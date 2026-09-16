2 Players Cut, While Other NFL Teams Make Additions in Major Week 1 Shakeup

Right after Monday Night Football, DraftKings shared its updated NFC Playoff Percentage for Week 1. However, it is still too early to put much weight on such percentages. At the same time, it is tough to ignore statistical analysis like this.

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According to the list, the San Francisco 49ers are at the top with a 93.6% playoff probability, while the Arizona Cardinals sit at the bottom at 11.2%. Fourteen teams fall between the two. Beyond these 16 teams, several others are still in contention, but the numbers suggest their statistical or mathematical chances of making the NFL playoffs are quite low, based on their current records, remaining schedules, and computer simulations.

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So, in such a situation, what is the one thing that applies to every team?

Perhaps by making changes to the roster. And that is exactly what is happening around the NFL after Week 1. Here are some of the latest updates from those shakeups.

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One wide receiver and one kicker lose their spots

How brutal can the NFL world be? Jimmy Horn Jr. is one example. Before Monday, Horn, the Carolina Panthers’ sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, served as the team’s primary kickoff and punt returner. But on Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted on X that the Panthers had waived the wide receiver.

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Why? Another NFL insider, Ari Meirov, tried to find the reason.

In his X post, Meirov shared a clip from the Chicago Bears-Carolina Panthers Week 1 game. The footage shows Horn muffing a second-quarter punt, which eventually led to a field goal for the Bears. Chicago ultimately won the game 59-37.

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In his post, Meirov wrote, “This was Jimmy Horn Jr.’s muffed punt on what #Bears HC Ben Johnson called a “banana ball” from P Tory Taylor. Punt starts toward the sideline before curving back to the middle, with side spin that makes it difficult to track/catch. Horn was cut today.”

So, could that have been the reason for Horn’s removal?

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ESPN’s Mike Kaye reported that Tyrel Dodson was promoted from the practice squad after Horn’s departure. The report also stated that another team had tried to sign the linebacker, leading to his move from the practice squad.

On Tuesday, Ari Meirov also reported that the Baltimore Ravens had released Jake Moody from the practice squad. The move came just two days after another Ravens kicker, Tyler Loop, delivered a strong performance against the Indianapolis Colts, making two long field goals, including a career-long 57-yarder. The Ravens won the game 41-23.

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So, was Moody, the former third-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers, released because of Loop’s impressive performance?

Imago San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay, Florida, USA Tampa Bay, Florida, USA, November 10, 2024, San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody 4 at Raymond James Stadium. Copyright: xMartyxJean-Louisx

It could be. Loop’s uneven preseason led to Moody signing with the practice squad on August 31. Now, Loop appears to be finding his old form again, and Ravens coach Jesse Minter has expressed confidence in the kicker. Following Moody’s departure, Baltimore signed WR Gage Larvadain to the practice squad.

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Now, it is time to look at the fresh additions.

One WR and one LB find their places on the practice squads

On Tuesday, Jordan Schultz reported that the Los Angeles Chargers were working to sign Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Three hours later, the NFL insider reported that the WR had agreed to the Chargers’ deal.

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So, why was there so much effort to bring in MVS? The answer is simple: experience.

This offseason, MVS was with the Dallas Cowboys before being released in August. He previously played with Aaron Rodgers for the Green Bay Packers from 2018 to 2021 and was drafted by Green Bay under current Steelers coach Mike McCarthy.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2023: Lions vs Packers JAN 08 January 8, 2023: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers 12 waits on the sideline to enter the game during a football game against the Detroit Lions in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Kirsten Schmitt/Cal Media Green Bay Wisconsin United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20230108_zaf_c04_237.jpg KirstenxSchmittx csmphotothree031083

Valdes-Scantling played in five games for the Steelers last season, catching 10 passes for 80 yards and one touchdown. Rodgers also had plenty of praise for the WR.

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“I love MVS. I’ve always enjoyed playing with him,” Rodgers said last October before Valdes-Scantling signed with the Steelers. “He’s one of my favorite teammates of all-time. He is a really special guy, and I think MVS can still really play.”

Reports claimed that MVS wanted to reunite with Rodgers. Instead, he is now with the Chargers and could have a major responsibility if Ladd McConkey, Derius Davis, and KeAndre Lambert-Smith are unavailable Sunday.

Another addition followed a similar script.

In the early hours of Tuesday, Mike Garafolo posted on X that the Houston Texans had hosted LB Kenneth Murray. Three hours later, Aaron Wilson reported that Murray had signed with the practice squad. His MRI reportedly went well.

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The move came after Texans LB Henry To’oTo’o landed on IR following the team’s season opener against the Buffalo Bills. The Texans lost that game.

According to his career records, Murray, a 2020 first-round pick by the Chargers, has started 83 games across more than six seasons with three teams: the Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, and Los Angeles Chargers.

Now, the teams will hope to settle into their changed rosters. Will these moves bring positive results? Follow this space for further updates.