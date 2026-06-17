2026 NFL Season Predictions: Floor and Ceiling for All 32 Teams

The NFL offseason has ground to a halt. First there was free agency, then the draft and then the schedule release, but right now, all that’s going on is minicamps. Which means, it’s the perfect time for some predictions.

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Now that we have a very good idea of what every team’s roster will look like this season, as well as their full 2026 schedule, we can really start to make some predictions for the upcoming year. So today, I took a deep dive into all 32 team’s schedules and tried to predict what their floor and ceiling for 2026 are.

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Of course, if Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes gets hurt and misses most of the year, their teams could really suffer and win like six games. But I’m not going to bet on injuries or anything in this article. Their floor is based on the roster and schedule they have today. If I was trying to predict injuries, everyone’s floor would be five games or less.

Arizona Cardinals

Imago May 8, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during rookie minicamp at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Floor: 1-16

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Ceiling: 7-10

The Arizona Cardinals are going to be one of the worst teams in the league this season, but their offense is capable of pulling off a few upsets. Jacoby Brissett played well last year, and he has a whole lot of weapons in the form of Trey McBride, Michael Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jeremiyah Love around him. They can put up some points, so their ceiling is seven wins, but there’s a world where their offensive line and defense is so bad that they only win a game.

Atlanta Falcons

Floor: 5-12

Ceiling: 11-6

If the Atlanta Falcons can get solid quarterback play, they could be a dangerous team in the NFC South. They have a great offensive core, and their defense is good enough to get them to the playoffs, but I’m concerned about what’s happening under center. Are either of the lefties actually good enough to carry them to the playoffs in a much improved NFC South? That’s why their floor is so low.

Baltimore Ravens

Imago Nov 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) hands the ball off to running back Derrick Henry (22) against the Minnesota Vikings in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Floor: 9-8

Ceiling: 13-4

Anytime Lamar Jackson is your quarterback, your ceiling is going to be pretty high. Baltimore’s offense is always one of the best in the league when he’s under center, and I like the pieces they have on defense, including new head coach, Jesse Minter, who is a defensive guru. However, there are still some holes on this roster, especially in the trenches, so they’re far from a perfect team.

Buffalo Bills

Floor: 10-7

Ceiling: 14-3

Josh Allen has carried this team on his back for seven years now, and 2026 should be no different. He actually has more weapons on offense than he’s had for the past couple of seasons, and they did make some changes defensively. I’m still worried about their run defense, but I don’t see this team winning less than 10 games this season.

Carolina Panthers

Imago TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 03: Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young 9 runs ahead before a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers, January 3, 2025 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida Photo by Ricky Bowden/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 03 Panthers at Buccaneers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon55301032026005

Floor: 6-11

Ceiling: 12-5

The Carolina Panthers have assembled a solid team. Their offense should be pretty good this year, but their defense could be a top-10 unit in the league. However, their schedule is not nice. After winning the NFC South last year, they now have to play teams like the Bears, Eagles, Broncos and Seahawks to go along with a much improved NFC South. Six wins is not off the table, especially if Bryce Young doesn’t continue to improve.

Chicago Bears

Floor: 9-8

Ceiling: 13-4

The Chicago Bears are one of my favorite teams this year. Caleb Williams took a big step in year two, Ben Johnson should only get better as a head coach and I love some of the additions they made defensively. But like Carolina, their schedule is not easy after winning the NFC North, and I do still have some questions about their defense. They should be a double-digit win team in 2026, but I don’t think 9-8 and missing the playoffs is completely out of the picture.

Cincinnati Bengals

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – JANUARY 04: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow 9 stands on the field during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 4, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Browns at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104140

Floor: 8-9

Ceiling: 13-4

The Cincinnati Bengals are a fascinating team this year. Their offense is always great when Joe Burrow is healthy, and I think they made a lot of great additions on the defensive side of the ball. But if their defense doesn’t gel right away, there’s a chance their schedule eats them up. The Bengals start the season with games against the Bucs, Texans, Steelers, Jaguars, Dolphins and Ravens. If their defense isn’t up to snuff, they’re staring down the barrel of a 1-5 record. I don’t think that’ll happen, but that’s why their floor is only eight wins.

