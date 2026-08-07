“Two Distant Celebrities”: Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Called Out for Allegedly Downplaying Their Role in Restaurant Lawsuit

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes have a lot of problems to resolve in the Kansas City offense, but things off the field are also getting a little tricky for the duo. The QB and TE from the Kansas City Chiefs are being sued over their joint venture 1587 Prime steakhouse for trademark infringement by another company 1587 Sneakers.

The Chiefs duo were actively promoting for the Steakhouse, which opened in September 2025. However, since the onset of the lawsuit Kelce and Mahomes’ claim that they are not official members of the company that runs the steakhouse. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, 1587 Sneakers disagrees with this claim made by the superstar duo.

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The restaurant’s own website gives a different picture. It calls 1587 Prime “A collaboration between NFL icons Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, in partnership with Noble 33.” Kelce and Mahomes also promoted the steakhouse during a full press tour in late 2025 before it opened.

They joined forces with Noble 33 to open the restaurant inside a two-storey, 10,000-square-foot space inside the iconic Loews Kansas City Hotel.

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“Travis and I have become frequent visitors of Noble 33 restaurants in other cities, so it only made sense to bring something special to our own community in Kansas City,” Mahomes said.

However, in new court documents that came out, Kelce and Mahomes are trying to act like they are only famous people helping promote the restaurant. The company described them as “two distant celebrities that are mere promotional ‘pretty faces’ of the alleged infringing enterprise with no New York ties.”

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1587 Sneakers says it already owns the 1587 trademark through its sneaker business. Kelce and Mahomes have asked the court to throw out the lawsuit because they say they do not control the restaurant and do not have connections to New York City, where the case was filed.

The legal fight started because 1587 Sneakers says the steakhouse’s use of the name “1587” could confuse customers. The company says it started using the 1587 name in April 2023. Kelce and Mahomes applied for a trademark for their restaurant later, in December 2023. The Kansas City steakhouse opened in September 2025, and its name comes from Mahomes’ No. 15 jersey number and Kelce’s No. 87.

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On top of it, 1587 Sneakers is also upset about the steakhouse selling items like merchandise with the 1587 logo. The company believes people could get confused and think the restaurant’s products are connected to its own brand, which could hurt its business.

Before taking the case to court, 1587 Sneakers said it sent a cease-and-desist letter to 1587 Steakhouse. This was a warning asking the restaurant to stop using the name and branding. However, both sides could not reach an agreement, which led to the lawsuit.

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The next part of the legal fight will decide if Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes can avoid being held personally responsible. While they continue fighting this legal battle, there is an update on another situation that affected the players almost two years ago.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes burglary case

The burglary incident involving Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes has taken a big step forward. U.S. prosecutors have asked Argentina to send two Chilean men, Ignacio Zúñiga Cartés and Bastián Jiménez Freraut, to the United States. They are accused of being part of a group that allegedly stole from famous athletes.

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Investigators believe this group targeted athletes when they were away playing games. The suspects are connected to break-ins at the homes of Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Bobby Portis. Police say the robberies happened between October and December 2024, when the athletes were not at home.

The extradition request is the biggest legal step U.S. prosecutors have taken in this case so far. The request was approved by U.S. officials, including Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Baeza and Judge Anthony E. Porcelli. The FBI says the two men are linked to a group that allegedly targeted rich and famous athletes.

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The case became more serious in May 2026 when Argentine police arrested Ignacio Zúñiga Cartés and Bastián Jiménez Freraut. Police caught them while investigating a burglary at former tennis player Juan Martín del Potro’s home. Authorities said thieves stole expensive items like a gold chain, wedding ring, watches, and tennis gear.