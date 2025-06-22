Tyreek Hill Accuses IShowSpeed of Ducking as Streamer Turns WR for Patrick Mahomes

Tyreek Hill was recently in the news after he ran a 10.15-second 100 M dash. Just another day in the fast lane for the NFL’s Cheetah. Still riding that high, Hill tossed a little shade at Noah Lyles with a “Noah Could Never” message that echoed across the internet. Because why not? But Lyles isn’t the only one on Hill’s radar. Enter: IShowSpeed.

When a clip surfaced of Speed racing Ashton Hall, it quickly started gaining traction on X. Naturally, it didn’t take long for Hill to chime in. The Dolphins’ wideout—never one to sit on the sidelines of a good speed debate—gave the 20-year-old streamer a nod, calling him the fastest among his kind. But then, in typical Tyreek fashion, he flipped the switch.

Hill kept it real about Ashton Hall, saying he could dust Speed “with a few adjustments.” According to Hill, all Ashton needs is to lean out a bit. And while Hill gave Speed his flowers, he didn’t hold back on the challenge. “Speed, you the man, but you still can’t beat me and stop ducking me, dawg,” Hill said. “I’m waiting on my turn. I live in Miami, just like you live in Miami. Let’s go. Let’s get this thing going.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

No word yet from Speed, and the fans are watching closely. Hill’s laid down the challenge, and while he crowned Speed as the fastest streamer, no one really thinks he stands a shot against the NFL vet. So, the question is—does Speed lace up and race, or is the Cheetah just too much for even the fastest streamer on the planet?

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyreek Hill (@cheetah) Expand Post

But let’s hit rewind. It started last year when during one of his interviews Speed had no hesitation in saying, “Tyreek Hill ducked me. He was genuinely scared.” Now, the streamer’s confidence is back on display—this time in Hill’s own Instagram story. In the clip, Speed boldly states, “Who’s the fastest here right now? Tyreek.” When asked if he’d race the NFL star, he didn’t flinch: “Of course.” Speed knows what he’s up against—Hill’s acceleration is no joke—but he’s still betting on himself. “Okay, so if we do a 60-metre race, it’s going to be a close one. Don’t get me wrong. He’s fast. But I am coming out on top, simple as that.”

Hill, 31, didn’t let the comments slide. He reposted the video with a caption that hit back: “Calling me out but ducking me here is crazy.” And while Hill’s 4.29-second 40-yard dash still towers over most, Speed isn’t exactly moving in slow motion. The streamer clocked a blistering 4.44 during the Detroit 2024 NFL Draft—in foam runners, no less. Even the NFL’s social team took notice. So, is this rivalry just smoke, or are we getting a legit race? For now, Speed’s sharpening his skills—most recently seen catching passes from none other than Patrick Mahomes. Keep your cleats close. This one’s heating up.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Patrick Mahomes takes Speed under his wings amidst Tyreek Hill callouts

There’s a collaboration making rounds on social media that no one saw coming, but everyone’s talking about. IShowSpeed found himself training alongside none other than Super Bowl MVP and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. No one saw it coming, but when Speed linked up with Pat for a surprise workout, the internet couldn’t get enough.

The unlikely duo lit up social media as clips began surfacing, Speed running routes, catching passes, and exchanging playful banter with the Chiefs’ star quarterback. It was chaos, comedy, and athleticism all rolled into one. MLFootball wasted no time jumping in, posting the video to their X account, and fans were instantly hooked.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The caption of the post read, “PATRICK MAHOMES THROWING DIMES TO ISHOWSPEED — Kansas City could add him as a potential new weapon.” But beneath all the laughs and light-hearted chaos, there was something real unfolding. Speed wasn’t just there to mess around—he was putting in genuine effort, grinding through the drills, and doing his best to match the tempo set by one of the NFL’s best.

You could see it in the way the young streamer sprinted through routes, focused on the catch, and kept pushing despite the occasional stumble. Of course, it’s unlikely the Chiefs are clearing a roster spot for an internet sensation anytime soon. But it’s noteworthy, for Speed to linkup with Tyreek’s former QB. Maybe, just maybe, ‘the’ race is around the corner.