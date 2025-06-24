Tyreek Hill Finally Announces Dolphins Future After Sending Message to Andy Reid Over Chiefs Exit

The rumor mill roared to life the moment Miami’s 2024 season collapsed, with one burning question spreading like wildfire: Are Tyreek Hill’s days with the Dolphins over? The speculation ignited after Hill’s explosive postgame outburst following their humiliating loss to the Jets, when he declared, “I’m finna open that door for myself. I’m opening the door. I’m out, bro.” Those words sent shockwaves through the league, fueling weeks of furious trade speculation as analysts and fans alike dissected every possible scenario. But just as quickly as the storm began, Hill has now slammed the door shut on exit talks.

One thing’s certain: in Miami, the Cheetah’s future remains as electrifying as his play. For the first time in his career, Tyreek Hill ended a season without a playoff appearance. The 2024 campaign saw the Dolphins fall short. Hill, who turned 31 in March, wrapped up the year with 959 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He also missed the Pro Bowl for the first time in his nine-year NFL journey. Understandably, the speedster known as “The Cheetah” is not ready to hang up his cleats after one bad season.

On Monday, Hill made his intentions for the future clear. He highlighted his relationship with Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, Hill said, “You know, me and him (Mike McDaniel) are going into year four.” He also made sure to shut down any talk of tension brewing under the surface linked to his trade speculations, saying, “I love the guy. I love the guy to death, man.” Hill started off that video with a message full of joy and commitment. “I’m I’m having the time of my life in Miami,” he said.

His comments backed up what he told Kay Adams on FanDuel TV’s Up & Adams a few months ago, right after his outburst. “I do. I do. And I don’t want to go nowhere,” he told Adams. “I love it. My family loves it.” This comes despite rumors that Miami could consider moving him to clear salary cap space. A summer trade could reportedly save the team $15 million.

Even so, Hill still holds his past in Kansas City close. In the same video, he reflected on his days in red. He spoke about his time with Coach Andy Reid with a tone full of respect. While his eyes are on the future in Miami, his connection to his former team remains strong.

Tyreek Hill’s a trip down memory lane

Tyreek Hill spent his time with the Chiefs from the 2016 season until 2021. His exit from Kansas City was not entirely voluntary. Frustrations over his contract led Hill and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, to negotiate hard. Those talks eventually moved him to Miami. Even though things did not end on the best of terms, a couple of years later, he now has a different outlook.

In the interview, Hill said, “I want to relive my Kansas City moment, too. I’m sorry, Dolphin fans. I got to go back there real quick. Let’s go back.” If fans were to look back on his six years with the Chiefs, a glowing picture would pop out. After all, Hill had gathered 6,630 receiving yards, 56 touchdowns, and a Super Bowl ring. He earned a Pro Bowl nod every year and was a three-time first-team All-Pro.

He continued, “It’s very unknown like going into a new organization, obviously like leaving you know Andy Reid leaving Pat Kelsey, you know that great organization behind was a very tough man.” His words capture the challenge of leaving such a storied franchise. It was to no one’s surprise when reunion talks emerged a couple of months back. But fans are not willing to quickly jump on this happy narrative.

After all, it was just last year, on The Pivot Podcast, Hill explained his reasons for leaving Kansas City. He chose Miami as a “better long-term situation” despite starting over in a new environment, as it promised a space for him to flourish. In the interview, he continued, “But sometimes you got to make hard decisions, man. And I put all my money on myself. My family and I had several conversations about it, and I think so far it’s been great.” Tyreek Hill’s journey from Kansas City to Miami has been filled with big plays and even bigger decisions.

Not only his words but also his presence at the Dolphins OTA show deep loyalty to the Dolphins. As he eyes the future with Mike McDaniel, one thing’s clear: Hill isn’t done writing his story in the blue and white uniform.