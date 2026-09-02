Tyreek Hill Announces New Career Move Amid Concerns Over NFL Future

Setbacks don’t hold you back but push you to do much better. Tyreek Hill went through the worst phase of his football career, suffering from injury and entering free agency for the first time in his career. Now that his NFL future is up in the air, a new possible career opportunity just knocked his way.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Tyreek Hill has officially joined PAC Signature!” Pro Athlete Community said on their IG page. A five-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion, Tyreek has spent nearly a decade redefining what’s possible at wide receiver, racking up over 11,000 receiving yards and 80+ touchdowns across stops in Kansas City and Miami.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“As he works his way back from injury with his sights set on a 2026 return, he continues to bring the same relentless drive that’s made him one of the most electrifying players of his generation. We’re proud to have Tyreek as a PAC Signature member.”

Guess the Team NameDrop 500 / 500 pts Clue 1 of 5 Record book Lawrence Taylor recorded 142 career sacks, franchise record. Your answer Guess whenever you want — the fewer clues you open, the more points you keep. 500 points if you solve it now

Joining Pro Athlete Community could be an important step for Tyreek Hill as his NFL future remains up in the air. PAC helps current and former athletes build careers and opportunities beyond sports, and its Signature membership gives Hill the highest level of support from the company.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the 2026 season ready to roll, Tyreek Hill remains one of the more talented players still looking for a team. The Miami Dolphins released him in February this year, after Hill spent most of the season sidelined with an injured knee. It was a brutal injury (a knee dislocation, along with multiple torn ligaments) and difficult to come back from.

Tyreek Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, added more concern about his possible return. Two weeks ago on The Pat McAfee Show, Rosenhaus explained that Hill wants to “take his time” and choose “the right team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hill is now 11 months removed from the injury and is showing signs of progress. He has shared videos of his rehabilitation, including a July 22 video on YouTube where he was seen running and working out. Step by step, Hill is getting back on his feet, but there’s still no possible return timeline.

“I ain’t going to tell you what my timeline is, but the timeline is looking real good ​right now, ⁠man,” Hill said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At the end of the day, I feel like that decision is based upon how I feel and where my mindset is at the moment,” Hill said on The Set. “I’m happy with the career that I’ve had. I love playing football. I love it, but it takes a lot. It takes a lot on you mentally; it takes a lot on you physically.”

However, the uncertainty around his health might be pushing teams away from signing him on.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think some of these free agent wide receivers will be able to hand-pick their opportunities right before training camp,” Schefter said on the Pat McAfee Show in May. “Maybe a week or two into camp. Tyreek Hill is in an injury situation where he may not be ready till midway through the season.”

For now, no team has been strongly connected to Hill yet, but the Kansas City Chiefs could be an interesting fit because Hill spent his first six NFL seasons there from 2016 to 2021. He ranks fifth in Chiefs history with 6,630 receiving yards and fourth with 56 touchdowns. Plus, Hill has also earned three first-team All-Pro honors and helped Kansas City win Super Bowl 54.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is also the age factor. Hill is 32 years old; how he rebounds after an injury this bad remains a big question mark. He recorded 959 receiving yards in 2024, one of only three times he tallied less than 1,000 yards before his injury-shortened season.

Interestingly, the Chiefs have never hinted at a possible reunion with Tyreek Hill, despite the WR having done so much for them and there being a clear need for a veteran receiver. They were reported to have been interested in former San Francisco WR Jauan Jennings, who was picked up in free agency by the Minnesota Vikings.

How Tyreek Hill’s future unfolds from now on will be interesting to see.