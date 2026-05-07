Tyreek Hill Faces Lawsuit From Social Media Influencer Over Allegedly Breaking Her Leg Amid Chiefs Rumors

This offseason has not been easy for Tyreek Hill. The former Miami Dolphins wide receiver has yet to find a new home in the NFL. But while his other teammates are gearing up for OTAs, Hill is preparing to face a jury. It’s going to be a long offseason for him this year.

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Tyreek Hill was in a Broward County courtroom on Wednesday as the lawsuit he faces from social media influencer Sophie Hall officially began its trial. The latter filed the suit in 2024 and is accusing the WR of intentionally breaking her leg during a short stay with him. Hall is now seeking compensation for the action, and claims that she “still suffers pain in her leg to this day,” according to NBC 6 South Florida.

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The incident happened in June 2023. According to the 15-page lawsuit, Hall met Hill in May 2023, as the latter’s son attended the WR’s youth football camp. Afterwards, he invited the influencer to his home in Southwest Ranches. This is where the unfortunate incident unfolded. Hill had asked Hall to participate in an offensive line drill for fun. She did, and made contact with Hill in the process, pushing him backwards. According to the suit, the action “[garnered] laughter” from Tyreek Hill’s mother, trainer, friend, and sister.

But Hall claims that the WR “charged into her violently and with great force, resulting in significant and serious injuries.” She also had to undergo “surgery with orthopedic reconstruction and hardware implantation.”

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Sophie Hall is pursuing damages totaling $50,000. Her claims against Hill include assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence. She described the whole incident as a “friendly football lesson gone wrong.” And, Hall also claimed that Hill hadn’t paid much attention to her injury, asking her to just rest and ice the injury.

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Judge David Haimes explained Hill’s defense.

“Hill denies that he caused her injury. He also contends that Hall was herself negligent, and voluntarily consented to activity and assumed risks associated with participating in the football drills,” Haimes said.

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Opening statements in the civil trial are expected to begin Thursday, and the trial could last about two weeks. The jury panel has been decided.

The lawsuit has emerged amid ongoing doubts concerning Hill’s career in the NFL following his release by the Miami Dolphins in February 2026. But the buzz around his return to Kansas City is picking up.

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Tyreek Hill could return to the Chiefs

Hill is currently recovering from a serious knee injury suffered while playing for the Dolphins against the New York Jets on September 29, 2025. Hill dislocated his knee and tore his ACL during the game. But after 54 games with Miami and a record of 4,733 receiving yards and 28 total touchdowns, the Dolphins let him go. He is now one of the best remaining talents in free agency. But there are many who suspect Hill might be coming back home to the Kansas City Chiefs.

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“We know that Tyreek (Hill) is planning to play this upcoming season. You’re going to get more updates on his health, given his rehab,” ESPN Chiefs insider Nate Taylor said on 96.5 The Fan. “We know he’s a diligent worker, so I don’t think that’s the issue. I don’t want to be hyperbolic or over the top, but I think there’s like more than a 50 percent chance that he’s in a Chiefs uniform. I will put it at like 55 percent, maybe even 60.”

Hill won Super Bowl LIV with the Chiefs and was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team as a punt returner. During his time in Kansas City, he earned Pro Bowl honors every season and recorded 479 receptions for more than 6,600 receiving yards. Hill posted four of his six career 1,000-yard receiving seasons playing alongside Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

There is more than enough capability for Tyreek Hill to become a strong name in the depth, or even outperform the young talent to be the starter. But the Chiefs will await word on his legal troubles and injury status before making such a decision. But he is still someone who is too good to pass up.