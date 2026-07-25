2x Chiefs Super Bowl Champion Signs With Bitter AFC Rival Before Training Camp

Leaving a dynasty with two Super Bowl rings doesn’t necessarily guarantee an easy path or a permanent roster spot. A former Kansas City Chiefs standout has finally found his next home. This one is not something Chiefs Kingdom would appreciate.

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NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported on X that the former Chiefs cornerback Nazeeh Johnson has signed with the Tennessee Titans. He will now suit up for a team with whom the Chiefs’ rivalry goes back decades.

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During the offseason, he’d also visited the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants before ultimately deciding that his best fit was in the AFC South.

Johnson can prove to be a valued player in the depth. So far in his career, he has racked up a total of 66 tackles and one sack. He’s also dabbled in special teams, having logged 286 special teams snaps in 2024 along with 494 on defense. Johnson was graded an 85.6 on special teams by PFF in 2022. He was part of the two Super Bowl winning Kansas City teams of 2022 and 2023.

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However, his injuries often stopped him from progressing.

An ACL tear in the 2023 training camp pushed him out for the entire season. Later in 2025, a shoulder injury in the preseason sidelined him for pretty much the whole season; the Chiefs activated him for two games on special teams. Because of these setbacks, he never fully established himself as an every-down defensive staple, despite showing massive flashes of potential.

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Johnson also has an overlap with the Titans in General Manager Mike Borgonzi, who previously worked with the Chiefs. However, this is going to be a crucial time for the cornerback, as he looks for redemption.

The Titans cornerback room is crowded. Nazeeh Johnson will have to fight Alontae Taylor, who was added this year, but comes to Tennessee having played for the whole season. Cor’dale Flott, also a new signee, played 14 games. Johnson will have to manage coming back up to speed and competing with these two for time simultaneously.

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Nazeeh Johnson was confident about his stance with the Kansas City Chiefs until early 2026

“I think [the Chiefs] are going to bring me back,” Johnson stated in a phone interview with The Winchester Star back in February 2026. “I can test the market and see how much I’m valued, but the Chiefs know what I can do. We can’t have communication right now because of the [free agency rules], but I have a good understanding with them. They know my talent level.”

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Johnson was also eager to see how other franchises felt about his versatility. He wanted to see if the other teams viewed him as a safety, a cornerback, or a nickelback. Nevertheless, he remained confident in his baseline floor. However, the Chiefs never brought him back on the 53-man team.

According to KSHB 41’s Nick Jacob, Nazeeh Johnson “burned” hi chances in that preseason game, where he reportedly struggled to get to the football, recorded a penalty, and allowed a touchdown. But Johnson was still hoping for a chance.

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“I’m a good asset to any program,” Johnson previously said. “Especially to the Chiefs. I just went out there and proved it. With the new kickoff rule, you can make a good living being a special teams player. It’s like another form of defense or another offensive player. It gives people that are on the bubble or may not be a starter in the coaches’ eyes a chance to get that NFL paycheck.”

Johnson’s move to Tennessee offers a fresh start. He already has championship experience and is backed by the team’s GM. It’s simply another chance for Johnson to prove that he belongs on the field.