2026 NFL Draft Winners & Losers: Jets and Giants Ace Round 1 as Titans and Vikings Leave Questions Unanswered

Essentials Inside The Story The Giants secured the draft's top-rated player, linebacker Arvell Reese

The Rams' QB surprised many by going at No. 13

The Titans shocked everyone by taking Carnell Tate over Reese or Styles

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft turned out exactly how everyone expected it to be: Chaotic. Between the Jets and the Giants, who executed their draft plans to perfection, and the Titans’ head-scratching decision that could haunt them for years, many fans experienced a mix of ecstasy and dismay.

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Winners

New York Jets – I preferred Arvell Reese over David Bailey for the Jets with the second pick and mentioned as much before the selection during the EssentiallySports livestream of the first round. Still, Bailey is the best pure pass rusher in the draft and brings much-needed impact to Aaron Glenn’s defense this season. Kenyon Sadiq was a steal with the 16th selection, as he is the weapon teams want at tight end.

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Texas Tech at Arizona State Oct 18, 2025 Tempe, Arizona, USA Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey 31 reacts as he walks off the field following the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Tempe Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils Arizona USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20251018_mjr_su5_028

He’ll team with Mason Taylor to form a lethal duo at the position for the Jets. For the past month, I wrote several times that the Jets had a second-round grade on Omar Cooper and would not take him with the 16th pick. Yet moving into the very back end of Round 1 to ensure the selection of Cooper and now having the flexibility of the fifth-year option on the wideout was a genius move.

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New York Giants – The Giants filled two major needs in the draft and came away with a steal when Arvell Reese fell into their laps at pick No. 5. He’s not only the best defender in the draft, but he was the No. 1 rated player on the EssentiallySports big board. Reese is not an edge rusher; he’s a tremendous linebacker who can rush the passer, and there’s a difference.

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Imago Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese holds his new jersey after being picked by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2026 NFL, American Football Herren, USA draft at the Draft Theater, outside Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, April 23, 2026. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA PIT20260423907 ARCHIExCARPENTER

After the top two receivers came off the board, the Giants made the right choice, drafting Francis Mauigoa when many projected Olaivavega Ioane as the pick. Mauigoa offers more versatility with the ability to line up at guard or tackle.

Cleveland Browns – During our predraft livestream on Wednesday, I mentioned my dream scenario for the Browns was trading down, then selecting a left tackle and receiver, in that order. That’s exactly what they did. After flipping picks with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Browns made Spencer Fano the ninth pick of the draft.

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For a month now, I’ve reported that the Browns are confident Fano can line up at left tackle for them, and I expect he’ll be their Week 1 starter. Selecting underrated receiver KC Concepcion with the 24th pick immediately improves that position, as the speedy Texas A&M receiver can develop into the team’s No. 1 wideout.

Dan Quinn – The Commanders’ head coach was going to get a good player with the seventh pick of the draft, yet by virtue of the Tennessee Titans’ surprising choice three slots earlier, Quinn got the player he coveted most. In Sonny Styles, the defensive-minded head coach is getting a speedy, three-down linebacker who can be used in any situation. Size, athleticism, bloodlines, and sheer football ability make Styles interchangeable at a variety of linebacker spots for several different schemes.

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Ty Simpson – Few had the Los Angeles Rams selecting quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th pick of the draft, but when they did, it sent shockwaves through the league. Upon second look, it wasn’t a bad choice considering they traded the other pick they had in Round 1, the 29th selection, for a starting cornerback in Trent McDuffie.

Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 27: Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 27, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 27 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602270777

Yet Simpson was given a lot of grief for his decision to enter the draft after starting just one year on the college field and finishing the season with a thud. He now goes to an organization headed by a coach with a sharp offensive mind, where he’ll be able to sit and learn behind a grizzled veteran after signing what’s expected to be a four-year, fully guaranteed contract worth over $25 million. Life is good for Ty Simpson.

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Pittsburgh Steelers – Many will focus on the Steelers losing out on receiver Makai Lemon to the Philadelphia Eagles. I’ll concentrate on the player they chose instead, offensive tackle Max Iheanachor, a developing lineman who could be the best blocker to come from this draft in three years. Iheanachor fits a need on the Steelers’ offensive line and gives the unit a lot of versatility.

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He can line up at right tackle, which means Troy Fautanu, the 2024 first-round pick who presently mans the spot, can kick into guard or even move to left tackle, a position he held down successfully in college, depending on the status of Broderick Jones.

Losers

Tennessee Titans – What were the Titans thinking? With all due respect to Carnell Tate as well as Keldric Faulk, players I like, it seemed as though Tennessee panicked and didn’t have a well-thought-out plan in Round 1. Making Tate the first player from Ohio State drafted and selecting him over Reese and Styles was shocking.

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Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 27: Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 27, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 27 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602270841

This is a move reminiscent of the Corey Davis pick from 2017, though Tate is a better wideout. And while I liked Faulk more than most, I just don’t believe he’s a good fit for Robert Saleh’s defense.

Minnesota Vikings – While I feel vindicated by my report that the Vikings would not draft Dillon Thieneman in Round 1 when everyone had him slotted to the team, the safety would’ve been a better pick than Caleb Banks. The big defensive tackle struggled with a foot injury last season that limited his playing time in 2025, then looked good at the Senior Bowl, in spurts, before the injury reared its head again during combine workouts.

Drafting a 325-pound lineman coming off multiple foot injuries, and one who was never consistently dominant, in the middle of the first round is a big risk, any way you cut it.