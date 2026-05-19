2026 NFL Rookie “Welcome to the NFL” Games: Matchups That Could Humble Fernando Mendoza, David Bailey & More

We all hear of rookies in the NFL having a “Welcome to the NFL” moment. It usually comes when they face one of the NFL’s best, or at a time they least expect it. It makes for great content during the offseason, hearing these players recall times they struggled in their rookie years.

Well, we’re in the thick of the NFL offseason, with no real news or excitement happening until training camp kicks off in late July. So it got us thinking about which games on the 2026 rookies’ schedule could stand out as “Welcome to the NFL” games instead of just moments. Rookies are expected to come in and make an immediate impact, and a lot do, but there are some games in which they struggle, which they can take and learn from.

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Here are games in which the 2026 NFL draft class could struggle during the regular season.

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Fernando Mendoza, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

Imago 2026 NFL, American Football Herren, USA DRAFT PREVIEW: FILE PHOTOS APR 19 FILE PHOTOS former Indiana Hoosiers quarterback 15 Fernando Mendoza who is projected to be the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, here he is pictured on January 20, 2026 versus the Miami Hurricanes, in the 2026 National Championship, the NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on April 23-25, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Jose / MarinMedia.org Absolute Complete photographer, and credits required FILE PHOTOS former Indiana Hoosiers quarterback 15 Fernando Mendoza who is projected to be the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, here he is pictured on January 20, 2026 versus the Miami Hurricanes, in the 2026 National Championship, the NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on April 23-25, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Jose / MarinMedia.org Absolute Complete photographer, and credits required Pittsburgh Acrisure Stadium PA United States of America Copyright: xJosex/xMarinMedia.orgx/xIMAGOx

Welcome to the NFL Game: vs. Denver Broncos (Week 15)

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No one knows when Las Vegas Raiders quaterback Fernando Mendoza will start, but my prediction is Week 14 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Looking at the schedule, the Raiders have a tough road match in New Orleans, New England, San Francisco and Denver. I don’t think he’d start in any of those tilts, then the team hosts the Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks. The vibe I’m getting from head coach Klint Kubiak is that he’s content to keep Mendoza on the bench as long as possible and have Kirk Cousins take the majority of the starting reps in 2026.

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The Denver Broncos had one of the best defenses last season, and it’s just about the same going into 2026. They were the seventh-best passing defense and ranked first in the NFL in total sacks with 68. Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph ran man coverage 32.1 percent of the time last season, ranking second in the NFL. If Mendoza’s gonna succeed in this game, he’ll have to understand where the pressure is coming from and have the accuracy to get his receivers open. Not saying he can’t do it, but in your second NFL game, that’s a hard task.

David Bailey, Edge, New York Jets

Imago Texas Tech linebacker David Bailey holds his new jersey after being picked by the New York Jets in the first round of the 2026 NFL, American Football Herren, USA draft at the Draft Theater, outside Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, April 23, 2026. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA PIT20260423901 ARCHIExCARPENTER

Welcome to the NFL Game: vs. Buffalo Bills (Week 10)

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There’s no doubt, New York Jets edge rusher David Bailey was the most ready pass rusher in the 2026 NFL draft. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn knew he needed a difference maker from Day 1, which led to the team selecting Bailey at No. 2 overall. Bailey led the FBS in sacks last season with 14.5 and will likely play out on the edge in Glenn’s new 3-4 scheme going into this season. The Jets play pretty good competition throughout the first nine weeks of the season, but Buffalo stood out as a team that could give Bailey a reality check this season.

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The Bills have a tackle duo of Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown, who are two of the better tackles in the league. Buffalo ranked 19th in the NFL last year in sacks allowed, with 39. Dawkins and Brown were both in the Top 15 in terms of pressure given up for tackles in the NFL last season, but looking at their careers, that shouldn’t happen again for 2026. Having Josh Allen at quaterback helps, and with the Bills’ emphasis on the rushing attack, I wouldn’t be surprised if Bailey struggles to find a rhythm in this game.

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Imago May 8, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during rookie minicamp at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Welcome to the NFL Game: vs. Seattle Seahawks (Week 2)

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This one was a little easier to predict, due to the absolute gauntlet the Arizona Cardinals have for a schedule. Caridanls running back Jeremiyah Love is a rare talent, but don’t be surprised if he struggles throughout this 2026 season. Going against the reigning Super Bowl champions in Week 2 is no easy task, and Seahawks head coach Mike Macdoanld knows the type of talent Love is. Macdonald shut down 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey in the playoffs last season, holding him to 35 rushing yards in the game.

Now the Cardinals and Seahawks won’t have the same type of hype the NFC Playoffs had, especially in September, but don’t be surprised if Love is the main focal point of the Seahawks defense. They’ll likely want to shut down the rushing attack to make Jacoby Brissett or Carson Beck beat them with their arm.

Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans

Imago December 6, 2025, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA: Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate 17 catches a pass for a touchdown during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana. Indianapolis USA – ZUMAs304 20251206_zaf_s304_014 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

Welcome to the NFL Game: @Baltimore Ravens (Week 4)

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate was drafted to help Titans quaterback Cam Ward take the next step in the NFL. Tate has all the talent in the world, but there are concerns about his ability to make the transition to the NFL. It’s not his fault, but he’s never been relied on to be a No. 1 receiver or to get usage like one.

