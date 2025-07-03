Tyreek Hill Ghosted by Surprise Guest After Beating Noah Lyles’ Brother

Is NFL star Tyreek Hill upset? Probably, yes! Despite making waves for beating Noah Lyles’ brother in a 100-meter race, Dolphins WR left disappointed at this moment. For Hill, 31, a moment that should have been filled with joy turned sour when the surprise guest he anticipated for a victory celebration did not show up, leaving him feeling ghosted.

Taking to his official IG handle, he expressed his dejection. He dropped the AI image featuring him with a ghost. The image has text that reads, “Twitch. TV Vs Cheetah“. In his IG story post, he also mentioned the time, “5:15 pm ET,” with a shocked emoji. Latar, in his second story, revealed that the unnamed person didn’t show up. The post picture featured a runway with teary-eyed emojis and a strong caption: “he didn’t show up lol.”

Surprisingly, NFL WR’s post came after he had an impressive showdown against Noah Lyles’ brother, where he demonstrated his unrivaled speed and agility. Known for his competitive nature, Hill competed in the ATX Sprint Classic in Austin, where he finished fourth in a seven-man race with an outstanding 100-meter dash time of 10.10 seconds. So, who knows, maybe this time his competitor, who didn’t show up, was the Olympian, Noah Lyles, himself?