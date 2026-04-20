Ty Simpson Confirms Rejecting ‘Life-Changing’ Money Offer That Nearly Derailed NFL Draft Plans

Over the last few years, the NFL draft has seen a major change regarding the ages of the different prospects. Most prospects used to be around 21-22 years old, with some being even younger. However, recently, the trend has shifted, and college football players are not willing to put their name in the draft until they are in their mid-twenties. It is because of the NIL contracts, and there is also no salary cap. According to Eric DeCosta, the rate of players above 24 and a half years was around 4%. But now it has increased to 18%. Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson could have also been a contributor to that 18%.

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Simpson is one of the top prospects in the 2026 draft and the second-best quarterback behind the Indiana Hoosiers’ Fernando Mendoza. As a result, there has been a lot of spotlight on him during the offseason. He has been a guest on several podcasts. Recently, he was the guest on the See Ball Get Ball podcast with David Pollack. There, he revealed the last contract that was offered to him at the college football level. It offered ‘life-changing money’ and made Simpson reconsider his future of playing in the NFL.

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The last offer was definitely the one I just had to sit down and consider because it would have been life-changing money,” said Ty Simpson on the See Ball Get Ball podcast. “It would have made me the highest-paid player in college. And it was something to where I was like, “All right. I can’t just ignore this. Like I have to sit down and think about it.” And that’s kind of how I am. I don’t want to do anything sporadic. I want to sit down and think it all out. And it really just came down to how I wanted to be remembered, and what do I want to do?”

During mid-January, Simpson was featured in an exclusive interview with On3’s Chris Low. There, he revealed that the Miami Hurricanes offered him a massive $6.5 million contract. There were $4 million offers from Ole Miss, Miami, and Tennessee on the table before the Hurricanes came with a better offer. It made the quarterback sit down and think, especially since the Crimson Tide weren’t paying that much money.

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Last season, the Crimson Tide spent only $15 million in NIL spending. It was much less compared to the other colleges, paying $20-$22 million. Teams like Texas A&M are at the top of the table with spending exceeding $40 million. Alabama has always believed in developing top prospects rather than buying them. One such example was wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, whom they got at No. 2 overall in 2024. Unfortunately, head coach Kalen DeBoer’s roster is not as stacked as former HC Nick Saban’s was. Moreover, they are more willing to sell top talents, especially since the other teams are able to offer high-paying contracts. Simpson was also about to walk that path, but Coach Saban’s words stopped him.

“I actually talked to Coach Saban about this, and the things he was talking about were: ‘Do you want to play football in college, or do you want to play football professionally?’ And he was like, ‘Take the money out of it, take the rounds out of it, what do you want to do next year?’” Simpson recalled. “And without a doubt and without hesitation, I said, ‘I want to play professional football.’ And he was like, ‘Well, there’s your answer.’

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Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 27: Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 27, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 27 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602270757

Pro Football Talk expects Simpson to be a late first-round pick. Experts predict his contract will reach $20 million over four years, averaging $5 million. However, it is less than the $6.5 million that the Hurricanes were ready to offer him. The scenario between the NFL and NCAA is changing. Players are expected to receive more money for one more year in the NCAA compared to their annual salary.

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It could affect the dynamics between the two leagues. In Simpson’s case, if he were to accept the offer, he would be 24 years old by the time of the 2027 draft. So, one more year in college takes away one year from his professional career. The college players need to make that decision themselves.

Based on Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta’s statement, combined with the NIL deals and no salary caps at the college level, the 18% may soon become more. It is over four times the increase from 4%. With inflation and college teams spending more, there is a possibility that franchises could draft only two-contract players instead of three-contract players. Quarterback Cam Ward is the same age as Simpson, yet he has already one year of experience in the NFL. While the recent situation and Simpson’s decision are making the headlines, it is still unclear where the Alabama quarterback would land.

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Which franchise will pick Ty Simpson in the draft?

The 2026 NFL Draft is a wide receiver-heavy draft. But the same thing cannot be said for quarterbacks. With Ty Simpson coming in at second amongst quarterbacks, there is a big market for him. Expected to be a late first-round pick, fans can see him getting picked between No. 21 (Pittsburgh Steelers) and No. 44 (New York Jets). So, he has a wide range from the top 25 to the top 50.

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His stats are exceptional and speak to why he is in so much demand. He recorded 3,567 passing yards and 28 touchdown passes with a 64.5% pass completion rate. He did all this while throwing only five interceptions. Having played under the legendary Nick Saban, he has developed into a fine talent. Simpson is a great passer with flawless footwork, too.

Unfortunately, there are a few drawbacks. He has played only 15 games in his college career, which spans over three seasons. Evaluators have described his frame as “slender” and “below-average” for the position, sometimes appearing small in the pocket. There is also the question of durability. During the 2025 season, he dealt with back, rib, and elbow injuries.

So, whether he is ready to take on the full workload of an NFL season is a massive question. Regardless, he has chosen to play in the NFL, rejecting a $6.5 million offer. Time will tell whether it was a good or bad decision on his part.