Cleveland Browns

Floor: 2-15

Ceiling: 6-11

The Cleveland Browns took the first step in rebuilding this offseason, but I still don’t think this is a great team. They have some solid pieces on both sides of the ball, but I don’t trust either of their quarterbacks, and no matter how many exciting players they brought in, this roster is littered with holes. Six wins is their ceiling this year.

Dallas Cowboys

Imago Oct 12, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) celebrates with quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Floor: 7-10

Ceiling: 12-5

The Dallas Cowboys have an offense that’s capable of winning the Super Bowl, and even though they made a lot of great defensive additions this offseason, I still have a lot of questions about that side of the ball. If they’re average, Dallas is a 12-win team, but if they can’t take a big step compared to last year, seven wins isn’t off the table for America’s Team.

Denver Broncos

Floor: 11-6

Ceiling: 15-2

The Denver Broncos have one of the best rosters in the entire league. They have a great young quarterback in Bo Nix, two wideouts that can make big plays in Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton, a strong offensive line and one of the best defenses in football. They were the 1-seed in the AFC last year, and I think they only got better this offseason.

However, Bo Nix’s ankle does concern me a bit. They keep saying it’s not a big deal, but if that injury really was inevitable because of a pre-existing condition, how will it effect not just his mobility, but his confidence that it’ll hold up? Plus, this schedule is not easy. Denver still has one of the highest floors in the league, but there are some concerns.

Detroit Lions

Imago December 21, 2025, Detroit, Michigan, USA: December 21 2025: Jared Goff 16 during the Detroit Lions vs Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field in Detroit MI. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Detroit USA – ZUMAa234 20251221_zsa_a234_439 Copyright: xAMGx

Floor: 9-8

Ceiling: 13-4

I’m bullish on the Detroit Lions this year. Their offense is as good as it’s ever been, and as long as they can stay healthy on defense this year, they should absolutely be back in the playoffs in 2026. The only reason they didn’t make it last year is because they suffered injury after injury to their defense, especially in the secondary. Like I said, I’m not betting on injuries, so if this team is fully healthy, they’re one of the best in the NFC.

Green Bay Packers

Floor: 8-9

Ceiling: 12-5

The Green Bay Packers are what they’ve been for the past three years: mediocre. They’ve been the 7-seed in the NFC for the past three seasons, and I can almost guarantee you that’s where they’ll be again this year. They didn’t make any major additions to their roster this offseason, but they also didn’t lose a whole lot of players. 12 wins is their ceiling, but I could see a disappointing 8-win season also being in the cards.

Houston Texans

Imago FOXBOROUGH, MA – JANUARY 18: C.J. Stroud 7 of the Houston Texans in warm up before an AFC Divisional Round game between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans on January 18, 2026, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 18 AFC Divisional Round Texans at Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon482260118057

Floor: 10-7

Ceiling: 16-1

My bold take for this season is that the Houston Texans will have the best record in the entire league. They have the best defense in the entire NFL, and I don’t think their offense is that bad. C.J. Stroud has underperformed the past two seasons, but he knows that if he performs well this year, he’s going to get a massive bag from Houston. Maybe that puts more pressure on him and he falters, but I think he’ll rise to the challenge and help Houston win 14+ games. But I will acknowledge that there’s a world where he really struggles and Houston just scrapes into the playoffs.

Indianapolis Colts

Floor: 7-0

Ceiling: 11-6

The Indianapolis Colts’ season really comes down to how Daniel Jones is feeling. They can say he’ll be ready for the season all they want, but Achilles injuries are tricky. It really takes two years before you start feeling 100 percent like yourself again, so if he’s holding back at all next season, I don’t think Indy is good enough to go on a big run like they did at the start of last year. They can be a playoff team, but I think it’s more likely that they’re on the outside looking in.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – JANUARY 11: Trevor Lawrence 16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up before the AFC Wildcard Playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills on January 11, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 11 AFC Wildcard Bills at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111542520

Floor: 8-9

Ceiling: 12-5

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a pretty wide range of outcomes. This is a good roster with a great young coach who just won 13 games, but they also lost their best player on defense and arguably their best player on offense and had a really bad draft class. I don’t think they’re going to be better than they were last year, and I wouldn’t rule falling out of the playoffs out. I still think they sneak in with 10 or 11 wins, but this schedule isn’t easy, and I could very well see them winning eight games.

