draft.