Looking at the schedule, the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 were a real candidate to be the game listed, but on the road in Baltimore stood out more. The Eagles secondary is better than the Baltimore Ravens in terms of corners, but Baltimore still has talent in Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey. Add the aspect that the Titans are on the road, with a young quaterback and new Ravens head coach Jesse Minter calling the plays — I expect the entire Titans offense to struggle during this week.

Mansoor Delane, CB, Kansas City Chiefs

Imago August 30, 2025: LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane 4 celebrates an interception against the Clemson Tigers during the second half of the NCAA, College League, USA Football matchup at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC. /CSM Clemson United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250830_zma_c04_541 Copyright: xScottxKinserx

Welcome to the NFL Game: @Seattle Seahawks (Week 7)

Cornerback is one of the hardest positions to play in the NFL, especially as a rookie. I have all the faith in Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mansoor Delane to thrive in the defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s scheme, but this matchup is a given.

Seawhas receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba just dominated the entire NFL with the type of season he has had in 2026. Smith just got a big payday, becoming the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history, getting a four-year, $168.6 million contract. Delane likes to play man coverage and will get asked to in Kansas City, but matching up against one of the NFL’s best on the road won’t be easy.

Jordyn Tyson, WR, New Orleans Saints

Imago Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils receiver Jordyn Tyson is selected by the New Orleans Saints as the number eight pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Welcome to the NFL Game: @Detriot Lions (Week 1)

Feels a little silly to have the first NFL game on the schedule as a “Welcome to the NFL” moment, but for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, it makes sense. There’s a lot of hype around the Saints going into the season, and there should be. Quarterback Tyler Shough looked promising at the end of the 2025 season, and with head coach Kellen Moore calling the plays, this team could compete for the NFC South in 2026.

The issue is the rough start this team has. Two straight road games, with one being in Detroit, and we know how the loud Lions fans can get in Ford Field. It won’t be a playoff atmosphere, but it’ll be the home opener of the 2026 season, so there will be clear excitement throughout the building. Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard played man coverage at the third-highest rate in the NFL last season, at 32 percent of the time. The Lions have the personnel to run this, having Terrion Arnold and D.J. Reed to carry this out. I’d expect Sheppard to get aggressive with the Saints’ offense, bringing pressure with man looks. Expect the entire offense to struggle, along with Tyson, to get him open throughout the day.

Spencer Fano, OL, Cleveland Browns

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2023: Utah vs Baylor SEP 9 September 9 2023: Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano 55 walks on the field before the NCAA Football game between the Utah Utes and Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. Matthew Lynch/CSM Waco TX US EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20230909_zma_c04_853.jpg MatthewxLynchx csmphotothree153899

Welcome to the NFL Game: vs. Houston Texans (Week 10)

Can I put training camp for Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Spencer Fano? I mean, he has to go against Myles Garrett in practice, so that should be his moment, and it likely will be. But keeping it strictly to games, the Houston Texans jump out for any young offensive lineman in this draft. This front-four is one of, if not the best, in the NFL.

It’s unclear where Fano will play alongside this Browns offense, but if he does line up at tackle, we should keep him in our thoughts leading up to this game. NFL veterans struggle to block Texans edge rushers Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, so it’d make sense for Fano to struggle in this game. He’s the type of athlete who can match both, but I’m not confident he has the physicality to keep up with them for the entire NFL game.

Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2024: ACC Championship DEC 07 December 7, 2024: Clemson Tigers offensive lineman Blake Miller 78 sets up a block during the ACC Championship game between the Clemson Tigers and the SMU Mustangs at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Jonathan Huff/CSM Credit Image: Jonathan Huff/Cal Media Charlotte Nc United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241207_zma_c04_957.jpg JonathanxHuffx csmphotothree331158

Welcome to the NFL Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings (Week 8)

I wanted to put the Green Bay Packers here, but Micah Parsons may not be 100 percent by this point in the season, which led me to pick the Minnesota Vikings. Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller was the fifth offensive lineman taken in the draft, but he’s the one confirmed (at the time I’m writing this) to start at tackle for his team. He’ll shift into the right tackle spot with Lions left tackle Penei Sewell moving to the left.

Miller saw plenty of action in college, but it’s different when you’re facing a defensive lead by Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores. There’s one guarantee with Flores, and it’s that he’s gonna blitz. The Vikings led the NFL in blitz rate with 46.3 last season, and the types of looks Miller will face could confuse him at some points in the game. Flores is smart, and he’ll make sure to send his most confounding looks to Miller, keeping him guessing all game.

Sonny Styles, LB, Washington Commanders

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Commanders press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Ashburn,VA. USA Washington Commanders first round draft pick Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles poses for a photo during a Press Conference on Friday, April 24, 2026. Steve Prakope/Image of Ashburn Virginia United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xImagexofxSportx StevexPrakopex iosphotos407325

Welcome to the NFL Game: @Philadelpa Eagles (Week 1)

Again, I hate putting the first game on a schedule here, but it’s against Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. There’s no better way for Washington Commanders Sonny Styles to prove the type of difference maker he is than shutting down Barkley in Week 1. It’s a team game, and he can’t do it by himself, but watching those two meet in the hole for the first time should be fun.

With the Commanders on the road in Philadelphia, there’s no surprise that Styles could struggle reading how the Eagles operate and being consistent in stopping Barkley in the rushing game. It’ll be the first time we’ve seen the Eagles’ offense led by Sean Mannion, so there’s no tape to watch beforehand.