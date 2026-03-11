2026 NFL Pro Day Notes: Seahawks Eye Chris Johnson, Bears Show Interest in Sam Hecht

Essentials Inside The Story As pro day season heats up across college campuses, several prospects strengthened their draft stock

One standout defensive back may have done enough at his workout to spark unexpected first-round buzz

A few under-the-radar prospects used their pro day performances to bring themselves into the spotlight

The pro day schedule cranks into high gear this week with several prominent prospects working out at college campuses around the nation. Here’s a look at what took place at Kansas State on Tuesday and a review of the Wisconsin pro day from Friday of last week.

SAN DIEGO STATE

The marquee name at SDSU pro day was cornerback Chris Johnson, expected to be a top 45 selection.

Johnson stood on all his combine marks but did run the short shuttle and was timed as fast as 3.90 seconds on a few watches. He also looked terrific in position drills. Overall, it was a positive day for the cornerback.

Johnson had dinner with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday evening, then met with the Minnesota Vikings at pro day. The Vikings also ran the position drills. He is getting a lot of interest from the Kansas City Chiefs, who are considering Johnson in the second round, as well as the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle is a team to keep an eye on. Johnson fits the prototype they like at cornerback, they need young players at the position, and I’m told they have him rated higher than Brandon Cisse of South Carolina. It’s not out of the question that Seattle uses their pick in round one, the final one of the frame, on Johnson.

KANSAS STATE

Almost two-dozen teams were on hand for the Kansas State pro day, as the program has at least two players that will be selected in the draft. The Atlanta Falcons had multiple people on hand, including Assistant Director of College Scouting Michael Ross.

The Chicago Bears had four people on hand, including Director of Player Personnel Trey Koziol and offensive line coach Dan Roushar.

The Bears, who recently traded for New England Patriots center Garrett Bradbury after Drew Dalman retired, were on hand for Sam Hecht, a fourth-round prospect. They have a lot of interest in a center that offers terrific potential for the future at the position.

Hecht tipped the scales at 303 pounds, just as he did at the combine, and sat on his numbers from Indianapolis. He did complete 20 reps on the bench.

Former receiver turned tight end Jerand Bradley won the day on the field. He measured right around 6-foot-5 and 223 pounds, hit 10 feet even on the broad jump, and timed 4.46 seconds in the short shuttle and 7.2 seconds in three-cone. His 40 time was 4.63 seconds.

After transferring to Kansas State from Boston College, Bradley played in just five games last season before being sidelined with a hand injury. The Indianapolis Colts, who are looking to add depth at the tight end position, are interested in Bradley and have set a meeting with him in the future.

Linebacker Desmond Purnell was ill and unable to work out. He hopes to perform for scouts in early April at the latest. He’s a one-gap defender who is drawing interest from the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, and New Orleans Saints.

WISCONSIN

The Wisconsin pro day took place last Friday, and it was almost exclusively scouts in attendance.

Edge rusher Mason Reiger, whose draft stock has been soaring since September, sat on his combine numbers (which were outstanding) and just met with teams. Reiger, who transferred from Louisville after sitting on the sidelines in 2024 with an infection, dominated Shrine Bowl practices before his performance in Indianapolis. While some have claimed there are medical red flags for the pass rusher, I’m told teams are not concerned after he played every snap in 2025, and Reiger has not been asked to return for the combine medical recheck next month.

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Brock Glenn (11) is tackled by Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Mason Reiger (95) and defensive back Quincy Riley (3) as he runs the ball in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium.

Reiger is drawing a lot of interest from the Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles, and Carolina Panthers.

Tight end Lance Mason, a transfer from Missouri State who also performed well during Shrine Bowl practices, ran reasonably well at 4.63 seconds in the 40. Except for his short shuttle time of 4.37 seconds, the rest of his marks were pedestrian. Mason is a move-tight end prospect who has been getting a lot of attention from the San Francisco 49ers since the Shrine Bowl.

Darryl Peterson timed 4.75 seconds in the 40, then looked good in both pass-rush and off-ball-linebacker drills. Peterson is an interesting prospect, as he previously looked like an up-and-comer as a sophomore in 2023 when he totaled 47 tackles, 10 TFLs, and 4.5 sacks, but his game has since regressed, in large part due to his misuse, just like the Wisconsin program as a whole has gone in reverse. He will make a practice squad this fall at the very least, and he is getting a lot of interest from the Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins.