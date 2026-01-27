2026 NFL Free Agent Big Board: George Pickens & Trey Hendrickson Lead Top Available Players

March 11th is one of the most important days on the 2026 NFL calendar. At 4 pm ET, the free agent market will open up, meaning some of the top players from around the league who don’t have a contract next season will be available to all 32 teams.

The free agent market is usually pretty hit or miss. Some years, there are a lot of top guys available, and some years pickings are slim. This year’s free agent class isn’t the greatest ever, but there are some very good players who will be looking for a new deal this offseason.

Here are the top-50 free agents set to hit the market this spring.

1. WR George Pickens

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys Sep 28, 2025 Arlington, Texas, USA Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens 3 celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. Arlington AT&T Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxJairajx 20250928_lbm_aj6_139

The top player on the market has to be George Pickens. When CeeDee Lamb went out, Pickens stepped up and finished third in the NFL in receiving yards. Dallas needs to find a way to retain him, whether that be with the franchise tag or a long-term extension.

2. DE Trey Hendrickson

Trey Hendrickson is finally getting out of Cincinnati, and he’s easily the top defender on the market. The former NFL sack leader is going to demand a hefty price tag, but a lot of teams will be willing to pay it.

3. C Tyler Linderbaum

It’s not often one of the best centers in the league hits the free agent market, but that’s exactly what’s happening this year with Tyler Linderbaum. The Baltimore Ravens are either going to have to let him walk or cough up a bunch of money to keep him around.

4. DE Jaelan Phillips

The Miami Dolphins traded Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles for a third-round pick, and with Phillips hitting the open market after tearing his ACL, it looks like a steal for Miami. The 26-year-old played well when he was on the field, so it will be interesting to see what he can get coming off that injury.

5. WR Alec Pierce

I’m probably a bit higher on Alec Pierce than most, but I just love his game. Someone is going to give him a ton of money after the way he ended the season, going for 80+ yards in three of his last four games. He’s a deep threat, and we all know how much the NFL loves those kinds of receivers.

6. RB Breece Hall

Breece Hall is the top running back on the market, and he’s going to demand a good amount of money. His career is being wasted by the New York Jets, and teams like Kansas City will be foaming at the mouth to sign someone like him if he leaves the Big Apple.

7. LT Rasheed Walker

Rasheed Walker has struggled in the run game throughout his career, but he’s a very solid pass protector, and at left tackle, that’s what you value more. Someone’s going to pay him a lot of money to protect their QB1’s blindside.

8. DT John Franklin-Meyers

John Franklin-Meyers had a monster season, logging 39 pressures, 23 hurries and 7.5 sacks from the interior of Denver’s defensive line. The Broncos would love to keep him around to keep that historically efficient pass rush going, but we’ll see if they’re willing to pay top dollar for him.

9. RB Kenneth Walker

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA NFC Divisional Round-San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks Jan 17, 2026 Seattle, WA, USA Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III 9 scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Seattle Lumen Field WA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStevenxBisigx 20260117_rtc_ab9_0124

Kenneth Walker made himself millions of dollars with his 116-yard, three-touchdown performance in the NFC Divisional Round. He didn’t play great in the Conference Championship, but with a solid game in the Super Bowl, he could be considered the top RB on the market. It will be fascinating to see how much money he demands this offseason.

10. QB Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones had a great year in 2025, but I’d be a bit scared to give him a massive deal. He’s coming off a torn Achilles, and he’s still Daniel Jones. It’s hard to give someone who failed so much in New York a four-year, $150+ million deal, but someone is likely going to.

11. LB Quay Walker

Quay Walker has been a star for the Green Bay Packers since they drafted him in 2022. He’s racked up 100+ tackles in each of his first four seasons, has logged 2.5 sacks in each of his last three and has 153 career run stops. He’ll be the top linebacker available this spring.

