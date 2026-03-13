2026 Pro Day: Makai Lemon Meets Giants, Gabe Jacas Sits Out, Gracen Halton Draws Jets & Giants Interest

Essentials Inside The Story Scouts and coaches from the Ravens, Broncos, Chargers, Vikings, and Steelers were present

Receiver Makai Lemon clocked a 4.48-second 40-yard dash

Offensive guard Josh Gesky impressed with a 4.94-second 40-yard dash

The journey to the NFL Draft intensified Thursday as pro days across the nation put top prospects to the test, with one top-rated receiver’s workout drawing particular attention. Here are notes from the USC, Illinois, and Oklahoma pro day workouts, as well as an update from Thursday’s event at Georgia State.

USC

All 32 teams were on hand for the Trojans’ workout, with some important personnel and coaches in attendance. Baltimore Ravens Director of Player Personnel JoJo Wooden, Denver Broncos Director of College Scouting Bryan Chesin, Los Angeles Chargers safeties coach Adam Fuller, Minnesota Vikings assistant receiver coach Derron Montgomery, as well as the team’s defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander, were on hand.

So too were Pittsburgh Steelers director of college scouting Mark Sadowski and his counterpart with the Houston Texans, Mozique McCurtis. Finally, the Dallas Cowboys had wide receiver coach Junior Adams in attendance.

I was still receiving results at the time of writing this, but as has been widely reported, receiver Makai Lemon timed as fast as 4.48 seconds in the 40, which is what was expected. Lemon was not planning on partaking in pass-catching drills but made a last-minute decision to reverse course and looked outstanding in drills, just as he did during the combine.

After the workout, Lemon met with the Giants, a team he has on his schedule for an official 30 visit. I reported during Wednesday’s pro day wrap-up that Lemon has seven official 30 visits, and I’ve been informed that three more have been added to the schedule.

The feeling after the workout was clear. It’s highly unlikely Lemon gets past the Rams, who own the 13th pick of Round 1.

Illinois

The big news from Illinois pro day is that pass rusher Gabe Jacas, an expected Day 2 pick, did not work out. At the combine, Jacas only participated in the bench press and completed 30 reps. I am told he will hold an individual workout for teams in the coming weeks.

Offensive lineman Josh Gesky, who starred at the Shrine Bowl, turned heads with a terrific workout. A three-year starter at guard for the Illini, Gesky was timed as fast as 4.94 seconds in the 40 (almost four-tenths faster than scouts expected) and 4.72 seconds in the short shuttle and hit 33 inches in the vertical jump and 9-foot-1 in the broad jump. He also completed 30 reps on the bench. Gesky then looked terrific in position drills, showing a lot of agility.

The Houston Texans ran the offensive line workout and met individually with Gesky. He also met face-to-face with the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens. Gesky measured 6-foot-5 ¼ and 321 pounds at the Shrine Bowl. He’s a woefully underrated offensive guard prospect, and the athleticism he showed during pro day will boost his stock.

Offensive lineman J.C. Davis sat on his combine time in the 40 (5.16 seconds), but he completed 21 reps on the bench and timed 7.85 seconds in the three-cone.

Oklahoma

There are two notes I’ve received from Sooners pro day that must be reported.

Defensive tackle Gracen Halton completed 25 reps on the bench press, then tweaked a hamstring and was sidelined the rest of the day. Not a big deal, as Halton laid down the third-fastest 40 time at the combine at 4.82 seconds while also recording a 10-yard split of 1.70 seconds. His vertical jump of 36.5 inches bested the next defensive lineman by 2.5 inches and was an incredible mark for a 293-pound lineman.

Halton met with both New York teams, the Jets and Giants, who are showing him a lot of love. He also had one-on-ones with the Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, and Minnesota Vikings.

Sooners safety Robert Spears-Jennings also sat on his marks from Indianapolis, which included 4.32 seconds in the 40 and 10-foot-5 in the broad jump. His vertical jump of 38 inches was three inches better than his result from the combine. Spears-Jennings also timed a solid 7.12 seconds in the three-cone.

He spent an extensive amount of time with the New England Patriots.

Georgia State

There was only one NFL prospect that teams were interested in during the GSU workout, receiver Ted Hurst. The wideout stood on all his numbers from the combine, which included 4.42 seconds in the 40 as well as a broad jump of 11-foot-3, marks that were better than expected. Hurst did participate in position drills and looked good catching the ball.

Minnesota Vikings receivers coach Keenan McCardell was on hand, as was Troy Walters, who holds the same position with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Significantly, high-level position coaches would make a dedicated trip for one player, especially with free agency still underway. There are some who believe Hurst may end up in the third round and won’t get out of the fourth round.