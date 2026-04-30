2026 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds: Jeremiyah Love the Favorite, KC Concepcion a Dark Horse Worth Backing

We finally know the teams these offensive rookies will be representing to begin their NFL careers. With that added information, bets will start coming in for who will win the Offensive Rookie of the Year. Landing spot is important with a bet like this, but the NFL is unpredictable.

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I took the 10 players with the highest odds of winning Offensive Rookie of the Year according to DraftKings and will rate them on a 0-10 scale for their likelihood of actually winning the award. I don’t claim to be a betting expert, but I did study the prospects, so you can take that information however you’d like.

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Jeremiyah Love, +250

Likelihood: 8/10

He’s the favorite to win the award for a reason. Love was my top-rated prospect in the 2026 NFL draft, and for good reason. Acceleration is his best trait, and maintaining his top speed is rare. He offers the ability to be a weapon out of the backfield, which is something head coach Mike LaFleur can explore.

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The only reason he’s not a 10 for me is the depth the Cardinals have at the running back position. Tyler Allgeier, James Conner and Trey Benson are all players who have seen NFL action. Each one can take away touches from Love, leading me to believe this will be a three-headed backfield of Love, Allgeier and Connor.

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Imago November 22, 2025: Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love 4 runs with the ball for yardage during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Syracuse Orange and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. /CSM South Bend United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251122_zma_c04_327 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Love can be the “main back” but to keep him healthy and fresh, I expect the Cardinals to lean on Allgeier and Connor from time to time. Still, the playmaking ability Love has doesn’t make this a bad bet at all. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he steals the show from the get-go.

Fernando Mendoza, +350

Likelihood: 4/10

It’s not that I’m not high on Mendoza; I think he’ll be a great NFL quarterback. The situation he landed in couldn’t be better. Having Tyler Linderbaum as your center is a tremendous help, and having a veteran in Kirk Cousins to help develop is a luxury.

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Imago January 9, 2026: Indiana s Fernando Mendoza outruns Oregon s A Mauri Washington during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl – a College Football Playoff CFP Semifinal – featuring the 5 Oregon Ducks and the 1 Indiana Hoosiers, played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Indiana rolls over Oregon, 56-22. /CSM Atlanta United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260109_faf_c04_071 Copyright: xCecilxCopelandx

Cousins is exactly the reason I’m not high on Mendoza winning the award. Cousins had one of his best NFL seasons ever with the Raiders’ head coach, Klint Kubiak, calling plays for him in Minnesota. Mendzoa will take over at some point this season, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it wasn’t until Week 10 of the regular season.

Carnell Tate, +500

Likelihood: 7/10

Tate was expected to be the No. 1 receiver in the Titans’ offense and be that option for Cam Ward if he wants to stretch the field. For that reason, you have to be excited and believe Tate can win the award. The only worry I have for Tate, and it’s not his fault, but he’s never had the pressure of being a No. 1 receiver in an offense.

Imago September 13, 2025, Columbus, Ohio, U.S: Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate 17 catches a pass in front of Ohio Bobcats cornerback Tank Pearson 7 for a touchdown during the game between the Ohio Bobcats and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio. Columbus U.S – ZUMAs304 20250913_zaf_s304_010 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

He’s played with Jeremiah Smith, who we all know will likely go in the top 10 in 2027. Tate has the length, speed and catch radius to make splash plays throughout the season. I’m not worried about Tate making the transition; I’m just worried about whether he can still get open on a regular basis with defenses making him a primary focus. I believe in him, but I’m still cautious about having him be a lock to win this award.

Jordyn Tyson, +600

Likelihood: 6/10

I love this fit for Tyson; he’s my No. 1 receiver in this draft class. He has all the upside in the world to be an NFL star and the confidence to make it happen. He was the No. 1 receiver for the Arizona State offense, and when they needed a play, they turned to him. He won’t have to be the No. 1 in New Orleans with Chris Olave and Travis Etienne.

Imago September 20, 2025 Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson 0 celebrates a touchdown during the 2nd half the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. /CSM Waco US – ZUMAc04_ 20250920_zma_c04_1224 Copyright: xMatthewxLynchx

Having those two playmakers makes me less confident about Tyson winning the award, and the obvious injury history with Tyson. He’s battled injuries in his entire college career. The uncertainty of his health for an entire season is why I have him one point lower than Tate.

