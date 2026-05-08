Tyreek Hill’s Estranged Wife Seeks Evidence From 2019 Incident That Led to NFL Investigation During Chiefs Tenure

Essentials Inside The Story Tyreek Hill and his estranged wife's legal battle takes a turn.

A TMZ report reveals Keeta Vaccaro is looking for investigative records connected to Hill’s past.

Vaccaro claims Hill's behavior became aggressive just a few months into their marriage.

Tyreek Hill, who goes by the nickname “The Cheetah” due to his amazing speed on the NFL field, is having perhaps the most difficult offseason of his entire career so far. While rehabbing a torn ACL, Tyreek is in the middle of free agency following his release from the Miami Dolphins, as he faces personal drama off the field. His estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, has reportedly brought up a 2019 child injury incident as part of their ongoing and messy divorce battle, adding more attention to allegations about Hill’s past behavior.

“Tyreek Hill’s estranged wife seeks evidence in the divorce action regarding the 2019 incident that resulted in Hill’s son suffering a broken arm,” ProFootballTalk posted on X.

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Last April, Tyreek Hill’s estranged wife filed for divorce just one day after police responded to a domestic dispute involving the couple at their Miami-area condominium, according to court records. The couple got married on November 8, 2023, and share one child. As the divorce case continues, a new report from TMZ says Keeta is seeking access to several police and investigative records connected to Hill’s past.

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Through subpoenas, she is reportedly requesting documents tied to previous investigations, including a child ab–e investigation in Oakland Park. She is also seeking records related to the NFL’s review of the child injury case from 2019.

The 2019 incident involved Hill’s three-year-old son, who suffered a broken arm. The investigation into the incident was closed at first but reopened later. According to NFL investigators, Hill was brought in for several hours for the investigation.

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It was a “very thorough interview,” according to the source.

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Hill was briefly banned from the Chiefs’ training facilities in 2019 following investigations by the Kansas Department of Children and Families. However, he was never charged with any crimes, and the NFL did not suspend him either.

According to the report, Keeta believes the records could help support claims about Hill’s past behavior as their divorce proceedings move forward.

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Tyreek Hill’s past resurfaces in divorce battle

Court filings connected to the divorce between Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro have brought several allegations about Hill’s behavior into the spotlight.

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According to reports, Keeta claims Hill’s behavior became aggressive just a few months into their marriage. In one alleged incident from January 2024, she said the couple was arguing over a post-nuptial agreement when Hill allegedly became violent, leaving her with injuries.

Keeta also accused Hill of several other incidents during their relationship, including claims that he punched her while she was pregnant.

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She alleges there were eight incidents of domestic violence in total.

Hill has denied any wrongdoing and reportedly maintains that his actions were done in self-defense.

However, Keeta also claims that nanny cam footage exists, which allegedly shows Hill acting aggressively toward her and her mother. According to her, one of Hill’s former teams allegedly attempted to buy the footage for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

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The filings have also renewed attention on Hill’s past legal troubles. Hill pleaded guilty to a 2014 domestic a–ault and battery by strangulation charge in a case involving his then-pregnant girlfriend, Crystal Espinal.

Separately, Hill is also dealing with a civil lawsuit filed by Sophie Hall, who alleges she suffered a broken leg during a backyard football drill in 2023.

Now, as the divorce case moves forward, the legal battle between Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro continues to draw attention.