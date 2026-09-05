Tyreek Hill Reveals Post-Retirement Plans 2 Days After Teasing Chiefs Reunion

Two days after teasing a homecoming with the Kansas City Chiefs, Tyreek Hill has shifted the conversation entirely. The five-time All-Pro, still unsigned since his release from the Miami Dolphins in February, has now laid out what comes next once his playing days end.

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“I want to be a high school football head coach,” Hill told Kevin Hart on LOL! Network. “I want to drive trucks, man. I want to drive a big semi-truck, dog. I’m from the south, bro.”

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While questions about Hill’s NFL future are swirling, Hill was actually having a solid start to last season, coming off his first 100-yard game of the season, when everything changed in Week 4 against the New York Jets.

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He dislocated his knee and tore multiple ligaments in the process. That injury ended his season after just four games, and it also ended his run in Miami. With a $51 million cap hit looming for 2026, the Dolphins moved on from him in February under new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley.

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So where does that leave him now? Still unsigned, and probably will be for a while. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, made that pretty clear on The Pat McAfee Show last month, saying Hill wants to “take his time” and find “the right team” rather than rush back.

That patience makes sense when you consider the type of injury he’s recovering from typically takes at least nine months to heal properly, and Hill is right around the eleven-month mark now. He’s been posting rehab clips along the way, including a workout video from late July showing him running again, so progress is happening, just not at the pace fans might want.

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Adam Schefter added another layer to this earlier in the offseason, suggesting Hill might not actually suit up until midway through the season. And with Week 1 nearly here, that uncertainty hasn’t gone away.

The Athletic‘s Daniel Popper summed up the receiver market pretty bluntly, pointing out that names like Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen, and Deebo Samuel have already found new homes, leaving Hill as basically the biggest name still sitting on the board.

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“Tyreek Hill is still available, of course. But his injury situation is just too uncertain to make a roster at this stage. Hill is unlikely to be an option until much later in the season.”

Bleacher Report‘s Kristopher Knox echoed that sentiment, noting Hill’s four-game stats last year (21 catches, 265 yards, one score) before adding that nobody should expect a signing until Hill is healthier and has a clearer picture of who’s actually contending.

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No team has been officially linked to him yet, but there’s one name that keeps coming up: Kansas City. Hill spent his first six seasons there, and the numbers speak for themselves: fifth all-time in franchise receiving yards (6,630 receiving yards) and fourth in touchdowns(56), plus a Super Bowl ring and three All-Pro nods. He’s even stoked the flames himself, posting a photo in a Chiefs jersey on Snapchat with the caption “Soon my dear friend.”

Adding fuel to the speculation, the Chiefs recently reworked guard Trey Smith’s contract, creating roughly $12.5 million in additional 2026 cap space, and getting fans wondering whether a Hill reunion just became a little more realistic financially.

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That said, even if a reunion happens, nobody should expect the old Tyreek Hill running wild down the field. At 32 and coming off a serious injury, he’s more likely to slot in as a valuable complementary piece rather than a true number one option, but for a contender looking for extra juice at receiver, that could still be plenty.