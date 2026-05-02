2023 NFL Draft Class Fifth-Year Options: Bryce Young, CJ Stroud and Every 1st-Round Pick’s Future Contract Explained

The deadline for NFL teams to exercise the fifth-year option on first-round picks from the 2023 Draft is May 1.

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If teams decide to pick up the option, the player will be under contract through the 2027 season. If declined, 2026 will be the last season on the rookie contract. It’s a delicate process, but the 2023 class, headlined by Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, and Will Anderson Jr., it feels weird to say, has already been in the league for three seasons. It’s time for teams to determine their futures.

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Fifth-year option explained

The 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement allows teams to exercise a fifth-year option for players drafted in the first round as an addition to the standard four-year rookie contract. There are four tiers for the fifth-year salary: Basic, Playtime, One Pro Bowl, and Multiple Pro Bowls. Upon being exercised, the fifth-year option is fully guaranteed, and any base salary in the players’ fourth year that was not fully guaranteed will become so, according to OverTheCap.com

Imago ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 07: Seattle cornerback Devon Witherspoon 21 reacts during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Atlanta Falcons on December 7th, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 07 Seahawks at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251207034

Players like Seattle Seahawks Devon Witherspoon had their option exercised, and his basic salary was $12.6 million, but Witherspoon has made three Pro Bowls, so his fifth-year option salary goes up to $21.1 million.

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When can the player expect the second contract?

The team typically signs players to an extension sometime during the fourth season, so players like Witherspoon and Young could receive extensions this season. For Anderson Jr., his option was exercised, but the Houston Texans signed the All-Pro to a three-year, $150 million extension, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback.

Getting it done faster helps lower the immediate cap hit of the guaranteed fifth-year salary. For example, the Detroit Lions exercised Aidan Hutchinson’s fifth-year option on April 25 last year and signed him to a four-year, $180 million extension in Oct. of last season. Expect deals to get done throughout the season and in the lead-up.

Imago December 21, 2025, Detroit, Michigan, USA: December 21 2025: Aidan Hutchinson 97 during the Detroit Lions vs Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field in Detroit MI. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Detroit USA – ZUMAa234 20251221_zsa_a234_126 Copyright: xAMGx

Looking at the players who have had their options exercised, we can assess the likelihood of them reaching their second contract with the team.

Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers

Young got his option exercised in Jan. of this year. He’ll earn just under $26 million, and it’ll be all guaranteed. Young has shown flaws with the Carolina Panthers, but has struggled at times. He was benched for a short period during the 2024 season in favor of veteran quarterback Andy Dalton.

He later got the starting job back and played well. Entering 2025, the Panthers added talent to the offense by drafting Tetairoa McMillan, and he had his best year in the league with 3,011 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. The team hopes Young can make another leap with added offensive line talent and new receivers John Metchie III and Chris Brazzell II.

CJ Stroud, QB, Houston Texans

Stroud took over the NFL in his rookie season, having over 4,000 yards and 23 touchdowns. He won the Offensive Rookie of the Year and has led the Texans to the playoffs in the three seasons he’s been there.

Imago September 29, 2024, Cypress, Texas, USA: Texans quarterback CJ STROUD 7 celebrates after throwing a touchdown during the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars game at NRG Stadium in Houston. Cypress USA – ZUMAg261 20240929_znp_g261_028 Copyright: xDomenicxGreyx

Storud has been chasing his rookie-year numbers and is coming off a four-interception game in the playoffs. It’ll be a major season for Stroud to see if he’ll get an extension during the season, or if the Texans will wait to see what he does and wait until 2027.

Devon Witherspoon, CB, Seattle Seahawks

We’ve already touched on Witherspoon above, but he’s almost certainly a lock to get his extension sometime throughout the season. He’s been everything the Seahawks could’ve hoped for.

Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Arizona Cardinals

Johnson will earn $19 million with his option as he qualifies for the playtime tier, boosting his salary by $1 million. He’s been the lone bright spot of the Arizona Cardinals’ offensive line. He should be a lock for getting an extension sometime this year.

Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Robinson is the 26th-highest-paid running back in terms of APY. That will most definitely change before the end of this season. He’s been everything the Atlanta Falcons could’ve hoped for when the team took him with the eighth pick in 2023.

