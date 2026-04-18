$200M Rich Music Executive Leverages Taylor Swift Catalog Fortune To Break Into NFL Agency

A multi-millionaire music executive who’s widely regarded for founding Big Machine Records and helping launch Taylor Swift’s early career is now making an unexpected move into the NFL world. With an estimated net worth of around $200 million, built in part through major catalog deals, including Swift’s. Well, his name has long been tied to the high-profile debate over ownership of her masters, a dispute that sparked global attention. Now, years later, he’s stepping into a new arena by teaming up with a top NFL agency, bringing his experience and history with Swift into the mix.

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“Longtime NFL agent Kelli Masters of KMM Sports is partnering with Scott Borchetta, founder of Big Machine Records and Big Machine Racing, and Erik Logan, CEO and Chief Advisor for Tony Robbins. Borchetta Entertainment Group will now be entering the football space.” Adam Schefter posted on X.

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Front Office Sports also reported that KMM Sports, the agency led by NFL agent Kelli Masters, is partnering with Scott Borchetta’s entertainment company. The deal also brings in Erik Logan, former CEO of the World Surf League.

This collaboration aims at merging sports representation with entertainment-based brand development, media strategy, and business management. This is the first time for Borchetta to enter NFL representation.

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He is stepping into the sporting world with a net worth of around $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The owner of Big Machine Records has brought forward numerous music talents, but perhaps the greatest is Taylor Swift. Her catalog made up a major part of the label’s value when Borchetta decided to sell it in 2019.

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Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings bought Big Machine Records for about $300 million, and nearly half of that value came from Swift’s music. Since Borchetta owned 90% of the label, he made a significant profit. He also received a 13% stake in Ithaca Holdings, which helped him earn even more from two major deals subsequently.

Swift’s catalog was acquired by Shamrock Holdings at an estimated value of $360 million in 2020. Afterward, Braun sold his company, Ithaca Holdings, to Hybe Corporation for $1 billion, thus adding to Borchetta’s fortune.

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Nonetheless, there was no ending for Swift. Eventually, she went against Big Machine and Scooter Braun on the grounds of ownership of her original recordings.

Taylor Swift’s fight over her Masters

In June 2019, a dispute broke out between Taylor Swift and her former record label, Big Machine Records, along with its founder, Scott Borchetta, and new owner, Scooter Braun, over who owned the masters of her first six studio albums. According to Swift, she tried to buy back her masters, but the Big Machine offered a complicated deal that would have taken away her rights to her music.

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Swift later re-recorded her albums under “Taylor’s Version.” Between 2021 and 2023, she released four of these re-recorded projects, which reduced the value of the original masters. By 2025, she had regained control of her music catalog after acquiring the masters from Shamrock Holdings.

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“All of the music I’ve ever made now belongs to me,” Swift said, announcing the news on her official website in 2025. “I’ve been bursting into tears of joy… ever since I found out this is really happening.”

While Swift moved forward with her music career, Borchetta invested his wealth into buying back Big Machine from Hybe. He also launched a new entertainment firm focused on artist management and expanded into motorsports. He now owns Big Machine Racing, a NASCAR Xfinity Series team that began competing in 2021.

His partnership with KMM marks his first move into football.

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KMM represents players like Cooper McDonald of the Kansas City Chiefs. Even though there is no link between Swift and KMM, she is engaged to a teammate of McDonald’s, Travis Kelce.

In the end, what started as a high-profile music industry dispute has now come full circle in an unexpected way.