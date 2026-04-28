2026 NFL Rookie Wide Receiver Stat Predictions: From Carnell Tate to Skyler Bell

The 2026 NFL Draft class was one of the weakest we’ve seen in a long time, but one position that was deeper than usual was wide receiver. There were a boatload of guys drafted this past weekend that will have long NFL career, and there are quite a few that could get off to a hot start right out of the gates.

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From Carnell Tate to Skyler Bell, I tried to predict the stat lines for 10 of the best rookie receivers entering the league in 2026.

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Obviously, these numbers could change based on injuries, but all of these are assuming each of these receivers plays the full 17-game schedule.

Carnell Tate

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Big Ten Championship Indiana Vs Ohio State DEC 06 December 06, 2025: Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate 17 during NCAA football game action between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. John Mersits/CSM Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media Indianapolis Indiana United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251206_zma_c04_733.jpg JohnxMersitsx csmphotothree453410

Expectations are through the roof for Carnell Tate. The Tennessee Titans selected him fourth overall and passed up on some really good defensive players, just to give their second-year quarterback an elite weapon on the outside. I’m not saying he’s not worth the investment, but he’s going to have to show up on day one and dominate to make this pick worth it.

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I think Tate will have a strong rookie season, but I don’t think it will be phenomenal by any means. He’s a talented receiver, but he’s got some flaws in his game – he’s not the strongest guy and can struggle against press coverage – that he needs to work out. I think Wan’Dale Robinson could have more yards than him this year, but he’ll still near 1,000 yards and be a touchdown threat.

Stat Line: 65 receptions, 875 yards, 7 TD

Jordyn Tyson

Jordyn Tyson is the best receiver in this draft class, but he needs to stay healthy. If he can, he could easily be a 1,000-yard receiver pretty much every single year, and that includes 2026.

Tyson has to play alongside All-Pro receiver Chris Olave, but the two compliment each other very well. Olave is the fluid route runner, and while Tyson is very agile and a great route runner, he’s more of the contested catch guy that’ll go up and Moss a defensive back for a big gain.

If Tyler Shough doesn’t sink into a sophomore slump, there’s no reason the New Orleans Saints can’t have two 1,000-yard receivers, if Tyson and Olave stay healthy.

Stat Line: 71 receptions, 925 yards, 7 TD

Makai Lemon

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Northwestern Vs USC NOV 07 November 7, 2025 Los Angeles, CA.USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon 6 runs in for the 4 yard touchdown in action in the fourth quarter during the NCAA Football game between the Northwestern Wildcats and the USC Trojans at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, California..Mandatory Photo Credit: Louis Lopez/Cal Media Credit Image: Louis Lopez/Cal Sport Media Los Angeles Ca United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251107_zma_c04_380.jpg LouisxLopezx csmphotothree440031

Makai Lemon is a tricky one. I think he’s the second-best receiver in this class and could be a 1,000-yard receiver in year one, but man, I don’t love this landing spot for Lemon, at least not early in his career. The Philadelphia Eagles’ passing offense was anemic for most of last season, and while Sean Mannion should help fix that a bit, Jalen Hurts still isn’t a great pure passer and I think this offense will lean heavily on the run game. Plus, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert and Eli Stowers are all going to demand a healthy amount of targets, and if A.J. Brown sticks around (which seems unlikely), that’s another big mouth to feed.

I love Lemon, and he has a very high ceiling, but year one could be disappointing as he and the rest of the Eagles try to figure out a new offense with Hurts under center.

Stat Line: 60 receptions, 715 yards, 4 TD

KC Concepcion

KC Concepcion is another one that’s tough to figure out. He’s in a great position to be the Cleveland Browns’ WR1 as a rookie, but who is going to get him the football? Shedeur Sanders, who did not look like a starter last year? Deshaun Watson, who nobody likes and is coming off an Achilles tear?

On top of that, the Browns landed another first-round talent at receiver in round two in the form of Denzel Boston, who is certainly going to eat into Concepcion’s targets. Plus, Harold Fannin is only going to get better. All of a sudden, there are a lot of mouthes to feed in Cleveland, and there isn’t a quarterback on the roster that I trust to consistently deliver the football.