Kansas City Chiefs

Floor: 9-8

Ceiling: 13-4

The Kansas City Chiefs won just six games in 2025, but I think it was a bit of a fluke. They were in so many close games with playoff teams, but just couldn’t finish, and then once Patrick Mahomes got hurt, they tanked for a better draft pick. Is this roster as great as it was three years ago? No, but they still have one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time under center with a really solid defense. Nine wins should be their absolute floor.

Las Vegas Raiders

Imago Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) poses with jersey with general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Floor: 4-13

Ceiling: 8-9

Of all the bottom tier teams, the Las Vegas Raiders made the biggest leap this offseason. They spent a ton of money in free agency to improve their offensive line and defense, and they found their franchise quarterback in the draft. But as much as I love what they did this offseason, they started so far on the back foot that I don’t see anything more than eight wins being a possibility. They’re still a couple of years away, but this was the first step in the right direction.

Los Angeles Chargers

Floor: 7-10

Ceiling: 12-5

As much as I like the Los Angeles Chargers, their schedule is absolutely brutal. They start the year with the Raiders and Dolphins, but then his a stretch where they play the Bills, Seahawks, Broncos, Chiefs, Rams and Texans. That is ROUGH. They could very well be 2-6 after that stretch and trying to scramble. But if that wasn’t enough for you, they then have to play the Patriots, 49ers, Chiefs and Broncos down the stretch. This is a good team, but 10 losses is not out of the question.

Los Angeles Rams

Imago Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Floor: 12-5

Ceiling: 17-0

The Los Angeles Rams have an incredibly tough schedule as well, but they also have the best roster in football. Their 17-0 dream could end in Week 1 when they go to Australia and play the 49ers, but if anyone’s going to do it, it’s going to be this team. Their schedule is so tough, though, that their floor can’t be any high than 12 wins.

Miami Dolphins

Floor: 0-17

Ceiling: 4-13

The Miami Dolphins are the worst-constructed team in the league. There’s a chance they’re starting 9+ rookies in Week 1, that’s how bad this roster is. Malik Willis and De’Von Achane might be able to help them squeak by in a few games, but there’s a real chance they don’t win a single game all year.

Minnesota Vikings

Imago MINNEAPOLIS, MN – JANUARY 04: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson 18 looks on during the second half of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings on January 4th, 2026, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Packers at Vikings EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon20260104275

Floor: 5-12

Ceiling: 10-7

The Minnesota Vikings were hard to predict. I like their defense and their receivers, but I don’t see them having much of a run game, and when you have two quarterbacks that aren’t great, that can really hold you back. On top of that, they’ll likely be underdogs in all six of their NFC North games, and have to face the Bills, 49ers and Patriots this year. I don’t see more than 10 wins coming their way, and that might be generous.

New England Patriots

Floor: 10-7

Ceiling: 13-4

How can the Super Bowl runner ups who made some big additions this offseason have their ceiling be as many wins as they had last year? Well, their schedule is 10x tougher than it was in 2025, and while they got better, I wouldn’t say they’re drastically better than they were a year ago.

New England opens the season against Seattle, plays the Bills twice, goes to Chicago and Kansas City and hosts Denver. And that’s not even mentioning teams like Detroit, Jacksonville and Pittsburgh who won’t be pushovers. Seven losses is certainly in the cards for New England this season, but 11-12 wins seems more likely.

New Orleans Saints

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 02: New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough 6 throws a pass in the first half of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, November 2, 2025, in Inglewood, California. Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire NFL: NOV 02 Saints at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon46520251102002

Floor: 8-9

Ceiling: 12-5

The New Orleans Saints are one of the most improved teams this offseason. They made huge additions to their offense, bringing in Travis Etienne, Jordyn Tyson and David Edwards, while maintaining most of their pieces on a defense that finished top-10 in scoring a year ago. The NFC South is much better than it was last year, but the Saints have the benefit of a fourth-place schedule, meaning they get to play teams like the Raiders, Browns and Cardinals this year. They should be NFC South favorites, but there is a world where this all crumbles and they only win eight games.

