Tyreek Hill’s Reaction Draws Attention as Philip Rivers Resets NFL Insurance Clock for His 10 Kids

Tyreek Hill’s reaction set off fan theories that quickly took over social media timelines.

With playoff stakes rising, the Colts’ timing adds extra intrigue to an already strange move.

44-year-old Philip Rivers is set to make his second NFL debut against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, making a surprising return to the league after five years away. His decision to come back was prompted by a need to help the Indianapolis Colts, whose quarterbacks are dealing with injuries. Rivers’ return, however, has sparked reactions from both fans and players, including a notable comment from Tyreek Hill.

Hill reacted to a post from former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert on X. Benkert, known for his sarcasm, suggested that Rivers’ comeback might have something to do with his insurance coverage running out soon. NFL players are insured for five years after they retire, and after that period, they’re responsible for their own insurance costs. Rivers, who has ten children and at least one grandchild, clearly has a lot of financial responsibilities.

According to Benkert’s post, the player’s return to the NFL could be tied to resetting that insurance clock, giving him some financial relief – an act of “200 IQ.” Tyreek Hill responded with a thinking emoji, acknowledging the humor and truth behind the comment.

Now, Rivers’ return is not just about football; it’s also about the timing, just as his insurance clock was about to expire, leading many to joke that he may be doing what he has to do for his growing family. Fans, players, and media alike are chiming in with their takes on his unexpected decision, with Tyreek Hill’s reaction adding even more fuel to the conversation.

Fans have the best suggestions for Tyreek Hill

As soon as Tyreek Hill shared his reaction to the Kurt Benkert post, his comment section was flooded by fans. Based on Philip Rivers’ “200 IQ” move, fans believe they know what Hill is thinking. “Tyreek taking notes,” wrote one fan. Tyreek has seven children with different women, so retiring and unretiring might take some pressure off with the insurance.

Fans could not help but be impressed by Rivers and Hill keenly leaning on him. “Well played sir,” another fan wrote. It is indeed well played by the aging quarterback, and he does well in carving a path for the present NFL players.

Given the substantial support he is paying to his estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, Tyreek Hill will likely look to gain from any financial advice. “I can just imagine seeing the light bulb go off above Tyreek’s head,” a third fan commented below his post. Well, any player with a financial burden will see a bulb glow after the recent developments in the Colts locker room.

While most fans are praising Rivers or laying out ideas for the wide receiver, few believe that the NFL should change its ways with the insurance policy. “It’s absurd that @NFL health insurance runs out after five years. There should be an easy option for players who are vested to get cheap health insurance when they retire. And for life,” commented a fan. They are not wrong since many would want cheap health insurance, especially those who don’t earn like the big names.

“Kind of genius, you can see Hill’s gears turning,” commented another fan. Although Philip Rivers is helping out the Colts, it is a genius move. According to Spotrac, the quarterback has earned $244,032,322 in his career, making him one of the wealthiest quarterbacks in the sport. With a new contract, the number is only going to increase.

It has been confirmed that Rivers will start against the Seattle Seahawks. His present contract runs until the end of the season. So, it includes the last four matches of the Colts’ regular season and postseason, if they qualify. After a strong start, the Colts are now standing on shaky ground, having won only one of their last five games. They still have above a 50% chance of qualification if they win in Week 15. So, Rivers still has a chance to become the hero. It will be interesting to see whether Rivers can turn back the clock. Maybe even make a few followers like Tyreek Hill.