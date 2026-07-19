2x Chiefs Super Bowl Champion Believes a Third Lombardi Trophy Is Within Reach After Returning to Kansas City

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is optimistic about his second stint with the Chiefs. After getting released by the Tennessee Titans, Sneed was signed on a one-year deal by the Chiefs, who drafted him in 2020. After already winning two Super Bowls with the team, Sneed is going all in for the third one.

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“Reclaim who I am. Not to prove anything but to show people I am who I was,” Sneed said on KTAL NBC 6 News. “Just instill in the younger guys, I think that’s my role now. Show them guys the way because I got two rings and I think we can go back and get another one.”

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Sneed is looking for redemption this year. After being limited to just 12 games over the last two years due to injuries, he is hoping to make a mark with the Chiefs this season. Health remains a concern for the cornerback, since he also dealt with injuries during his time with the Chiefs.

However, Sneed has recorded some memorable moments. He was known to go after the top receivers in opposing offenses, and during the 2023 AFC Championship, Sneed forced a crucial fumble to help the Chiefs advance to the Super Bowl.

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“He was our lockdown guy,” head coach Andy Reid said in 2024. “Every best receiver, he had the best receiver.”

L’Jarius Sneed is returning to a Chiefs defense that now has several new defensive backs, including Kaiir Elam, Kader Kohou, and rookies Mansoor Delane and Jadon Canady. Sneed is familiar with the Spagnuolo defense, which somehow failed to cause enough turnovers in 2025. He brings some much-needed veteran talent to the defensive back room, in the absence of Trent McDuffie, Bryan Cook, and Jaylen Watson.

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Reid, however, is very confident about Sneed’s return.

“I’m a big L’Jarius fan,” he said in June. “I think he’s in a good place there. You know, he’s a good person and good player. The guys – it was kind of neat to see the guys welcome him back in that know him. There’s so much change that goes on in this league, but you can really tell the guys that played with him were just very excited to have him back in the building here.”

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L’Jarius Sneed can help mentor the defensive rookies for the Chiefs

As one of the most experienced players in the Chiefs’ secondary, L’Jarius Sneed should be able to help rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane adapt to the NFL. Kansas City has high hopes for the Delane, for whom they traded up in the 2026 draft.

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Year 2 defensive back Nohl Williams was optimistic about Sneed’s addition to the Chiefs’ roster.

“He’s a good cornerback addition to our defense. Our DB room,” he said in June. “He knows what it looks like. He knows how to be a championship DB on a championship team.”

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So far in his career, Sneed has registered 350 combined tackles, 10 interceptions, and played in 66 regular-season games. In 2023, he allowed zero touchdowns on 320 snaps and helped the Chiefs win their second consecutive Super Bowl.

There might still be some fire left in the cornerback.