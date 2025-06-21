Tyreek Hill Openly Insults Josh Allen With Bold Comment on Bills’ Glaring Problem

Despite navigating a world of troubles this offseason, the Cheetah’s prowl doesn’t seem anywhere close to slowing down. From a divorce filing to injury recovery, to tensions within the team, and also a possible trade scenario, Tyreek Hill has navigated it all. Just recently, he broke his old track record by running 100 meters in 10.15 seconds flat. Instead of celebrating that moment, he chose to take a dig at star sprinter Noah Kyles. Now, this isn’t the first time Tyreek Hill has started a feud with someone. He’s well known for his sharp words. And with that classic sharpness, he has taken a dig at Josh Allen and the Bills.

The Bills vs. Dolphins rivalry goes back decades, being one of the best rivalries in NFL history. As for Tyreek Hill, he has been throwing jabs at their rivals for a long time, too. Back in 2023 he had subtly noted that while he respects the team, he’s not worried about playing against them. But this offseason, there’s a bit more expletives for Hill when it comes to Josh Allen’s team and the Bills Mafia. And now, he has turned up the heat on the rivalry a couple more notches.

During a sit-in at the Fanatics Fest ‘25, Tyreek Hill took a shot at Miami’s AFC East rivals, the Buffalo Bills. As per a post on X, Hill notably said, “Whenever we play the Bills, those guys typically play Cover Four because they’re a bunch of b**ches.” While the comment had already amassed some judgement on the socials, Hill’s bold claim has also got people rummaging for the score sheets. Ever since Josh Allen was drafted, he has managed to win only twice against their divisional rivals. With a 12-2 record against Miami, Allen has recorded 37 TDs and 8 Ints. There’s even been a playoff win against Miami for Allen’s team. And even if the Bills do play the standard quarter defense against Miami, the results are clearly there. But even with the losing record, Tyreek Hill isn’t backing down.

Tyreek Hill is notably enjoying a lot of milestones. But the heat is still on for Bills as recently, on an online stream with Aiden Ross, Tyreek Hill hadn’t minced any words speaking up against the Bills. Back then, Hill had notably said, “The Bills. I don’t f*** with the Bills. – when I used to play in Kansas City, it was always ‘f*** the Bills’ every time we played against them. And we f****d them up every time. But in Miami it’s the same thing too, though, but like 10 times harder. It’s ‘f*** the Bills’ all day.” During Hill’s time with the Chiefs, they notably had a 3-3 record. In Miami, that record became a whopping 1-6 even with Hill running his speed routes. So, is Hill just fueling an empty feud with the Bills? The long and truncated rivalry history doesn’t make it easy either.

The Bills vs. the Dolphins – a short history

The Bills have been going up against the Dolphins twice a year since way back in 1966. The grass was certainly greener for Miami back in the 70’s, with the team scoring 20 wins against their divisional rivals through the 1970’s. But the Bills have made a massive turnaround since then. Even Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa had noted at one point that their struggles against the Bills will remain constant till they can “beat them consistently.”

Miami’s continued losing streaks do not shine a light of hope either. Notably, the last time Miami has won a postseason game was way back in 2000. This also happens to be the longest playoff drought in the history of the NFL. As for Bills, if you take into account the games since 2018, the Bills had maintained a 14-game win-streak all the way till November last year when the Dolphins last visited the Bills. The numbers certainly don’t stack up in favor of the Dolphins.

Tyreek Hill is navigating a rather tricky offseason this year. With Hill’s latest remarks, the heat will be on again when the two rivals go head to head this coming September. When the dust settles on their matchups, we’ll know if Josh Allen will continue to hold the win streak against their rivals. Or maybe, the losing streak will finally break for Tyreek Hill and Co.. The Bills or the Dolphins, which team are you rooting for this year?