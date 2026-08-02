2x Patriots Super Bowl Champion Accepts Jake Paul’s Million-Dollar Boxing Challenge to NFL Players

On Saturday, Jake Paul threw down a fresh challenge to every NFL player out there: beat him in the ring the way he thinks he could beat them at route-running, and take home $1 million as a prize. Paul might have found an opponent to spar against.

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Two-time Super Bowl winner Asante Samuel replied to Jake Paul’s challenge on X with a single word: “Bet.”

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This latest stunt didn’t come out of nowhere. Just last week, Paul had the internet talking after claiming he could make it onto an NFL roster without breaking much of a sweat.

“I think there’s a lot of super mediocrity in the NFL and a lot of not good athletes,” Paul told Front Office Sports. “A lot of people dropping passes on a consistent basis. I have better hands, faster, stronger, and I work harder than them. Really, all it’s going to take is me, after boxing, practicing some routes. I have a couple of teams and coaches who have already spoken with me and are interested in bringing me on. It’s going to be quite easy.”

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It’s a bold claim coming from someone who says he specifically wants to line up at slot receiver despite not having played organized football since his high school days at Westlake.

Apart from Samuel, others want to give this challenge a go. Former star wideout Chad Johnson looked game, and cornerback Tay Gowan replied to Paul’s post with “Let’s do it!”

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Paul has picked up wins over former MMA standouts Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva, along with a headline-grabbing victory over Mike Tyson back in November 2024. That said, his last outing didn’t go so smoothly, ending in a sixth-round knockout loss to Anthony Joshua.

Interestingly, Jake isn’t the only Paul brother stirring things up in NFL circles. His older brother Logan got there first.

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Back in March, during an episode of his “Impaulsive” podcast, Logan declared, “Not a single football player can beat me in a boxing match,” backing it up with his own $1 million offer.

That challenge didn’t go unanswered either, with Brock Hoffman, Dion Dawkins, and Le’Veon Bell all stepping up.

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Now it looks like NFL players are ready to line up against the younger Paul too.