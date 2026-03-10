2026 NFL Draft Big Board: 5 Biggest Risers on Tony Pauline’s Post-Combine Update

The Essentially Sports Big Board has been updated post-combine. There have been a few movers and a couple of sliders since the prior update, which came just after the Senior Bowl. Plus, the newest version of the big board includes 116 scouting reports on prospects from the Big Ten, which will impact early draft selections.

So let’s break down the changes after the most recent update.

Here’s a breakdown on the overall numbers:

525 players are graded

266 players have a draftable grade

90 players have a Day 1 or Day 2 grade

11 players are graded as true first-round prospects.

The lack of quality at the top of this draft is illustrated by just 11 players receiving first-round grades. Compared with one year ago, 20 players received a first-round grade, while 28 had that ranking bestowed on them prior to the 2024 draft.

This is nothing new as I, as well as others, have said for months that 2026 looks to be one of the weakest drafts in recent history, on paper at least.

As is the case every year, there were players who took a big step up the big board while others have fallen back. This is by no means solely due to combine results, rather film work and conversations with scouts. The combine is important, yet it’s just a piece of the puzzle.

So who were the biggest risers? Here are a half-dozen names.

Kenyon Sadiq/TE/Oregon

Big Board Jump Since Last Update: 11 spots, from No. 21 to No. 10

The knee-jerk reaction is the claim that Sadiq’s jump up the draft board was due to his combine workout, and that’s partially true. But when a tight end tips the scales at 241 pounds then times the 40 in 4.39 seconds, faster than most of the receivers and cornerbacks, and hits 43.5 inches in the vertical jump, their draft stock will rise. Yet its more than that for Sadiq, who was always known as a top athlete.

He showed continual improvement on the football field in 2025, and during the last two months of the season, Sadiq was a dominant, game-breaking tight end. His upside is enormous, based on his combine testing, yet more than that, Sadiq is developing into an outstanding football player.

Imago August 30, 2025: Colton Hood 8 of the Tennessee Volunteers returns a fumble for.a touchdown during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the University of Tennessee Volunteers and the Syracuse University Orange at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA /CSM Atlanta United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250830_zma_c04_019 Copyright: xTimxGangloffx

Colton Hood/CB/Tennessee

Big Board Jump Since Last Update: 8 spots, from No. 29 to No. 21

Hood, an underclassman, measured a solid six feet, 193 pounds, which is outstanding for a cornerback. He then timed 4.44 seconds in the 40 and touched 40.5 inches in the vertical jump during the combine.

More than solid testing numbers, he looked terrific in position drills, which matched the tape. Hood, who took over as CB1 at Tennessee after Jermod McCoy was sidelined all year with a knee injury, did a terrific job last season making plays with his back to the ball, which is an often-difficult and overlooked skill on the college level.

His hip quickness and flexibility during the combine makes me believe Hood can develop into a No. 1 cornerback on Sundays.

Imago January 9, 2026: Oregon s Dillon Thieneman in action during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl – a College Football Playoff CFP Semifinal – featuring the 5 Oregon Ducks and the 1 Indiana Hoosiers, played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Indiana rolls over Oregon, 56-22. /CSM Atlanta United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260109_faf_c04_163 Copyright: xCecilxCopelandx

Dillon Thieneman/S/Oregon

Big Board Jump Since Last Update: 28 spots, from No. 63 to No. 35

Another Oregon player makes the list as a riser up the big board. Thieneman timed 4.35 seconds in the 40 and hit 41 inches in the vertical jump. I was concerned about Thieneman’s lateral movement skills, and he dispelled that by moving as fast across the field as he did down the turf of Lucas Oil Stadium. I now move towards the draft believing Thieneman can be used as a traditional free safety rather than just a downhill zone defender.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren/S/Toledo

Big Board Jump Since Last Update: 25 spots, from No. 83 to No. 58

I never bought into McNeil-Warren being a first-round prospect and still don’t believe it will happen, yet he exceeded all my expectations at the combine. His 40 time of 4.52 seconds was almost one-tenth faster than most, including those from the Toledo program, thought he was capable of.

I was super impressed with his position drills during the combine, and McNeil-Warren quickly moved in reverse and easily flipped his hips in transition drills.

Blake Miller/T/Clemson

Big Board Jump Since Last Update: 25 spots, from No. 85 to No. 60

Miller is another being mocked as a first-round prospect by several people, except me. He’s been on my radar the past three seasons, and while Miller was solid in 2025, he did not look like a first-round pick nor did he show great improvement in his game.

Athleticism was my concern, but Miller proved me wrong, timing 5.04 seconds in the 40 and touching 32 inches in the vertical jump, terrific numbers for a 317-pound blocker.

Treydan Stukes/DB/Arizona

Big Board Jump Since Last Update: 33 spots, from No. 115 to No. 82

Stukes was one of the darlings of the combine for NFL teams. Measuring 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, he timed 4.33 seconds with a 10-yard split of 1.50 seconds, second only to Lorenzo Styles in the secondary group.

He comes off a season where he recorded a career-best four interceptions and 10 PBUs, and teams believe he’s an interchangeable defensive back who can play either safety or cornerback on Sundays.