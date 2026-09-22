2x Super Bowl-Winning Chiefs QB Joins CFL Team After Failing to Secure Another NFL Shot

Waived by the Kansas City Chiefs on the NFL’s August 30 deadline, former backup quarterback Chris Oladokun, who has two Super Bowl rings from the team’s 2023 and 2024 triumphs, will make his way north of the border to contribute to the Canadian Football League.

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“New beginnings!” were the two words written by quarterback Oladokun on his Instagram stories after the B.C. Lions signed him and his brother, Jordan Oladokun, to the practice roster.

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Oladokun was waived/injured by the Chiefs due to an undisclosed injury that made him miss the final preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. After clearing waivers, he returned to the Chiefs’ injured reserve and was ultimately waived after finalizing an injury settlement.

He found no takers in the NFL after that, leading to this alternative in the CFL.

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Oladokun was picked in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers and soon released, with the Chiefs signing him to the practice squad.

While Oladokun didn’t have a role on the team for the first two seasons of his career, season three was when his role widened. He was in contention for the third QB role alongside Ian Book. This was the year when Oladokun also popped up for more regular interviews and served as the veteran QB in rookie minicamp.

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“I take it as another opportunity to get better… It’s something that I want to do,” Oladokun said. “Especially in my role as a third guy, the reps are slim, so to come out here – no matter who is out here – is just another opportunity. It’s good for me not only to be able to run the offense and be able to spearhead everything, but also to be a teacher…[It’s my] third year in the system, and so now it’s just about going out there and producing when I get my opportunities.”

Though this year was still not as active on the field for Oladokun, with the Chiefs making moves at quarterback after signing Carson Wentz, he got his first game in the Chiefs jersey in a 38-0 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 18. He could only manage a five-yard run against a sack and a fumble.

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2025 was another step up. He appeared in three games after Patrick Mahomes suffered a season-ending ACL/LCL injury. But it wasn’t going to be enough for Oladokun to hop onto the field, as backup Gardner Minshew was also on the line for a start. But Minshew suffered a knee injury and was replaced by Oladokun against the Tennessee Titans.

Oladokun completed 11-of-16 passes for 111 yards, finally getting his chance to shine properly.

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He then started the game against the Broncos on Christmas Day and shared snaps with Shane Buechele in the finale week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Amid his constant fight to be the backup quarterback, superstar Mahomes was always supportive, pushing him to be the man for the job, especially last year.

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Chris Oladokun and Patrick Mahomes’s Wholesome Relationship At the Chiefs

Chris Oladokun was often seen sharing great camaraderie with Patrick Mahomes during their practice sessions, and reports suggested Oladokun also served as an “on-field scout” for Mahomes, who asked him about his new teammates during the rookie minicamps. This bond also showed up in the final games last season, when Mahomes messaged Oladokun ahead of games.

“Dude, I checked my phone; he [Mahomes] was the first dude that texted me,” Oladokun said after the December 2025 Titans game. “He’s the first dude to help someone out and lend a helping hand. In past preseasons and stuff like that, he’s always in the QB’s ear, whether it’s me or Gardner [Minshew]. Everyone misses his presence.”

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Oladokun was supposed to play an important game last year, against the Broncos on Christmas Day, and Mahomes was quick to write encouraging words to him then as well, reportedly telling him to “go be yourself” before the game. While the Chiefs ended up losing, this game marked Oladokun’s first and only touchdown in the NFL.

Now moving to the CFL, Oladokun has the chance to rise to be the backup QB behind the CFL’s most outstanding player last season, Nathan Rourke.