New York Giants

Floor: 6-11

Ceiling: 10-7

The New York Giants are a fascinating one. Everyone wants them to be good because they like Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo, but I’m not convinced year one under John Harbaugh is going to be great. Dart fell off towards the end of last year, their offensive line isn’t great, who knows if Malik Nabers is going to be 100 percent and their defense has a lot of holes. I really don’t think they’re a 10-win team this year.

New York Jets

Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – SEPTEMBER 29: New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson 5 takes a moment during injury stoppage time during the game between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins on Monday, September 29, 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 29 Jets at Dolphins EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250929057

Floor: 4-13

Ceiling: 8-9

The New York Jets could be a sneaky fun team this year. They have Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, Kenyon Sadiq and Omar Cooper Jr. as well as two young tackles highlighting their offense, and their defense should be better than it was a year ago, but this is the Jets we’re talking about. They won’t be great, but they could be a fun 7-8 win team.

Philadelphia Eagles

Floor: 10-7

Ceiling: 14-3

The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best rosters in football. It’s so good that even when they had a down year in 2025, they still won 12 games and hosted a Wild Card game. With Sean Mannion coming in to call plays, if he can get their offense back to playing how it did a couple of years ago, they could absolutely win 13 or 14 games. But if he can’t and the problem is actually the players, they’re probably in the 10-11 win range.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Imago Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Floor: 9-8

Ceiling: 11-6

The Pittsburgh Steelers have the smallest range from floor to ceiling on this list. They have a really solid roster and don’t have many holes, but they’re not elite enough to contend with the big dogs. It feels like they’re stuck in purgatory with Aaron Rodgers under center. They’ll be good, but they won’t be great. I can almost guarantee they’ll win nine to 11 games in 2026.

San Francisco 49ers

Floor: 9-8

Ceiling: 13-4

The San Francisco 49ers have one of the bigger ranges on this list. When they’re completely healthy, they’re one of the best teams in the league. And even when they’re not healthy, they’re still dangerous. I know I said I wouldn’t take healthy into account in this article, but San Fran loses at least one major player every single year. It’s hard not to have that in the back of my head when making these predictions.

Seattle Seahawks

Imago Super Bowl LX, Levis Stadium, Santa Clara, CA, USA – 08 Feb 2026 Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold lifts the Lombardi Trophy with Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III as MVP, as the winners of Super Bowl LX after beating New England Patriots 29-13 Santa Clara Levis Stadium CA USA, UK NEWSPAPERS OUT

Floor: 10-7

Ceiling: 13-4

The Seattle Seahawks have a lot of things going for them. They’re coming off a Super Bowl victory, they have an incredible defense that has more confidence than ever right now and they have a relatively cheap quarterback and an All-Pro wide receiver on offense. However, they also have some stuff working against them, too.

Klint Kubiak and Kenneth Walker are gone, meaning their offense will almost certainly not be as explosive as it was last year. They also play in the NFC West, which will likely be the toughest division in the entire NFL this season. And on top of that, they lost some key playmakers on defense in Coby Bryant, Boye Mafe and Riq Woolen.

The Seahawks will be fine, but I could see them winning 10 games and having to fight for a Wild Card spot late in the year.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Floor: 7-10

Ceiling: 12-5

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the largest floor to ceiling range of any team this year, and it’s all because of Baker Mayfield. He was playing like an MVP at the start of last season, but he really fell off around the mid-year mark. What kind of Baker are we going to see? Will it be the one from the first seven weeks of the season? Or the one that ended the year winning two of his last nine games?

Tennessee Titans

Imago Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Floor: 4-13

Ceiling: 8-9

Cam Ward had a very promising rookie season, and now the Tennessee Titans have surrounded him with some real talent. Carnell Tate and Wan’Dale Robinson should make a huge difference for this offense in 2026, but I do still think they have too many holes to be a real competitor in the AFC. 2027 could be a different story, but 2026 will probably be another disappointing season.

Washington Commanders

Floor: 8-9

Ceiling: 12-5

The Washington Commanders are another team with a wide range of outcomes. I mean, just look at their last two seasons. They went to the NFC Championship in 2024, but won just six games in 2025. That tells you all you need to know.

I do think Washington got a whole lot better this offseason, especially on defense, so if Jayden Daniels can stay healthy, 12 wins is a real possibility. However, if Daniels doesn’t play as well as he did as a rookie and this defense doesn’t gel right away, they could be on the outside looking in once again.