2 Lions Coaches Get One Step Closer to Exit as Dan Campbell Faces Another Major Staff Overhaul

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has been attacking the offseason after finishing last in the NFC North. While they have navigated their offseason with some adjustments in the defensive department, their coaching team could also see some changes soon.

With the NFL’s 2026 accelerator program commencing today, the Detroit Lions’ David Shaw and Mike Kafka will also be a part of it. The accelerator program focuses on engineering opportunities for high-level coaches and executives who are within a year or two of potentially getting a promotion, for Shaw and Kafka, that could be a head coaching position.

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The Lions hired Mike Kafka a few months back as the pass game coordinator. Several franchises, like the Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and New York Giants, interviewed Kafka. Ultimately, it is Detroit where he went after serving as the interim head coach of the Giants. Initially, he was the Giants’ offensive coordinator. Following the firing of former head coach Brian Daboll, he became the interim HC. In the 7 games that he was in charge, the Giants went 2-5.

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Moreover, this won’t be Kafka’s first time at the accelerator program. He previously participated in the program two years ago. He mentioned that the event was full of information that would ultimately help him grow as a coach and reach his goals.

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Meanwhile, David Shaw was hired as the pass game coordinator of the Lions in 2025. But with Kafka’s hiring, he was promoted to the pass game specialist role. Shaw’s career started with the Eagles in 1997, where he was the offensive quality control coach. He also spent time in the coaching department of teams like the Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens before going to Stanford. Shaw was also able to gain some front office experience during his time with the Denver Broncos. His resume includes working for franchises like the Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens, and coaches like John Gruden and Jim Harbaugh.

While the program will set Kafka and Shaw on a path by helping them make connections with franchises, it is their performances as coaches that will ultimately decide their capabilities. They are among the 16 coaches and 18 front office members who are going to participate in the event.

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If the Lions perform well, maybe both coaches could leave in the upcoming offseason or in 2028. On top of that, a few assistants may also leave, as they did last time. It would leave Campbell having to cope with another coaching staff overhaul. Similar to them, the Kansas City Chiefs‘ DC Eric Bieniemy and the Los Angeles Chargers‘ OC Mike McDaniel are also joining the program.

If the latter were to leave in 2028, the Chargers would receive a compensatory draft pick in return. Unfortunately, for Kafka and Shaw, the Lions would not receive any picks if they were to leave for head coaching jobs. Regardless, a lot rides on the upcoming season’s performance for the Detroit Lions. The best scenario for them seems to be winning the Super Bowl and then preparing for a staff overhaul, just like last year.

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Dan Campbell already underwent a coaching staff overhaul last season

Campbell has been the head coach of the Lions since 2021, but the highest he has reached was the NFC Championship Game in 2023. He also helped the team finish 1st in the NFC North in 2024, but the team lost out in the divisional playoffs to the Washington Commanders. After failing to make it to the playoffs in 2025, he wants his team to be consistent and is aiming for the highest prize.

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Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine Feb 25, 2025 Indianapolis, IN, USA Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Indianapolis Scouting Combine Indiana United States, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250225_jhp_al2_0352

In 2025, the team went through a major coaching overhaul as they lost both Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson. The two served as the defensive and offensive coordinators of the team in their dominant 2024 season. Both of them joined the NFL’s accelerator program and were hired by the New York Jets and the Chicago Bears, respectively, for their vacant HC position. Because of that, several assistants also left, leaving Campbell short-handed last season.

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“I think it speaks for itself,” said Dan Campbell at the NFC Coaches’ Breakfast about Glenn’s ability to teach and develop. “Go pull up anything AG’s done here and just watch it. It’s all over the internet. He’s an unbelievable teacher, he’s a motivator, he’s all about the details, and he’s about accountability.”

Both Campbell and Glenn were coaches on Sean Payton’s New Orleans Saints staff. They worked their way up, and now both of them are head coaches. The franchise went and brought new minds to help the Lions, but it looks like even they are on the path to an HC job. While they still have to prove themselves in their current role, the franchise will have to actively look at names to help Campbell if either of the two leaves the team, as that could once more prove to be a roadblock to their progress.