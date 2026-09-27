Tyreek Hill Puts $7.7M Florida Mansion Back on the Market Amid Chiefs Reunion Rumors

Tyreek Hill’s offseason decisions have never followed a predictable script, and his latest move is no exception. The Miami Dolphins star has listed his $7.7 million Florida mansion, a property he only recently called home, right as talk of a Chiefs reunion starts picking up steam.

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Tyreek Hill has put his Florida mansion back on the market for $7.7 million, just one month after pulling the listing, Kelsi Karruli of Realtor.com reported.

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He bought the Southwest Ranches property for $6.9 million in 2022 after signing with the Miami Dolphins. The property includes a podcast studio, arcade, pool room, and home gym. Outside, there is a heated pool and spa, a putting green, a full basketball court, a summer kitchen, a bar, two guesthouses, and a four-car garage. It has nine bedrooms, 9.5 baths, and is spread across more than two acres.

Tyreek Hill originally listed the home back in March, right around when the Dolphins released him. A few months later, in August, he pulled it off the market.

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The property served as his home base, located conveniently close to Hard Rock Stadium.

Hill is currently a free agent recovering from a nasty knee dislocation and ACL tear from Week 4 of last season, and there’s growing chatter that his next stop could be right back where his career started, Kansas City.

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ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently noted that Hill still has strong feelings and is “fond of the Chiefs,” and a reunion hasn’t been ruled out for 2026.

It’s a tempting idea too. Two games into the season, Kansas City looks sharp and confident, sitting at 2-0. Yet Patrick Mahomes has already hinted that something feels incomplete, saying “like we’re nowhere near where we want to be at.”

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And Hill could genuinely be that missing piece. In Kansas City, he put up 479 catches for 6,630 yards and 67 touchdowns across 91 games, numbers that helped make the Chiefs’ offense one of the best.

If he does make his way back, he wouldn’t just be a sentimental signing. He’d be a weapon returning to a system that once made him a superstar.

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NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo seemed to echo that sentiment.

“With Kansas City, it feels inevitable that there’s going to be a conversation at some point,” Mike Garafolo reported.

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Kansas City’s WR corps needs an experienced wideout like Hill, as the passing attack seems to be dominated by the Mahomes-Travis Kelce connection. The WR room is currently led by Rashee Rice, who has tallied 102 receiving yards and one touchdown so far. However, the young wideout is coming off an injury-marred season, and still has some ways to go.

The Tyreek Hill to Chiefs rumor also picked up pace when the Chiefs were reported to show interest in former 49ers WR Jauan Jennings, who eventually signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Like Hill, Jennings is also a veteran WR.

And, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is back, which means Hill would be familiar with the ropes already.

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However, there is the factor of his health. Hill has constantly been sharing videos of his rehab and training, but he hasn’t played in a long time. He is also 32 years old. But according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus, things seem to be trending in the right direction.

“He absolutely is on track for the start of the regular season,” Rosenhaus said in an interview with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. “In talking to Tyreek, our focus is on him getting back to 100%. I spoke to his doctors recently. He’s on point to be ready for the season.”

A lot is going on for Hill: a mansion for sale, a former Chief hungry for one more shot, and a team that might need him more than it’s letting on.