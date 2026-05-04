Tyreek Hill Pledges To “Bounce Back” After Major Update on Chiefs Reunion

Tyreek Hill was among the few players who was dealt an extremely tough result in 2025. After suffering a nasty blow to his knee, there were doubts about the former Kansas City Chiefs WR being able to continue. But Hill has been vocal about his comeback from the get-go, and has worked on it one day at a time. It is tough to put a formal timeline on his actual return to the gridiron, but Hill is fired up about it.

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“I’m very grateful for the position I’m in, bruh,” the WR humbly said in an Instagram reel. “I feel like sometimes a lot of people don’t understand that because they’re so used to me like being a certain way. I’m a dawg regardless of what’s going on, what I’m going through. I’m [gonna] bounce back, do what I got to do, work hard, and prove m—f— wrong. And prove myself right, because I know what I can do!”

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The severe nature of Tyreek Hill’s ACL tear further got him released from the Miami Dolphins’ roster in February this year. It also made him one of the most high-profile and heavily scrutinized free agents. He is an extremely good deep-threat receiver, and has been consistently good for most of his career. But the uncertainty around his health and potential after this injury is what is making teams hesitant.

There is also Hill’s career dip in 2024, where he dropped to 959 yards after two straight seasons of finishing in the thousands. But according to ESPN’s Nate Taylor, it was also because of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa having a bad season that year. The drop in receiving yards between 2023 and 2024 is nearly half. However, he can still be worth some consideration for teams looking for WR backups. And the Chiefs find themselves in this category.

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The Chiefs are currently putting their faith in Xavier Worthy, Tyquan Thornton, and Rashee Rice to anchor the passing attack. The second string includes Jalen Royals and Cyrun Allen. But if the Chiefs get their hands on a healthy Hill, things would get fairly better for the team, one of these players can easily be replaced by him. After all, this is someone who can go for 1,799 yards in a season at his best.

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A healthy Hill instantly restores the deep-threat gravity and opens up the entire field for Patrick Mahomes. The prospect of Hill’s return also pushed Thornton to highlight his excitement through an X post. But the Kansas City front office is proceeding with caution.

Head coach Andy Reid recently claimed, “I don’t even know if Tyreek [Hill] is healthy right now, to do anything. So, I’m sure he’s working hard on that part of it and trying to get that all straightened out. But we talk about everything… We know what you know, that he’s out there cranking away trying to get himself back to where he can play, period.”

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The probability of Hill actually returning to Arrowhead Stadium isn’t a guarantee. But it’s not a no either.

Chiefs Insider Reveals the Truth Around Tyreek Hill’s Return

Taylor is high on Hill playing in the 2026 season. The WR and the Chiefs parted on a bad note. Hill claimed that he wasn’t getting enough targets, which eventually changed when he went to Miami. He earned himself a sweet, $120 million contract in 2022, which made him the highest-paid WR in the league at that time. But now, he doesn’t have any contract, and is going to welcome any opportunity that comes his way. According to Taylor, one might be coming from his former team.

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Taylor revealed, “I don’t want to be hyperbolic or over the top, but I think there’s like more than a 50 percent chance that he’s in a Chiefs uniform. I will put it at like 55 percent, maybe even 60.”

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Right now, every team interested in Hill needs to assess his situation carefully. But since he’s already familiar with the staff at the franchise (coaching and medical), it would be easier for the Chiefs to manage him than other teams. And even though Tyreek Hill is 32, they’re still getting a good weapon in Tyreek Hill. Moreover, if Kansas City could return Kareem Hunt back into the fold after he lied to the team about his misconduct, Hill could return as well, Taylor thought.

Taking the latter on will still be a big gamble for the Chiefs, nonetheless. Ironically enough, among all the teams Tyreek Hill could go to, this is his best option.