2026 NFL Schedule Released: Netflix Ruins a Thanksgiving Game, International Problems, & More

The NFL finally dropped the 2026 regular season schedule after much wait, and much of the reaction coming from fans is . What’s usually a calendar year full of matchup, rivalries, thanksgiving traditions, christmas football and more is being overshadowed by something else completely. Now it’s all about who is streaming what and how much is it going to cost to keep up.

The biggest talking point is NFL’s partnership with Netflix, which is now all set to stream five exclusive games this season. The headline matchups is the Thanksgiving Eve clash between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers on Nov. 25, which fans can watch only on Netflix. And the streaming giant isn’t stopping there either.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The deal also includes its third straight two Christmas Day games, along with a final-week regular-season game in 2027 that could decide playoff spots. But the growing number of exclusive streaming games has frustrated many fans. A lot of viewers feel they are now being forced to buy more subscriptions just to watch important NFL games. Meanwhile, Thanksgiving week itself is packed wall to wall.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears in the traditional Thanksgiving afternoon game on CBS. Later in the day, the Dallas Cowboys will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Fox in one of football’s biggest rivalries. At night, NBC will air another huge game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

And before the leftovers are even touched, football rolls straight into Black Friday, where Amazon streams Broncos vs. Steelers. Overall, the NFL has scheduled five games across three days with different partners like Netflix, CBS, Fox, NBC, and Amazon.And this is where the frustration is really coming from, not because of just the matchups but the fragmentation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because if you are trying to follow the NFL properly right now, its all about you juggling through platforms and these costs plenty. YouTube TV costs around $83 per month, Amazon Prime Video costs about $9 to $15 monthly, Netflix starts at around $8 per month, and Peacock costs around $11 monthly. On top of that, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube can cost between $250 and $480 per year. When fans add everything together, the total can easily go above $1,000 just to follow the full NFL season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many fans also feel this setup hurts the overall viewing experience. Last season, some afternoon games like Buccaneers vs. Falcons aired on FOX, later games like Lions vs. Packers moved to CBS, and Sunday Night Football between the Ravens and Bills aired on NBC. This move mainly comes in after the league saw a major surge in views during Thanksgiving games.

Last season’s Thanksgiving game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs attracted more than 57 million viewers, making it one of the most-watched regular-season NFL games ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

With fans, even Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin raised serious frustration over the NFL’s money-making business.

“As the cost of just about everything continues to rise, the NFL is once again asking Wisconsinites to spend their hard-earned money on another streaming service,” Baldwin said. “Enough is enough. My For the Fans Act would stop this exact scenario and prevent Wisconsin Families from being forced to pay for Netflix just to watch the Packers play this Thanksgiving.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But money is not the only concern with this season’s schedule.

Too much travel and too little balance in NFL’s International schedule

While the fans are busy figuring out which streaming service they need, NFL players are probably going to face a different king of issue, which is them checking if they have their passports with them. Because the 2026 schedule is not just global, it’s…everywhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

We are talking, nine international games across seven countries, Australia, Brazil, the UK, France, Spain, Germany, and Mexico. On paper, it sounds like the NFL is going worldwide in a big way. In reality, it’s created a scheduling headache that’s hard to ignore. And no one feels that more than the San Francisco 49ers who really have been labeled as the league’s travel kings now.

They start the season by flying very far to Melbourne, Australia. There, they play the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 10 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. This game will be shown in Netflix. They travel about 7,900 miles and cross many time zones. But thats not all, as what they have coming is another hard travel trip.

ADVERTISEMENT

They go to Mexico City in Week 11 to play the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 22. The game is at Estadio Banorte, which is very high above sea level at about 7,200 feet, so the air is thinner and harder to breathe.

Before this game, they first travel to Dallas for another away game. After that, they go to Colorado Springs to get used to the high altitude. So, in a short time, they moved from Dallas to Colorado to Mexico City. This makes the journey very tiring and difficult because they keep traveling and do not stay in one place for long.

The Arizona Cardinals have a tough early stretch, too. They play 6 away games out of their first 9 games. This means they travel a lot at the beginning of the season and play more games outside their home stadium. This makes it harder because traveling can be tiring, and home games usually give teams an advantage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chicago Bears also face a difficult situation, but in a different way. They have 6 “short week” games in the season. This gives them a very short period to rest. So, the league is not just being harsh on fans’ pockets but also not thinking of players’ safety and injury concerns.

2026’s Bye Week mess

In the NFL, every team gets one bye week in the season. In a fair system, it should feel balanced, but this year that’s not the case.

The Philadelphia Eagles play 4 games against teams that are coming off their bye week Three of those tough games happen in just four weeks (Weeks 6 to 9) The Los Angeles Chargers also play 4 such games, with three in five weeks (Weeks 9 to 13) The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams each face 3 teams coming off a bye week

At the same time: 14 NFL teams never play even one opponent coming off a bye week

This creates an advantage for some teams and a disadvantage for others. So, with so many issues lining up, the schedule is raising more concerns than excitement.