brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NFL

Tyreek Hill Ghosted by Surprise Guest After Beating Noah Lyles’ Brother

ByShivangi Agrawal

Jul 2, 2025 | 11:50 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Is NFL star Tyreek Hill upset? Probably, yes! Despite making waves for beating Noah Lyles’ brother in a 100-meter race, Dolphins WR left disappointed at this moment. For Hill, 31, a moment that should have been filled with joy turned sour when the surprise guest he anticipated for a victory celebration did not show up, leaving him feeling ghosted.

Taking to his official IG handle, he expressed his dejection. He dropped the AI image featuring him with a ghost. The image has text that reads, “Twitch. TV Vs Cheetah“. In his IG story post, he also mentioned the time, “5:15 pm ET,” with a shocked emoji. Latar, in his second story, revealed that the unnamed person didn’t show up. The post picture featured a runway with teary-eyed emojis and a strong caption: “he didn’t show up lol.

Surprisingly, NFL WR’s post came after he had an impressive showdown against Noah Lyles’ brother, where he demonstrated his unrivaled speed and agility. Known for his competitive nature, Hill competed in the ATX Sprint Classic in Austin, where he finished fourth in a seven-man race with an outstanding 100-meter dash time of 10.10 seconds. So, who knows, maybe this time his competitor, who didn’t show up, was the Olympian, Noah Lyles, himself?

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

"Who could possibly leave Tyreek Hill hanging after such an impressive race performance?"

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved