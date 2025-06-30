Tyler Shough Predicted to Have Roller-Coaster Season as Kellen Moore Wants Kenny Pickett Trade

It was on May 10 this year that the Saints received the shocking news. A surprise retirement of their lead QB, Derek Carr, left them without a QB1 for the new season. Carr, who was just in his second year at the Saints, had already passed for 6,023 yards and 40 touchdowns with an accuracy of around 68%. This was despite only playing 10 games in his second year due to recurring injuries.

He only played (almost) half the games due to injuries. And as a result, the team finished with 5-12. While there were other factors in their fall as well, we’ll keep that discussion for later. As for Carr, it was the shoulder injury he suffered in March that sealed his fate. Reports had then revealed that Carr would need to go for surgery. That would mean he’d have had to miss the entire season. After considering the options, he decided to retire. Because he didn’t want to “just take the Saints’ money.” This now means there is an empty starting quarterback slot.

The one that Tyler Shough can claim. But he’d have to be serious about it. Predicting Tyler’s rookie season, Conor Orr and Albert Breer put down their views in a new video by Sports Illustrated. Talking about how he would have to play too, Breer said, “Tyler Shough needs to look like the quarterback of the future, or he’s got to be a complete dumpster fire,” he said. And even Orr agreed with him, saying that “either you want the number one pick or you want the ninth pick.”

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New Orleans Saints Minicamp Jun 13, 2023 New Orleans, LA, USA New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr 4 talks to the media after practice during minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Metairie Ochsner Sports Performance Center LA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxLewx 20230613_jel_la1_185

While it’s a very strange thing to say to a rookie and put so much pressure on him, Breer’s reasoning makes his statement make sense. According to Breer, Shough needs to be the best or the worst for the sake of the team. The latter, so that they can target the growth accordingly. He feels that having yet another okay-ish and average player isn’t going to help anyone… And that leaves Tyler with only two options. Step up or step away. “He’s either got to be really good, like, ‘Oh man, we’ve got something here,’ or he can’t be in the middle. You know, he can’t be like, ‘All right, maybe he’s okay.’ Because I just think that doesn’t serve the team.”

With the Saints being in a transitional phase after the retirement of a legendary quarterback, there’s heavy pressure on the young and highly inexperienced quarterbacks. To solve that problem, the Saints are considering several experienced options. And one of the frontrunners is reportedly the Browns’ possible QB1 Kenny Pickett.

Saints eyeing Kenny Pickett as Kellen Moore wants a trade

The Cleveland Browns signed Kenny Pickett earlier this offseason to strengthen their offence. While he might not be their long-term solution, in the presence of Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, he will still be instrumental. However, dynamics change fast in football, and with Shedeur’s place in the roster in danger, Pickett has become more important than ever. Now, even though that means Kenny’s in Berea for now. It’s not lost how Kellen Moore has been eyeing him in a possible trade.

Browns radio analyst Nathan Zegura has called Kenny a good return in case of a trade. “He’s a former first-round pick. He is young and went 15-10 as a starter. It would be interesting, for example, if [called] down in New Orleans. Kellen Moore was just with him in Philly. [Moore] said that it’s not working out with Tyler Shough, maybe we need to bring him down here to be the starter and see what he has,” Zegura said. Pointing out the possibility of a reunion between Kenny and his former offensive coordinator at the Eagles, Moore.

While the trade that we’re talking about is highly unlikely to happen this year, it is still possible. But it will only be possible in a small situation where the Saints notice that their QBs aren’t performing at an acceptable level. As for Pickett, if he doesn’t get the starter role and enough play time, the trade might just happen this year. It depends on the situation in Cleveland. And then, in New Orleans, too. Both sides want to get out of the rut.