12. WR Jauan Jennings

Jauan Jennings knew he was on a contract year and took advantage of every opportunity in San Francisco this season. He was the 49ers’ top wide receiver with 55 catches for 643 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s a very versatile weapon, so some offensive coordinator or head coach is going to want him bad enough to give him $20 million a year.

13. CB Alontae Taylor

Alontae Taylor played a unique role for the New Orleans Saints. He was primarily in the slot, but he also moved outside when the Saints put an extra linebacker on the field. Teams are going to try to pay him slot money, but he and his agent are going to push for outside corner money, which is a lot higher. He’s going to reset the market for a slot corner, so his contract is one I’m looking forward to seeing.

14. LT Braden Smith

Braden Smith was a large reason the Indianapolis Colts were so good offensively in the first half of the season. He was great as a run blocker, but also gave up just one sack and 19 pressures in 14 games at left tackle. Those are some impressive numbers. We’ll see if Indy can retain him.

15. TE Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts is another fascinating free agent. He’s flashed throughout his career, but there are also games where he just disappears and is nowhere to be found. Luckily for him, he’s coming off his best season since he was a rookie, so his price tag is higher than it would’ve been a year ago. Will someone take the gamble and pay him a boatload of money to leave Atlanta? We’ll see.

16. CB Tariq Woolen

Tariq Woolen has had one foot out the door for a while now. He was talked about as a trade candidate at the deadline, and now it seems like a foregone conclusion that he’s leaving. He’s 6-foot-4 and can move, which is rare in a cornerback, but his coverage grade has dropped every year since his rookie season. Someone will take a gamble on him just for his size and athleticism.

17. CB Jaylen Watson

Imago September 28, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson 35 is introduced before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. /CSM Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250928_zma_c04_385 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

If Jaylen Watson was 6-foot-4 and could move like Woolen, he’d be much higher on this list because he is a better player. I just think there’s some untapped potential in Woolen that could make him a better player down the line. Still, Watson should drive a similar price tag to Woolen as he’s smaller, but a much more proven commodity.

18. QB Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers could very well retire this offseason, but with not many quarterbacks available, he’s got to be one of the top guys. There will be multiple teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, ringing his phone to see if he has any interest in returning. We’ll just have to wait and see what he decides, and I pray he doesn’t draw it out and make it a whole media circus just to be mediocre again.

19. LB Devin Lloyd

2025 was Devin Lloyd’s first season with less than 100 tackles, but he made up for it in other ways. He was solid against the run, but he also picked off five passes this season, which is more than he had in the previous three combined.

20. WR Mike Evans

Mike Evans is aging, but he still has a couple of good years ahead of him if he can stay healthy. I’m not sure Tampa Bay will bring him back, especially if other teams start offering him a bunch of money. I’ll be interested to see where he ends up, and what his price tag is.

21. RB Travis Etienne

Travis Etienne is another guy who had a career year right before his contract expired. He thrived in Liam Coen’s offense, rushing for 1,017 yards and seven scores while catching 36 passes for 292 yards and a career-high six touchdowns. Last year, he was an afterthought. Now, he’s going to make a loooooot of money this offseason.

22. DE Odafe Oweh

The Chargers got a nice return on their investment with Odafe Oweh. In 12 games with LA this season, Oweh logged 35 pressures, 23 hurries and 7.5 sacks. They’d love to get him back, but we’ll see if they decide to tag him or duke it out with other teams in free agency.

23. OG David Edwards

David Edwards is the top interior offensive lineman on the free agent market. He’s been great in Buffalo for a few years now, but 2025 was certainly one of his best in both the run and pass game. There will be a lot of teams looking to add an experienced, but still relatively young, guard.

24. S Coby Bryant

Another Seattle DB who will hit the free agent market this offseason is Coby Bryant. He played nearly 1,000 snaps in the regular season and gave up a 65.4 percent completion percentage, 232 yards and two touchdowns while picking off four passes and breaking up two more. He’s easily one of the top safeties available this offseason.

