Tyreek Hill Exposes Noah Lyles in 8-Word Message After 100M Race Cancellation

Maybe the beef between Tyreek Hill and Noah Lyles started friendly. But no one expected it to boil over to what it has now. If you know both, there’s a chance this race was marked on your calendars since the inception of the idea. But recent news might’ve put those plans in the bin for good. Lyles pulled out for ‘personal reasons’, citing nothing further than this. Understandably, Hill was as pissed as a man can get. What came next? It might’ve been the writing on the wall for whatever friendship and respect the two had left for each other.

It was in 2024 when both athletes engaged in public challenges and social media exchanges. But when Lyles won his fourth consecutive 60-meter indoor title in February 2025, that’s when it became personal. His bib playfully read a message that read “Tyreek Could Never”, and we know Hill never backs down from a fight. To be fair to him, there’s a reason they call him the Cheetah. After he accepted the race, saying “coming to a city near you”, the fans couldn’t hold their excitement in anymore.

But now that Lyles pulled out for personal reasons, Hill didn’t hold back his reaction. He dropped a simple 8-word message: “@LylesNoah after seeing me run the 100m last weekend.” Standing at just 5’10” and weighing 191 pounds, Hill brings a rare combination of size, speed, and athleticism that makes him one of the NFL’s most feared offensive weapons. So, do you really blame him for challenging an Olympic Gold medallist?

This is a developing story…