Jadarian Price, +750

Likelihood: 9/10

I’m gonna have three players on this list have a 9/10, and Price is one of them. He’s never been the lead back of the backfield, as he backed up Love at Notre Dame. It’s the same type of worry I have for Tate, but I believe Price can take over the Seahawks backfield with ease.

Imago October 11, 2025: Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price 24 runs with the ball during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. /CSM South Bend United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251011_zma_c04_126 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Love is the more talented runner, but man, Price isn’t far behind. Has the speed, vision and patience to hurt defenses for 10-12 yards on each carry. He brings a background of returning, which can help him make splash plays for the Seahawks on special teams.

Makai Lemon, +950

Likelihood: 9/10

We all know AJ Brown is getting traded, which gives me more reason to believe Lemon can win this award. He’s just a playmaker man it’s that simple. The fearlessness he has going over the middle and making contested catches is special. He’s a threat in the red zone as well, with the high-pointing and ball tracking skills he has.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Northwestern Vs USC NOV 07 November 7, 2025 Los Angeles, CA.USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon 6 runs in for the 4 yard touchdown in action in the fourth quarter during the NCAA Football game between the Northwestern Wildcats and the USC Trojans at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, California..Mandatory Photo Credit: Louis Lopez/Cal Media Credit Image: Louis Lopez/Cal Sport Media Los Angeles Ca United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251107_zma_c04_380.jpg LouisxLopezx csmphotothree440031

The one worry I have is that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had a poor season last year. The team brought in a new office coordinator, Sean Mannion. The upside is there, and even with a lot of mouths to feed in DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley and Dallas Goedert, I think that helps Lemon get more one-on-one opportunities.

Carson Beck, +1500

Likelihood: 2/10

I didn’t like the value of taking Beck in the third round, and I still don’t like the pick overall. I projected Bech as a solid backup quarterback in the NFL, as he just doesn’t offer much upside. I’m worried about his arm strength as a quarterback after he tore his UCL in his throwing arm.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2026: College Football Playoff National Championship Miami Vs Indiana JAN 19 January 19, 2026: Miami quarterback Carson Beck 11 passes the ball during NCAA football game action between the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. John Mersits/CSM. Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media Miami Gardens Florida United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20260119_zma_c04_433.jpg JohnxMersitsx csmphotothree468693

He’ll probably start for the Cardinals sooner rather than later, and even with a loaded offense around him. I don’t envision Beck performing above Love, Lemon and Price.

Omar Cooper Jr., +1800

Likelihood: 5/10

Believe me, I’m a big Cooper fan, and I love the landing spot. He enters an offense called by Frank Reich, with a veteran quarterback leading it in Geno Smith. I view this the same way as Love, with the team featuring Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall and Kenyon Sadiq. I don’t know how Cooper will get consistent enough targets over those three.

Imago January 09, 2025: Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. 3 during pregame of NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Oregon Ducks and the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. /CSM Atlanta United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260109_zma_c04_177 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

It’s the same as Lemon, but I think Lemon is better being that elite over the middle target. Cooper can thrive on quick screens and using his YAC ability to gain yardage, but I don’t think that’s enough to win the award.

Kenyon Sadiq, +1800

Likelihood: 6/10

The only reason I have Sadiq one spot higher is that Smith likes to target those bigger weapons over the middle. We saw flashes of it with Brock Bowers last season, and while Sadiq isn’t Bowers, he’s still an athletic mismatch for NFL defenders.

Imago December 7, 2024: Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq 18 scores on a 2 yard touchdown reception during the NCAA, College League, USA Big Ten Championship football game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Oregon Ducks at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM. Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20241207_zma_c04_613 Copyright: xDarrenxLeex

He’ll also be a safety blanket for Smith. It’s the nature of how the tight end position works. I’m excited to see how Reich uses Sadiq this year.

KC Concepcion, +2500

Likelihood: 9/10

My last 9/10 on this list. The fit for Concepcion is just tremendous. I think he can take over at the No. 1 option for whoever plays quarterback for the Browns this season. He can play inside and outside and has the ability to stretch the field. Not only that, he has the route-running ability to be a threat over the middle.

Imago October 25, 2025: Texas A&M receiver KC Concepcion 7 tries to avoid the tackle of LSU s Mansoor Delane 4 during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Texas A&M Aggies and the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. /CSM Baton Rouge USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251025_zma_c04_459 Copyright: xJonathanxMailhesx

His speed allows him to be an option on shorter routes and has good enough YAC ability to make nothing out of something. Oh, and he can also be a return specialist. Skies the limit for Concepcion