2-Time Divorcee Charissa Thompson Confesses Drastic Steps In Last Marriage Before ‘Walking Away’

“I married the wrong people, plural.” Charissa Thompson doesn’t sugarcoat her past, especially when it comes to love, marriage, and the lessons that follow. The FOX Sports host has always been refreshingly direct and says what many only think. On a recent podcast, she removed the curtain on how her experiences reshaped her life goals by ditching fairytale ideals for a reality that works for her. And while some stories tiptoe around the truth, Charissa’s dives straight in, making this one worth hearing in full.

For years, Thompson pictured the classic happy ending: children and a decades-long marriage like her parents. But life had other plans. “I always thought I’d have three boys and a girl and a 45-year marriage like my parents, but none of that happened,” she shared on Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce. Now, instead of chasing a perfect picture, she decided to choose what fits. “I can get divorced, but I can’t walk away from a child,” she explained, calling her decision to remain child-free the most rational one she’s made, and the other might be the divorce.

Speaking about her second marriage, Thompson recalled on her podcast Calm down with Erin and Charissa, “I got my second divorce at what was I? Was I 40? It’s been three years, so it’s like I was scared to death to have to, you know, fail again.” That fear, she admitted, couldn’t keep her in a relationship that no longer brought her happiness. She believes in giving every marriage its fair chance. “You owe it to that other person to exhaust the options,”—but draws the line when all efforts are spent. As she put it, “If you’ve kind of exhausted all things to fix it, then you have every right to live your own life and walk away.”

Now at 42, Thompson has shifted her focus to protecting her peace. “I don’t want to attach myself to something that I can’t detach from,” she told Kelce. Years of therapy and self-reflection have taught her to set boundaries and recognize what truly serves her life. It’s not about avoiding love; it’s about avoiding situations that compromise her well-being. That clarity, she says, has been one of the biggest takeaways from her past, and it’s shaped every personal choice she’s made since.

But of course, not all personal choices have been deep, soul-searching moments. In one lighthearted story, Thompson recalled bringing her boyfriend Steve to a therapy session meant to unpack how the past shaped the present. Instead, Steve’s charm quickly turned it into a comedy hour, asking where to sit, cracking jokes, and winning over the therapist. By the end, even the professional was on his side. Thompson’s takeaway? No more couples therapy. Lesson learned. That same humor shapes her dating advice, too.

Charissa Thompson’s rules for love, self-care, and balance

Charissa Thompson’s dating advice comes with the precision of a coach calling plays. On Calm Down with Erin & Charissa, she lays down the rules, which include no passive texting, no endless “pen-pal” chats, and always having a plan. “You’re the guy, you make the plan,” she said, making it clear that interest should never feel like a puzzle. If the text thread is “too blue,” she warns, it’s time to “ease off the gas pedal.”

Her dating principles aren’t theory; her own experiences have shaped them. She knows how to turn setbacks into motivation. “A breakup is like a turnover… take the ball back,” she said. Whether it’s a long-distance date with her boyfriend or hitting the gym, self-care sits at the center of her approach. “I feel like a better partner when I sweat,” she shared. Even her co-host Erin has teased that Charissa has swapped friend time for barn life, but for her, the balance works.

That balance is rooted in Ruby Ranch, her 75-acre Central California escape. “I watched Yellowstone, fell in love with a ranch renovation idea, and did it… I’m that chick,” she laughed. Beyond being her sanctuary, the ranch funds animal rescues through its merchandise sales. And just like the barn, workouts are her other non-negotiable. “When I sweat… it gives me a clear head,” she explained. For Thompson, these rituals aren’t luxuries; they’re how she keeps her mind steady and her relationships healthy.