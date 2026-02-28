Tyreek Hill Fires Back With Cryptic Message After Stark Warning From NFL GM Amid Chiefs Link

NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Dolphins vs Texans DEC 15 December 15, 2024: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill 10 prior to a game between the Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. ..Trask Smith/CSM Credit Image: Â Trask Smith/Cal Media EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241215_zma_c04_346.jpg TraskxSmithx csmphotothree333765

Essentials Inside The Story The Dolphins officially cut Hill on February 16, 2024

Hill’s market value has consistently plummeted following a low performance

Tyreek Hill has been training in Kansas City and posting cryptic messages

After the Miami Dolphins moved on from Tyreek Hill, reports quickly swirled that the Cheetah’s NFL career was finished. But Hill isn’t buying into that narrative and made sure the world knows it.

“Stop being ashamed of how many times you’ve fallen and start being proud of how many times you’ve gotten up,” Hill posted on his Instagram story on February 27. ​

Hill is going through one of the most challenging stretches of his pro career. He suffered a brutal, season-ending injury, watched his production fall off a cliff, and then got released by the franchise he had called home for four years. The Dolphins officially cut Hill on February 16, a decision shaped by several factors that had been building for months.

One of the most significant changes heading into this offseason was the new leadership structure in Miami. Jeff Hafley joined as head coach, and Jon-Eric Sullivan came on board as general manager. The new regime needed to reshape the roster and reset the salary cap.

To understand the full picture, you have to look at how far Hill’s production had dropped. In his first two seasons (2022 and 2023) with Miami, he was nothing short of elite. He racked up 238 catches, 3,509 receiving yards, and 20 touchdowns. But in 2024, the numbers told a different story: 81 receptions, 959 yards, and just 6 touchdowns. ​

And then last season made 2024 look like a good year. Hill wrapped up his season with just 21 catches, 265 yards, and one touchdown in four games. The Cheetah barely got off the starting line before everything fell apart.

In Week 4 against the Jets, Hill went down on the sideline in a moment that was genuinely horrific to watch. His left leg twisted in the wrong direction as he crumbled to the ground. Doctors confirmed he had suffered a dislocated left knee along with multiple torn ligaments, including his ACL.

Tyreek Hill went through surgery on September 30, and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the procedure “went very well according to his doctors.” But more recently, Hill revealed on a Twitch stream that he still needs a second surgery for his LCL. Despite all of that, Hill has made it clear he wants to play in 2026. The league, however, seems to have a different answer waiting for him.

The league is closing the door on Tyreek Hill

Since his release, Hill has been posting a steady stream of cryptic messages on social media. A number of them have pointed squarely toward Kansas City. It’s the city where he was drafted in the fifth round in 2016. Hill has even been spotted training in Kansas City this offseason. But here’s where things get complicated.

Hill was earning $30 million per year under his three-year, $90 million restructured extension with Miami. That number is not going to follow him into his next deal. Spotrac projects his current market value at roughly $15.07 million per year. And according to Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom, Hill should expect a “drastic departure” from what he used to command.

To understand why his value has dropped so sharply, the context behind his original move from KC to Miami matters. After the 2021 season, Hill felt he wasn’t being targeted enough by Patrick Mahomes, and the Chiefs weren’t offering the financial guarantees he wanted. Miami came in with a better deal, and Hill took it.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Jets at Miami Dolphins Sep 29, 2025 Miami Gardens, Florida, USA editors note: graphic image Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill 10 injuries his leg against the New York Jets during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRichxStorryx RS506371

Now, teams around the league appear to be keeping their distance from Hill entirely, and the reasons range from his injury history to questions about his attitude and conduct.

“We aren’t touching him,” an anonymous GM said, per Newsweek. “No chance. We think he’s done. He isn’t a difference-maker anymore. The juice isn’t worth the squeeze. Not even as a vet-minimum guy for us.”

Where Hill lands for the 2026 season still has to be read between the lines of his cryptic posts, unless something becomes concrete in the coming weeks. But to be fair, Hill is far from finished. At 31 years old (turning 32 on March 1), he can still be a reliable, game-changing target for any quarterback willing to take the chance.