Stat Line: 51 receptions, 675 yards, 6 TD

Denzel Boston

Imago November 29, 2025: Washington Huskies Wide Receiver Denzel Boston 12 celebrates his second touchdown of the game during the 4th quarter of the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies in Seattle WA. Oregon defeated Washington 26-14. / CSM Seattle United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_388 Copyright: xStevexFaberx

Speaking of Denzel Boston, he’s the next guy on this list. Boston is a 6-foot-4 monster that is great at coming down with contested catches, but he’s also a very underrated route runner and has the ability to line up in a ton of different places. He’s very versatile for someone as big as him, but again, who’s going to throw him the football?

Boston and Concepcion have incredibly high upside and in a couple of years could be one of the best WR duos in the AFC, but they need a quarterback before I can predict either of them to have big seasons.

Stat Line: 44 receptions, 630 yards, 8 TD

Chris Bell

If Chris Bell is fully healthy by the start of the season, I think he could be the surprise of this draft class as a rookie. If Bell is able to be ready in time for training camp, I think there’s a real chance he enters the season as the Miami Dolphins’ WR1. He’s better than Tutu Atwell and Caleb Douglas, and the only reason he wasn’t a first or second round pick is because of the ACL tear he suffered in Novembers.

Malik Willis isn’t the ideal quarterback situation for him, but if he’s healthy and starts, he’ll be their best receiver this year, so I’m betting on his upside with this prediction.

Stat Line: 55 receptions, 740 yards, 6 TD

Omar Cooper Jr.

Imago Indiana University Football Vs Washington in USA – 26 Oct 2024 Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. 3 celebrates scoring a touchdown against Washington during an NCAA, College League, USA football game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. The Hoosiers beat the Huskies 31-17. Indiana United States Copyright: xJeremyxHoganx/xSOPAxImagesx 102624_JRH_IUWash_3458

I love me some Omar Cooper Jr. He can line up in the slot, but he can also move to the outside and be just as effective, and on top of that, he’s a YAC machine. The New York Jets will be able to use him in so many different ways, but like with Boston and Concepcion, there are some quarterback limitations.

Geno Smith is like going to be New York’s starter this season, and Cooper Jr. is going to have to fight Garrett Wilson, Kenyon Sadiq, Mason Taylor and Breece Hall for targets. He’s going to develop into a fun playmaker for them, but it’s going to be tough for him to be super efficient in year one.

Stat Line: 54 receptions, 595 yards, 3 TD

Elijah Sarratt

I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Elijah Sarratt finishes the season as a top-five rookie receiver in terms of receiving yards. He’s a great wideout that probably should’ve been a second round pick, and he enters one of the more favorable situations in the NFL.

Sarratt gets to go to Baltimore, where he’ll probably earn a starting job by midseason at the latest and will catch passes from Lamar Jackson. Of all the rookie wideouts, he’s probably in the best situation, because his only real threat for targets is Zay Flowers. I’m predicting a 500+ yard season for Sarratt, but again, I wouldn’t be shocked if he’s closer to 700.

Stat Line: 45 receptions, 560 yards, 4 TD

Antonio Williams

Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 27: Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 27, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 27 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602271817

Antonio Williams has a great opportunity to start right away. Terry McLaurin’s name is in sharpie, and Luke McCaffrey’s name is in pen, but that third spot is wide open, and the Washington Commanders could use a full-time slot weapon like Williams.

Van Jefferson and Treylon Burks may get the nod over him early, but I bet he becomes a prominent feature in Washington’s offense by midseason and has a pretty strong rookie year.

Stat Line: 44 receptions, 500 yards, 2 TD

Skyler Bell

Skyler Bell was one of my favorite receivers in this draft class. He was super productive at UConn, going for 100+ catches and 1,200+ yards in his final season, and now he lands in a really good spot with the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, but there is one thing that I think will hold him back this season.

Bell plays a very similar role to Khalil Shakir, who is one of Allen’s favorite targets and has been in this Buffalo offense for a long time. They’re going to find ways to get Bell the ball, but it will be interesting to see how they balance those two guys. He’s going to make some flashy plays, but I don’t see him putting up massive numbers in year one, unfortunately.

Stat Line: 37 receptions, 430 yards, 3 TD