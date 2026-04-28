2026 NFL Rookies: Who Landed in the Best and Worst Spots for Fantasy Football?

The 2026 NFL Draft ended on Saturday, and I’ve already seen a ton of people posting their rookie drafts in dynasty. I think it’s a bit too early for all of that, but to each their own.

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The incoming rookie class always has a massive impact on fantasy football. Hit on the right rookie, and you could win your league. But draft one too high, and your season could be out the window before it even started.

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Fantasy football is half about the player’s talent, and half about the situation they’re walking into. Today, we’re going to look at which players landed in the best and worst landing spots for fantasy football.

Best: WR Carnell Tate

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Big Ten Championship Indiana Vs Ohio State DEC 06 December 06, 2025: Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate 17 during NCAA football game action between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. John Mersits/CSM Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media Indianapolis Indiana United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251206_zma_c04_733.jpg JohnxMersitsx csmphotothree453410

Landing Spot: Tennessee Titans

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Even though Carnell Tate was my WR3, but was the first one off the board, I can’t argue that he landed in a great spot. The Tennessee Titans were desperate for wide receiver help. Wan’Dale Robinson is great, but they needed a true outside guy that can win downfield and make contested catches, and that’s exactly what Tate provides.

Cam Ward has been searching for a new best friend in the league, and Tate could be that guy for him. I’m excited to see what these two can do and how it’ll affect their fantasy value.

Worst: RB Jeremiyah Love

Landing Spot: Arizona Cardinals

This is not me saying Jeremiyah Love is going to be a bad player, because he’s not going to be. The moment he steps on the field, he could be one of the best running backs in the league. But that’s what we said about Ashton Jeanty last year, and look how he fared as a rookie in a bad offense. Arizona’s offensive line is just as bad as Las Vegas’ was, and while the rest of the supporting cast is certainly better in the desert, teams are going to be able to stuff the box and limit Love’s effectiveness.

In 2027 or 2028, when the Cardinals have had more time to build their offensive line and find their quarterback of the future, he’ll be just fine. But I do worry about how effective he’ll be in his rookie season, especially if he starts going in the first round of drafts like Jeanty did.

Best: WR Jordyn Tyson

Imago September 20, 2025, Waco, Texas, USA: Arizona State wide receiver JORDYN TYSON 0 carries the ball during the second half of a college football game between the Baylor Bears and the Arizona State Sun Devils on September 20, 2025 in Waco, Texas. Arizona State won, 27-24. Waco USA – ZUMAc201 20250920_zap_c201_100 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

Landing Spot: New Orleans Saints

Jordyn Tyson steps into the New Orleans Saints’ offense, which already has an All-Pro wideout in Chris Olave, but I still think it’s a great landing spot for him. Yes, Olave is the No. 1 guy, but I don’t know how long that’ll last. I don’t know if Tyson will ever be the No. 1, but I believe he has a really good chance to be just as productive as Olave within a year or two.

Tyson’s game is vastly different than Olave’s. They’re both great route runners, but Tyson is the contested catch guy you can just chuck a ball up to and expect him to come down with it, and that’s not Olave’s game. Olave will probably have more catches and yards, but Tyson will have the explosive plays and the touchdowns. Again, I don’t expect him to outproduce Olave in year one, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s close.

Worst: RB Mike Washington Jr.

Landing Spot: Las Vegas Raiders

Mike Washington Jr. is full of potential, and if he landed in the right spot with the right coach, I thought he had the skillset to be a true RB1 one day. He was used as an inside runner at Arkansas, where he was pretty good, but he also has elite speed to beat you on the outside. I still feel like there’s a lot of potential there, but it doesn’t look like he’s going to get RB1 status any time soon.

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Ashton Jeanty sixth overall last year, and there is no doubt he is going to be RB1 for the foreseeable future. I still think Washington can be a productive second option, but in fantasy football, second options aren’t worth very much. I hate it for his fantasy value, but Vegas is going to have a great 1-2 punch behind Mendoza.

Best: WR Elijah Sarratt

Imago January 1, 2026 Pasadena, CA.Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt 13 catches the touchdown pass in the end zone in front of Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Dijon Lee Jr. 5 in action in the third quarter of the CFP QuarterFinal at the Rose Bowl Game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Alabama Crimson Tide..January 01, 2026 in Pasadena, California..Mandatory Photo Credit: /Cal Media Pasadena United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_223 Copyright: xLouisxLopezx

Landing Spot: Baltimore Ravens

I had Omar Cooper Jr. ranked above Elijah Sarratt, but I didn’t feel like there should’ve been a two-round difference between them. While Cooper was the YAC king, Sarratt was the 6-foot-2 target that Fernando Mendoza liked to throw to down the field and in the red zone. He isn’t sticking with his college quarterback (though I would’ve loved to see him end up in Vegas), but he ended up in a really good landing spot with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens haven’t really had a ton of great receivers. Zay Flowers is steady, and a lot of teams would love to have him, but there is certainly room for someone else to take on a bigger role in this offense, and Sarratt could be that guy. By midseason, I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s WR2 for the Ravens. He could be a great late-round pick.

Worst: TE Michael Trigg

Landing Spot: Dallas Cowboys

I know Michael Trigg went undrafted, but there was absolutely no reason he shouldn’t have been picked. I truly believe he’s the third-best or fourth-best receiving tight end in this draft class, and my dream was for him to go to Kansas City and play behind Travis Kelce for a year, because I think he could do a lot of the same things as Kelce, but he ended up in Dallas.

Dallas has a very potent offense and Dak Prescott loves using his tight ends, but Jake Ferguson has emerged as one of the better tight ends in the league and has a great bond with Prescott. Sure, Trigg could earn some reps and catch a few passes, but as long as Ferguson’s there, he’s never going to be the No. 1 option.

I thought Trigg’s ceiling as a fantasy tight end was extremely high, especially in a year or two, but I don’t see a clear path for him to start in Dallas any time soon.

Best: RB Nick Singleton

Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 27: Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 27, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 27 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602276361

Landing Spot: Tennessee Titans

Nick Singleton was one of the highest-graded running backs entering the 2025 season by NFL scouts, but after a poor 2025 campaign, he slid to the Tennessee Titans in round five, but it may have been a blessing in disguise.

Sure, Singleton lost out on a lot of money, but he’s going to an offense that doesn’t have a bona fide RB1. All that stands in Singleton’s way of getting significant playing time is Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears. I can guarantee you Singleton feels good about his chances of competing against, and possibly beating, those two in camp.

If Singleton can play like he did in 2022 and 2024, he could be RB1 in Tennessee’s offense by the end of the season, if not earlier.

Worst: QB Garrett Nussmeier

Landing Spot: Kansas City Chiefs

I was very high on Garrett Nussmeier coming out of college. He was my QB2 in this draft class, and I know a lot of teams felt like he was the best guy after Fernando Mendoza and Ty Simpson, but I guess the cyst on his back was a big concern, because he slid all the way to the seventh round and ended up with the Kansas City Chiefs.

I was hoping Nussmeier would end up somewhere he could fight for the starting job as a rookie, and even if he didn’t win it, maybe he could take over in two years. That’s not happening in Kansas City with Patrick Mahomes, so that obviously tanks his draft stock. I just hope he can step in for a couple of games and do what Malik Willis did, and maybe in a couple of years someone trades for him and gives him a shot.