Imago ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 04: Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson 7 runs the ball during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons on January 4th, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Saints at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104102

He’s coming off a year in which he had over 2,000 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns.

Jalen Carter, DT, Philadelphia Eagles

There were rumors that Carter was shopped by the Philadelphia Eagles, but his option was picked up. The team just signed Jordan Davis to an extension averaging $26 million a year, so it’s unclear if the team will want to pay two defensive tackles that kind of money.

Regardless, he’ll be with the team throughout the 2027 season, so we’ll have to see how it plays out. Would’ve been surprised if the team shops him next offseason if there’s no extension done.

Darnell Wright, OT, Chicago Bears

Wright fits perfectly with what head coach Ben Johnson wants to accomplish on the offensive end. He thrives in the run game and isn’t afraid to get aggressive. Wright is another lock on this list for getting his second contract sometime this season.

Peter Skoronksi, G, Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans need some help along the offensive line, but it’s not because of Skoronski. He’ll get his extension as well, as the team exercised his fifth-year option to get the process started. The team should focus on getting it done sooner rather than later while Cam Ward is on his rookie contract.

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

Lions general manager Brad Holmes shocked the NFL world when he took Gibbs with the 12th overall pick in the draft. Since then, he’s gotten the last laugh. Gibbs is coming off a season having over 1,800 yards from scrimmage with 18 total touchdowns on the season. He’s been the motor of the Lions’ offense and, like Robinson, a lock to get an extension this year.

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 14: Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs 0 runs the ball for a gain during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams on December 14, 2025 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 14 Lions at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251214299

Lukas Van Ness, Edge, Green Bay Packers

Van Ness was taken as more of a developmental edge, but has slowly found his footing in the league. I expect him to make another jump this year, but he probably won’t get an extension during this season.

Will McDonald IV, Edge, New York Jets

The New York Jets picked up McDonald’s option, and while he had a down year in 2025, it saves them money. He’s set to make $13.7 million with the options, which ranks 33rd among edge rushers. Like Van Ness, it gives the team an extra year to decide if McDonald’s will be a part of the long-term plan. Expect him not to get anything done during the 2026 season.

Christian Gonzalez, CB, New England Patriots

Gonzalez is another lock on this list despite facing injuries in his rookie season. He saved his best performance of the season for the Super Bowl and has been a true No. 1 corner for the New England Patriots.

Calijah Kancey, DT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers seem to have hit on Kancey; the problem is, he’s never on the field. He’s battled a calf injury and a torn pec. When he’s on the field, he thrives in the Todd Bowles defensive scheme; it’s just about availability with Kancey. If he can put together a healthy 2026, he should be in contention for an extension next offseason.

Quentin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Johnston had a rookie season that he’d like to forget. His career has been plagued with drops, but he’s slowly found his footing within the Los Angeles Chargers offense. He’s coming off his best season in the NFL and will need another productive season to get an extension. Expect the Charges to wait and see with Johnston.

Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Flowers seems to be a lock with the Baltimore Ravens with how he’s performed so far in his career. He’s coming off his best year with 1,211 yards and five touchdowns. The Ravens will likely want to get it done sooner rather than later, given how the wide receiver market has shifted in the NFL.

Imago January 4, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: January 4, 2026: Zay Flowers 4 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20260104_zsa_a234_375 Copyright: xAMGx

Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings picked up the option, but I’d be surprised if they signed him to a long-term deal during the 2026 season. He’s battled off-field issues, including a 2024 DUI and a 2025 team suspension. He’s been great on the field; his character issues are the reason an extension won’t get done this year.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills

Kincaid has been battling injuries over the past two seasons, but has been a main target of Josh Allen when he’s on the field. The Buffalo Bills will likely wait to see if he can stay healthy before committing long-term.

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – JANUARY 11: Dalton Kincaid 86 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the AFC Wildcard Playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills on January 11, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 11 AFC Wildcard Bills at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111542643

Anton Harrison, OT, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars will likely look to get a deal done with Harrison this season. He’s solidified himself as the team’s starting right tackle and has lived up to where he was selected.

Nolan Smith Jr., Edge, Philadelphia Eagles

Smith has been in a crowded edge room in his time with the Eagles, but this next season, he’ll be a main staple of the Eagles’ pass rush. Based on his performance, the Eagles could look to get him a long-term extension next offseason.