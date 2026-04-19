“Two Birds With One Stone”: Steelers Legend Lays Out Draft Plan for Mike McCarthy Amid Rodgers Uncertainty

Mike McCarthy’s return to the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers is already proving to be challenging, as the franchise has a lot of positions to look at in the upcoming draft. However, a Steelers legend and former NFL cornerback, Joe Haden, has suggested something the franchise should look at to restore some stability.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I would love, first case scenario, offensive line, 1000%, because you can’t go wrong with that,” said Haden on the Deebo & Joe podcast. “Like Pouncey, DeCastro…. So, it might not be the prettiest when you get it, but if you get the good ones, you’re going to be set for a long time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Haden, who played for the team from 2017 to 2021, drew reference to how the Steelers once drafted Maurkice Pouncey and David DeCastro. Pouncey, a 2010 first-round pick, was 20 when drafted. Meanwhile, DeCastro, a 2012 first-round pick, was 22 when drafted in April 2012.

Both remained as part of the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ offensive line for around a decade, ending in 2020. During their shared era, the Pittsburgh-based team won four divisional titles in 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2020. Citing that, Haden wants Mike McCarthy to implement a similar strategy, recruiting young talent for the long run, for the 2026 NFL Draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Haden then shared a technical reasoning behind picking the offensive line as a draft position for the Steelers.

“You can get maybe one that can move from guard to tackle. Having a swing guard,” Haden added. “Whatever hole you need, he can fill it. So, just front line, being able to protect the quarterback that we’re going to have and being able to run the ball. Like, if you get a dominant offensive lineman, you’re killing two birds with one stone.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2026 NFL Draft is a historic event for the Steelers, as the franchise is hosting the draft in Pittsburgh for the first time. Scheduled to take place from April 23-25, the Steelers will have a total of 12 picks. With five selections within the first 100, they can surely maximize and add a few good players with the best picks. But there’s one individual who could potentially alter their strategy.

Imago Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL, American Football Herren, USA Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025/2026 Season, 12.01.2026 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025/2026 Season, 12.01.2026 Pittsburgh *** Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025 2026 Season, 12 01 2026 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025 2026 Season, 12 01 2026 Pittsburgh Copyright: xEibner-Pressefoto/ScottxColemanx EP_SCN

Their QB, Aaron Rodgers, is someone whose future is still uncertain with less than a week before the draft. Although not retired, he has also not provided a green light about his status for the upcoming season. This eventually complicates the situation for Mike McCarthy and the team before the 2026 NFL Draft, as a clearer picture would help them to pick players accordingly.

ADVERTISEMENT

NFL insider raises doubts on Aaron Rodgers’ return

Rodgers played a key role in their NFC North Divisional title. As the quarterback, he achieved a passer rating of 94.8, threw for 3,322 yards, scored 24 touchdowns, and recorded only seven interceptions over 16 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

While there is still a player who can perform at the highest level, the constant uncertainty surrounding Rodgers has made it tough for the Steelers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have no anticipation that Aaron Rodgers is going to announce anything before the draft. I know that Art Rooney had indicated he hoped it would be around then,” said journalist Tom Pelissero on The Rich Eisen Show on Friday. “I’ve not been told that. I don’t think that’s really a deadline from the Steelers’ perspective… now it is Rodgers, I know he does unexpected things at times.”

The Steelers have Will Howard and Mason Rudolph as backup quarterback options. Rudolph, who is 30 years old, has played six seasons in the NFL, during which he has thrown for 4,925 yards and 30 touchdowns, despite starting only 19 games in his career. Meanwhile, Howard is a rookie from the 2025 draft and has yet to make a start in the league.

Despite Rodgers’ potential unavailability, owner Art Rooney has revealed that the team might look at other positions in the draft instead of a QB.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think I can tell you one thing, it’s probably not going to be a quarterback. But beyond that, it’s wide open. Of course, it depends on what happens in front of us. But, you know, I think it’ll be exciting to build.”

Surely, this hints at Howard or Rudolph taking charge for the upcoming season, if Rodgers does not return. But as the decision looms, it only builds intrigue for the upcoming NFL draft.