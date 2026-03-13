Tyreek Hill Nominated For Major Award Amid Prediction to Sign for Top AFC Side

Essentials Inside The Story Tyreek Hill is gaining attention off the field after his release from the Miami Dolphins.

The veteran receiver has stayed active on social media during a challenging phase of his career.

His next move in the NFL continues to draw speculation.

While one chapter of Tyreek Hill’s career just closed with his release from the Dolphins, another is being celebrated as the star receiver earned a major award nomination. Despite entering free agency at 32, Hill continues to make waves off the field, with one of the top social media platforms recognizing his growing presence as a creator.

Hill has also shared the post on his Instagram story. The Snapp Award is an inaugural award organized by Snapchat, and Hill has been nominated in two categories. He updated his fans on everything that happened in his life on the platform. Although the wide receiver regularly posts videos of himself on Snapchat, he was highly active on it last year.

He used Snapchat to provide updates on his knee recovery, share old highlights, and even reveal his release from the Dolphins. One of his recent posts that got a lot of traffic was when he visited Kansas City. Many thought he was returning to the Kansas City Chiefs. It was right after he became a free agent. But it turned out to be just speculation. With over 800k followers, he is one of the most popular sports personalities on the platform. This public-facing recovery earned him a nomination in the “Top Athlete Creator” category.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides him, former quarterback Cam Newton also earned a nomination in that category. The category also featured nominations for basketball players Dwight Howard, Jaylen Brown, and Matt Kiatipis, and soccer player Michelle Alozie. Hill is also nominated in the “Comeback Star” category. Having missed most of the season because of a knee injury and a torn ACL, he did not lose hope. He talked about motivation and returning stronger. Hill showed the same mentality after the Dolphins released him. As a result, he was nominated in this particular category.

Amid his nomination in the “Comeback Star” category, a comeback looks likely with a WR-needy AFC team.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chargers could sign Tyreek Hill to address the gap in the wide receiver room

Tyreek Hill’s knee injury sidelined him for just four games in 2025. He added 21 receptions for 265 receiving yards and one touchdown, which is the lowest in his career. With no tentative date of his return, the Dolphins were hesitant to pay. Consequently, the front office and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan saw him as a casualty, ultimately releasing him. As a result, for the first time in his career, he is a free agent. Despite his age, he remains one of the best WRs in the league, and FOX Sports’ Greg Auman believes that the Los Angeles Chargers could be a potential landing spot.

Imago SPORTS-FBN-COTE-COLUMN-FILEPIC-MI Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill 10 on the field after the Buffalo Bills defeat the Dolphins in their NFL football game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. Al Diaz/Miami Herald/TNS EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 166603409W PHOTOxBYxALxDIAZx krtphotoslive960890

“Hill’s physical recovery could complicate his market, as it’s still unknown when he’ll be able to return to action,” wrote Greg Auman. “Teams must decide how likely it is that they’ll get anything close to his 2023 production, when he led the NFL in receiving yards. Could he land with Mike McDaniel and the Chargers? Los Angeles has been linked to veteran receivers early in free agency.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Keenan Allen has been one of their top wide receivers. But they haven’t offered him a contract extension, which indicates that he will become a free agent. He was one of quarterback Justin Herbert’s most trusted targets, having racked up 81 receptions for 777 yards and four touchdowns last season.

With the possibility of Allen’s departure, Hill could fill the gap. Moreover, WR Ladd McConkey, who added 1,149 receiving yards in 82 receptions and 7 touchdowns in his rookie season, had a significant drop. He recorded 66 receptions for 789 yards and six touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Hill’s prime may be behind him, his resume boasts over 11,000 receiving yards and game-breaking speed. For a Chargers team that stalled in the Wild Card round last season, adding a player with Hill’s Super Bowl-winning experience could be the key to overcoming that hurdle.