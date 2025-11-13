2 Starters Out for Jets as Drake Maye Misses Key Patriots Receiver to Injury Before Week 11 Clash

For the New England Patriots and New York Jets, the path to their Week 11 showdown is paved with blue medical tents. Sitting atop the AFC East with an 8-2 record, they enter Week 11 knowing margin for error is razor-thin. As they prepare to host the New York Jets, quarterback Drake Maye faces a stern test. Not just from a motivated Jets team fresh off a win, but also from the latest injury setback that has ruled out two of his key starters.

Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and running back Rhamondre Stevenson are both officially ruled out, removing two of Maye’s most reliable offensive weapons. Boutte’s absence cuts off a top-downfield target, while Stevenson’s injury eliminates a versatile rushing option and safety valve in the passing game. For Drake Maye, the Patriots’ Week 11 rivalry clash against the Jets now presents a steep challenge.

One of Maye’s trusted receiving options this year has been Kayshon Boutte. Boutte’s ability to stretch the field, evidenced by his 18.7 yards-per-catch average, created the space underneath that the offense will now sorely miss. His absence removes that vertical threat, forcing Drake Maye to rely on less-proven receivers. While Maye does rank third this season with 2,555 passing yards to his name, he alone cannot take care of things. To add to the problem, their other starter, Stevenson, will be out for a third consecutive game.

Rhamondre Stevenson last played for the Patriots against the Bears. He remains a dual-threat back, combining rushing and receiving contributions. This season, he has had 279 rushing yards on 83 carries and three touchdowns. His most notable outing came in Week 7 at the Titans, where he rushed for 88 yards on 18 carries. While his efficiency has dipped by about 1.5 yards per carry compared to past seasons, his versatility still exceeds that of any backup.

The Week 11 clash will still carry plenty of intrigue. New England sits atop the AFC East, riding a seven-game winning streak, but rivalries like this rarely follow the script. The Jets arrive at Gillette Stadium with questions surrounding their lineup as well, missing 2 starters themselves.

The Jets also lose key players ahead of Patriots clash

Sometimes a rivalry arrives with the roar of a marquee matchup, and other times it sneaks up, carrying more storylines off the field than on. New York has clawed its way to two wins after starting 0‑7 this season. Morale has also been affected after trading away stars like Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, and redefining expectations almost overnight. But heading to Foxborough, the Jets face a fresh problem. Two key starters won’t be on the field.

Garrett Wilson, the team’s most dynamic offensive weapon, continues to battle a knee injury, while cornerback Azareye’h Thomas remains sidelined with a concussion. Wilson has been the primary target for Justin Fields, capable of explosive plays that can flip a game in a single snap. In fact, he has already racked up 36 catches for 395 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Thomas, meanwhile, has been becoming a reliable presence alongside Jarvis Brownlee in the secondary. So far, he has logged only seven solo tackles and four passes defended, but he was growing into a trusted starter. This absence leaves New York thinner on both sides of the ball. That reshuffle places a heavier burden on those next in line. Tight end Mason Taylor has seen flashes of potential in recent weeks, with 30 receptions and a touchdown, but against the Patriots, he would have to be more than a backup option.

The Jets have shown glimpses of resilience with their last two wins to break their losing streak, but they’ll have their work cut out for them to make it three. The absence of Wilson and Thomas magnifies the challenge. Thursday night will reveal not just who can rise to the occasion, but whether the Jets’ current streak and confidence can withstand a Patriots team still hitting its stride.