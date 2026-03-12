2026 Pro Day: Ravens Interested in Center Jager Burton, 49ers on Hand for Wyoming TE John Michael Gyllenborg

Essentials Inside The Story Jager Burton solidified his status as a top-tier prospect

Henderson impressed in position drills, with Vikings and Jaguars showing the most interest

Bangally Kamara's day ended early due to a hamstring tweak

In the run-up to the NFL Draft, the journeys of the Ravens and 49ers scouts this week point directly toward a desire to strengthen their lines of scrimmage. As the Pro Day workouts took place from the East Coast to the West Coast, several draftable players performed for scouts. The stars of the day were linemen, who impressed scouts with their workouts. Here are the latest updates –

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Kentucky

Imago SPORTS-FBC-CLAY-COLUMN-LX Former Frederick Douglass High School standout Jager Burton made the move from guard to center this spring and appears prepared to hold onto that job into the fall. Silas Walker/Lexington Herald-Leader/TNS EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 77815879W SilasxWalkerx krtphotoslive928448

At least five teams’ offensive line coaches were on hand for the UK pro day, including the Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, and the Los Angeles Chargers. The team’s highest-rated blocker, Jager Burton, did not disappoint. Burton sat on his 40 time of 4.94 seconds from the combine, sixth-best among all blockers, but he improved on many of his other marks from Indianapolis.

He hit 30.5 inches in the vertical jump and 9-foot-7 in the broad, both of which were much better than his combine results. Burton completed 28 reps on the bench press and clocked as fast as 4.45 seconds in the short shuttle. He participated in neither event during the combine.

ADVERTISEMENT

He looked terrific in position drills, displaying explosive hand punch and great pop in his game. While the Ravens seem very interested in Burton, I’m told every team in need of a center has a private workout set up with Burton and/or is bringing him in for an official-30 visit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kansas

Imago Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Credits: Via X @KCTV5

Receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. continues his momentum up draft boards. The explosive receiver, who was not graded by scouts before the season, sat on most of his numbers from the combine, where he timed 4.44 seconds in the 40 and hit 35 inches. He ran the short shuttle in 4.17 seconds and the three-cone in 7.21 seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Henderson caught the ball well in position drills and was also asked to field punts at the end of the workout. The Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars are showing a lot of interest in him.

Underrated linebacker Bangally Kamara ran as fast as 4.62 seconds in the 40, completed 19 reps on the bench press, and hit 10-foot-1 in the broad jump. He tweaked his hamstring running the 40 and was unable to participate in position drills. Kamara is a smaller, one-gap linebacker who is expected to end up as a priority free agent. He’s drawing interest from the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, and Green Bay Packers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wyoming

Imago September 21, 2024:.Wyoming Cowboys tight end John Michael Gyllenborg 84 with yards after the catch during the first half of the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Wyoming University and the University of North Texas at DATCU Stadium in Denton, TX. /CSM Denton USA – ZUMAc04_ 20240921_zma_c04_394 Copyright: xRonxLanex

There were 18 teams on hand for Wyoming’s pro day, including front office personnel from the San Francisco 49ers. This is important, as sources confirmed to me that the team was on hand to scout tight end John Michael Gyllenborg. This marks another pro day where the franchise showed up, or at least showed interest in a move tight end prospect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other tight end-needy teams on hand included the New Orleans Saints, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, and Washington Commanders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gyllenborg completed just about everything at the combine, timing 4.6 seconds in the 40 and hitting 35.5 inches in the vertical jump. Scouts did not provide his marks from Wednesday, but I was told he looked exceptional catching the football.

Offensive guard Caden Barnett, who looked terrific during Shrine Bowl practice, stood out during pro day. He timed as fast as 5.03 seconds with a 10-yard split of 1.73 seconds after tipping the scales at 316 pounds. Barnett hit 31 inches in the vertical jump, 8-foot-9 in the broad, and clocked a very quick 4.63 seconds in the short shuttle.

Barnett, who met with the Saints on Tuesday, looked terrific in position drills.

ADVERTISEMENT

USC

Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 27: USC wide receiver Makai Lemon answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 27, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 27 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602272450

The Trojans pro day does not take place until Thursday, March 11, yet there’s a buzz building over receiver Makai Lemon, who did not test at the combine. Even before pro day, Lemon has seven official-30 visits scheduled, including the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Washington Commanders, New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins, and Los Angeles Rams. In my most recent mock draft, I had the Rams selecting Lemon with the 13th overall pick.