25. WR Rashid Shaheed

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks Nov 30, 2025 Seattle, Washington, USA Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed 22 warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. Seattle Lumen Field Washington USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStevenxBisigx 20251130_tdc_ab9_0222

Rashid Shaheed’s receiving workload has taken a hit since he was traded to Seattle, but he has been absolutely electric in the return game. Someone’s going to give him $20+ million this offseason to be a WR2 or WR3 and their primary return man.

26. RB Javonte Williams

Javonte Williams had a career year in Dallas, but his production did slip a bit in the back half of the year. Still, he’s going to be one of the top running backs available, and Dallas can only tag one of Pickens and Williams. It will likely be the former, so they’ll have to shell out some money to keep Williams around or let another starting running back leave the building.

27. DE Boye Mafe

Boye Mafe has seen his playing time decrease throughout the season, but he’s looked really good when he’s been on the field. He’s a freak athlete that someone is going to take a chance on this spring, and he’ll likely be a very good player wherever he ends up.

28. TE Isaiah Likely

Isaiah Likely hasn’t lived up to expectations thus far, but he’s flashed his potential throughout his time in Baltimore. There are a lot of tight-end-needy teams out there, so someone will overpay for Likely’s talents this spring.

29. C Cade Mays

Cade Mays started the year as the Carolina Panthers backup center, but took over in Week 2 and never looked back. Even after he went down with an injury, he returned as the starter at center. He didn’t give up a single sack all season long, so whoever misses out on Linderbaum will shift their attention to Mays pretty quickly.

30. QB Malik Willis

Malik Willis made himself a ton of money when he filled in for Jordan Love this season. In two games, Willis completed over 82 percent of his throws for 409 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing for 104 yards and two scores. It will be interesting to see how much money someone’s willing to throw at him, and if he’ll be in a battle for a starting job next year.

31. LB Nakobe Dean

Nakobe Dean hasn’t quite lived up to his pre-draft hype, largely due to injuries, but he’s been a really solid linebacker for the Eagles, and now he’s hitting the free agent market. Plenty of teams need linebacker help, so if someone’s willing to accept the injury risk, he could be in for a big payday.

32. S Kam Curl

Kam Curl’s stock has steadily risen all season, and after a really solid postseason, where he picked off one pass and allowed just 76 yards in coverage, he’s set to hit the free agent market. The Rams already re-signed Quinten Lake to a three-year deal worth north of $40 million, so will they want to do the same for Curl?

33. S Jaylinn Hawkins

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans Nov 3, 2024 Nashville, Tennessee, USA Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard 20 gets tackled by New England Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins 21 during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Nashville Nissan Stadium Tennessee USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStevexRobertsx 20241103_tbs_ra1_463

Another safety who has seen his stock rise throughout the year is Jaylinn Hawkins. After the first five years of his career didn’t go to plan, he’s revived his career in New England, and now he’s going to be one of the hottest names on the market if they don’t re-sign him. Plenty of teams need help in the secondary and should be willing to spend big.

34. CB Jamel Dean

Jamel Dean is exactly the type of player a lot of teams need. He’s a veteran cornerback who just played one of the best seasons of his entire career, allowing a sub-50 percent completion percentage when targeted. He’s going to demand a hefty price tag, and I’m very interested to see where he ends up.

35. WR Wan’Dale Robinson

I’m probably disrespecting Wan’Dale Robinson here. He was a 1,000-yard receiver this year with Malik Nabers out, and he’s going to demand a good amount of money as a free agent. We’ll just have to see if anyone’s willing to pay him high-end WR2 money, which is probably what he wants.

36. OG Isaac Seumalo

A lot of teams are looking to make veteran additions to their offensive line room, and Isaac Seumalo is going to be one of the top interior linemen available. He’s coming off a really solid season where he allowed three sacks, so someone with a hole at guard will sign him to a decent-sized contract.

