Tyreek Hill Confirms Serious Health Update as 2 Franchises Want to Trade for Dolphins WR

2024 was the year of frustrations. While the sagas of players quitting on their teams are not new, there was certainly a spike last year. We saw the 49ers LB De’Vondre Campbell refusing to enter the week 15 game against LA Rams. Anthony Richardson chose to ‘rest’ himself in a losing position. But few expected such behavior from Super Bowl winner Tyreek Hill after the season-ender against the Jets. His words, “I am out,” still ring in the ears of Dolfans. The Miami Dolphins receiver was already frustrated with not going past the Wild Card round in 2022 and 2023. So, when he saw that they weren’t even going to qualify for the postseason in 2024, he couldn’t contain his emotions anymore.

However, he walked it back in the offseason. Even appeared to have turned a new leaf concerning his explosive revelations. Now, while talking to the reporters during the OTAs, he has turned heads by confirming a serious health update. The WR said, “Well, for one, I’m doing more, I’m going to church more and I’m doing more therapy more. So, I mean, I’ve been finding that, you know, more on my side lately.” So, it would appear that therapy has been doing good for the 31-year-old receiver’s mental health.

He has been dealing with a lot of personal issues in the offseason. Back in February, Tyreek Hill was involved in a legal dispute with a plus-size model from UK, Sophie Hall. She fueled tabloid headlines by claiming that they also got intimate when he tried to comfort her after the practice which left her injured.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

There was also a domestic violence episode with Keeta Vaccaro. In April, she called the police to their house, claiming he was being aggressive with her. To make matters worse for the Dolphins receiver, she reportedly filed for the divorce the very next day. While the matters are out of the headlines now, one can safely say he is or has been under extreme mental stress of late. So it’s encouraging to hear his revelation that he’s found a way to deal with his feelings through trust in the almighty and therapy.

However, there are other rumors, to do with the fact that he may not be in Miami come the start of the season after all. Although he claimed that they were on the same page, analysts are coming up with possible trade destinations.

Two teams ready to welcome Tyreek Hill

The biggest roadblock in the WR’s trade is the $25.8 million compensation package in 2025. Phins GM Chris Grier even claimed back during the post-Jets game exit fiasco that the receiver never asked for a trade. But suddenly, the departure gates have opened.

According to Pro Football Talk‘s Mike Florio, two teams are frontrunners. The Texans and the Bears! Last season, the Texans qualified for the playoffs and even won the wild card game. But they lost the divisional game against the Chiefs. So, they’re looking at former Kansas City receiver Tyreek Hill for that boost to push them through such pressure situations. He is a veteran.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the other hand, the Bears are also looking for more firepower in their receiving department. Cheetah also knows their new running backs coach, Eric Bieniemy, who was the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator when Hill played there. So, there is a feeling of mutual respect and admiration for each other’s talents. Moreover, their new HC Ben Johnson is the current hot property of the league.

It would be a dream come true for many fans if they reunite in Chicago. While the teams are ready to welcome him, the real question is, will they release him? The Dolphins are concerned about more than money. They are aiming for some draft picks in addition to the takeover of the 2025 compensation package. That seems a little overpriced, but if Hill rallies to recreate his 2022 and 2023 form, where he had consecutive 1700+ yard seasons, it will feel anything but.