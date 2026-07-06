Tyreek Hill May Not Play Entire 2026 Amid Chiefs Rumors

After completing his 10th NFL season in 2025, the veteran receiver Tyreek Hill is facing uncertainty as he works toward a return to the field. It has been all quiet on his front since the end of May. And now, Bleacher Report’s James Palmer has offered an even more pessimistic outlook on Hill’s recovery.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“There still is, to my understanding right now, no guarantee that Tyreek Hill plays in 2026.” James Palmer said. “I think it’s wishful thinking, and obviously, we all want to see him on a football field in 2026 because he’s just so much fun to watch. I think teams are monitoring this. This is a situation with how bad the injury was, how much rehab he had ahead of him, and how many medical hurdles he has to pass health-wise. Teams are going to want to see him run. They’re going to want to see him work out. They’re going to want to see where he’s at in terms of his health.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hill’s injury isn’t the only thing prompting Palmer’s analysis, as the WR himself has spoken about being conflicted regarding a return to active play. During a podcast with former Miami teammate Terron Armstead, Hill spoke about where his mind was after entering free agency, per Associated Press reports.

“At the end of the day, I feel like that decision is based upon how I feel and where my mindset is at the moment. I’m happy with the career that I’ve had. I love playing football. I love it, but it takes a lot. It takes a lot out of you mentally; it takes a lot out of you physically.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While Hill has expressed a desire to play an 11th season since then, the physical stress of the game has had a definite impact on the productive WR. Before the gruesome 2025 injury, Hill’s 2024 campaign with the Dolphins saw his lowest production in five years, recording 81 receptions for 959 receiving yards in all 17 regular-season games. This was a far cry from the 2023 career-high of 119 receptions for 1,799 receiving yards. That year, he received First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

Palmer also notes that Hill may be back to full health midway through the 2026 season, and that would be when teams could snap up the WR. He mentions the Kansas City Chiefs as a possible landing spot for the Super Bowl LIV champion. His return to the Chiefs has become a major offseason storyline, with analysts such as Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer saying the reunion is a possibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, beyond his injury, Tyreek Hill’s run-in with the law is obstructing his path to a smooth offseason signing as well.

Tyreek Hill’s legal battles are hampering his market value

Regardless of Hill’s medical condition, his off-field troubles are also working against his market value as a free agent. September 2025 saw Hill in a mountain of legal trouble, as his ex-wife Keeta Vaccaro accused him of eight separate incidents of domestic violence in their divorce proceedings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NFL launched an investigation into the matter. While Hill was not criminally charged for the allegations, the divorce proceedings were settled with a hefty lump sum payment of $500k to Vaccaro. She continued to reside in his Miami condo, with Hill reportedly paying $50,000 every month to support her and their child.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, this was not the end of Hill’s legal troubles.

He found himself in court once again in 2026, as social media influencer Sophie Hall sued him for a broken leg in 2023 during training drills at his Southwest Ranch. The case was settled as well, and while the specifics are not known, one of Hall’s attorneys mentioned that both parties found common ground, per a May 2026 report by CBS News.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a falling out with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa over leaving Miami and heated clashes with then-Dolphins head coach Mike McCarthy, Hill’s off-field issues are bleeding into his chances for a 2026 signing.

Amid Palmer’s suspicion that Hill will not start the regular season in Week 1, and his troubles beyond the field, fans of the sport will be hoping that the Cheetah returns in 2026 to blitz past opposition defenses for a classic Tyreek Hill season.