37. CB Nahshon Wright

Another premium position teams are going to need is cornerback, and Nahshon Wright is coming off a really strong fourth season where he played over 1,000 snaps and had five interceptions. He did give up seven touchdowns, but teams are always looking for a ball hawk.

38. DE Khalil Mack

Khalil Mack was hurt for a good portion of the season, but still ended the year with 39 pressures, 28 hurries and 5.5 sacks. If he decides not to hang it up, a Super Bowl contender that’s looking to add some depth to their pass rush could be a perfect fit for Mack.

39. S Bryan Cook

Bryan Cook has improved every single year he’s been in the NFL. In 2025, he gave up just 182 yards in coverage and was solid against the run, but he didn’t record a single pick. Still, he’ll be one of the top safeties on the market.

40. TE Dallas Goedert

Dallas Goedert has been a great target for Jalen Hurts, and if he doesn’t return to Philly, he’ll be a really great target somewhere else. He isn’t the most explosive tight end out there, but he can step in and be a day-one starter for whoever signs him.

41. WR Romeo Doubs

Getty GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 29: Romeo Doubs #87 of the Green Bay Packers in action against the Minnesota Vikings in the second half at Lambeau Field on September 29, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Packers have too many receivers, and they can’t pay them all. Eventually, one of them is going to have to go, and it could very well be Romeo Doubs. He’s been a reliable target for Jordan Love throughout the years, but he’s worthy of being a true WR2 somewhere else instead of being in a room with five WR2s.

42. OG Joel Bitonio

Joel Bitonio is getting older, but he’s still a really good player. He gave up two sacks this season, and like I said before, there are a lot of teams looking for a one or two-year filler at guard. He’s going to land somewhere on a short-term deal, and he’s going to play well wherever that is.

43. OG Alijah Vera-Tucker

Alijah Vera-Tucker would be much higher on this list if he weren’t constantly hurt. He’s an extremely talented player, but he just can’t seem to put a full season together. I believe someone will pay him decent money on a two-year deal, but they have to be willing to accept the risk.

44. TE David Njoku

David Njoku was overshadowed by Harold Fannin this season and dealt with some injuries, but he’s still a valuable asset at tight end. He’s 6-foot-4, very athletic and has proven he can be productive in Cleveland. Give him a real quarterback, and he could be a solid tight end option for a lot of teams.

45. DE Joey Bosa

Joey Bosa’s best days are behind him, but there’s still a little bit left in the tank for the former Charger. The Bills could look to bring him back, but if they let him walk, I think it’ll be a very similar situation to Khalil Mack. Some contender will sign him to a one-year deal to add some depth to their pass rush room.

46. LB Demario Davis

Demario Davis is a great football player, but he might only have one more year left in him. New Orleans will probably re-sign him, but if they don’t, he’s another veteran who could help out a contender in need of a one-year stopgap.

47. DE Jadeveon Clowney

Javdeveon Clowney didn’t do much at the start of the year, but as the season progressed, he got more comfortable in Dallas’s system and finished the year with 6.5 sacks in his last five games. I don’t know if anyone will give him a big deal, but he’ll land somewhere on a multi-year contract.

48. DE Dre’Mont Jones

Dre’Mont Jones was set to be one of the best free agent signings of the offseason for Tennessee, but he got off to an extremely slow start. It took him until Week six to get his first sack, but once he did, he rattled off 4.5 in four games before he was traded to Baltimore, where he logged three more the rest of the year. His seven sacks this year were the most of his career, so he’ll probably get a pretty decent-sized deal.

49. WR Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel is set to hit the open market this offseason. He didn’t have a great year with the Commanders, but he still put up over 700 yards and five touchdowns. Someone could use a veteran receiver with playoff experience (Brandon Beane, I’m looking at you), so he’ll get scooped up.

50. DT David Onyemata

David Onyemata has pieced together a really strong career. He’s never been a superstar, but he’s a consistent starter who can defend the run and get after the quarterback. He is 33 years old, so he probably won’t get a long-term deal, but something in the two-year mark seems about right.